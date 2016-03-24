A JavaScript port of the Unix utility 'true'. Returns the Boolean value
true
This module should be used when you need a function that returns the Boolean
value
true.
$ npm install true
Simply require the
true module. The export is a function which returns the
Boolean value
true:
var t = require('./true')
, myTrueValue = t();
console.log(myTrueValue === true); // Logs 'true'
If you install
true globally, you can call it appropriately as a CLI command:
$ npm install true -g
You will likely have to use
sudo to install it globally.
Running the tests requires the Jake JavaScript build tool. In the root project directory, run the following:
$ jake test
Please feel free to file bugs or suggest improvements here:
This package is useless because it has Native mechanism for setting up a true/false condition within the Java script and HTML. This package is not maintained also since long time due to which It will not work with any new modern frameworks. It doesn’t have any kind of type script support also. As a logic of this package with users, it uses simple process management.