true

A JavaScript port of the Unix utility 'true'. Returns the Boolean value true

Overview

This module should be used when you need a function that returns the Boolean value true .

Installing

$ npm install true

Usage

Simply require the true module. The export is a function which returns the Boolean value true :

var t = require ( './true' ) , myTrueValue = t(); console .log(myTrueValue === true );

CLI

If you install true globally, you can call it appropriately as a CLI command:

$ npm install true -g

You will likely have to use sudo to install it globally.

Tests

Running the tests requires the Jake JavaScript build tool. In the root project directory, run the following:

$ jake test

Contributing

Please feel free to file bugs or suggest improvements here:

https://github.com/mde/true/issues