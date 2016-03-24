openbase logo
tru

true

by Matthew Eernisse
0.0.4 (see all)

A JavaScript port of the Unix utility 'true'. Returns the Boolean value `true`

Popularity

Downloads/wk

389

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

1.0/51
shrpande

Top Feedback

2Abandoned

Readme

Overview

This module should be used when you need a function that returns the Boolean value true.

Installing

$ npm install true

Usage

Simply require the true module. The export is a function which returns the Boolean value true:

  var t = require('./true')
    , myTrueValue = t();

console.log(myTrueValue === true); // Logs 'true'

CLI

If you install true globally, you can call it appropriately as a CLI command:

$ npm install true -g

You will likely have to use sudo to install it globally.

Tests

Running the tests requires the Jake JavaScript build tool. In the root project directory, run the following:

$ jake test

Contributing

Please feel free to file bugs or suggest improvements here:

https://github.com/mde/true/issues

shrpande
4 months ago
Abandoned

This package is useless because it has Native mechanism for setting up a true/false condition within the Java script and HTML. This package is not maintained also since long time due to which It will not work with any new modern frameworks. It doesn’t have any kind of type script support also. As a logic of this package with users, it uses simple process management.

1
riginoommen
riginoommen
4 months ago
Abandoned

