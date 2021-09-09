openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tcv

truecar-css-vars-ponyfill

by John Hildenbiddle
2.1.3 (see all)

Client-side support for CSS custom properties (aka "CSS variables") in legacy and modern browsers

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

88

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

css-vars-ponyfill

NPM GitHub Workflow Status (master) Codacy code quality Codacy branch coverage License: MIT jsDelivr Tweet

A ponyfill that provides client-side support for CSS custom properties (aka "CSS variables") in legacy and modern browsers.

Features

  • Client-side transformation of CSS custom properties to static values
  • Live updates of runtime values in both modern and legacy browsers
  • Transforms <link>, <style>, and @import CSS
  • Transforms relative url() paths to absolute URLs
  • Supports chained and nested var() functions
  • Supports var() function fallback values
  • Supports web components / shadow DOM CSS
  • Watch mode auto-updates on <link> and <style> changes
  • UMD and ES6 module available
  • TypeScript definitions included
  • Lightweight (6k min+gzip) and dependency-free

Limitations

  • Custom property declaration support is limited to :root and :host rulesets
  • The use of var() is limited to property values (per W3C specification)
  • CSS changes made using CSSOM APIs are not supported (see #19, #23, #77, #154).

Browser Support

Chrome 19+
Edge 12+
Firefox 6+
IE 9+
Safari 6+

Contact

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the MIT LICENSE for details.

Copyright (c) John Hildenbiddle (@jhildenbiddle)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial