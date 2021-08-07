trucker

Trucker is a tool that helps manage dependencies between javascript files

It has three main functions:

Show all inbound and outbound dependencies for javascript and coffeescript source files. ( trucker --info filename.js or trucker -i filename.js ) Move/rename source files while fixing up the paths used in requires. ( trucker --move source destination or trucker -m source destination ) Find unused files (files that are not required by any other files). ( trucker --unused or trucker -u )

Why is it called trucker? Because it hauls your files around without breaking them.

Support

Languages

Javascript, as parsed by babel (up to ES7)

Coffeescript

Typescript

Module systems

CommonJS 6 - i.e. module.exports and require() .

ECMAScript 6 - i.e. export and import .

TypeScript - i.e. export and import .

Installation

npm install -g trucker

Trucker runs on node.js 10 or greater.

Usage

Move files

To move files:

trucker --move [flags] source [additional sources...] destination

Get dependency info about files

To get info about files:

trucker --info [optional file paths]

If no paths are passed, trucker will spit out information for all files in the base path (see options below).

Build a graph of dependencies using graphviz

(experimental)

To get info about files:

trucker --info --format dot [optional file paths]

This will output a graphviz-compatible dot file that can be rendered into an image file by the dot tool that is part of graphviz.

For example:

trucker - i -f dot > ./build/dependencies .dot dot -Tpng -o ./build/dependencies .png ./build/dependencies .dot open ./build/dependencies .png

Here's a graph of trucker's internal structure, generated by the following command:

dot -Tsvg -o ./trucker-graph.svg <(trucker --exclude test --exclude examples -- info --format dot)

Find unused files

Find files that are not required by any other source files in given path

trucker --unused [path]

Examples

in the examples directory (provided), you can try the following (add -n for dry run mode if desired):

Get info about all dependencies in the current directory and all sub directories trucker --info

Get dependencies for just one subdirectory trucker -i stark/

Move a single file: trucker --move stark/eddard.js deceased/

Move a single file, specifying destination path: trucker -m stark/eddard.js deceased/ned.js

Move multiple files explicitly trucker -m stark/eddard.js tully/catelyn.js deceased/

Move a directory: trucker -m stark deceased/stark

Paths are automatically created: trucker -m stark/eddard.js deceased/in/book1/

Options

-h, --help prints the help

-n, --dry-run tells trucker not to move any files, but to instead print out a list of all of the changes that would have been made if this option was not set.

-s, --scope can be used to expand or contract the set of files that trucker searches for dependencies. This defaults to the present working directory. If you have a very large project you may wish to constrain the scope for performance reasons (analysis takes time), or in some cases you may wish to expand the scope beyond the current directory. Use --scope for this.

-q, --quiet suppress output

-e, --exclude Add file glob pattern to ignore to those found in the .gitignore file. Repeat this options to add many patterns.

Ignored files

Trucker ignores files using the first .gitignore it finds, starting from the base directory (usually cwd), and ascending to the root.

See too the --exclude option above.

Limitations

Tested on OSX

Should also work on other platforms. Let me know if you have a problem.

require syntax

Trucker only recognizes basic require syntax.

Trucker doesn't recognize this, for example: