Intro

tRPC allows you to easily build & consume fully typesafe APIs, without schemas or code generation.

🧙‍♂️ Full static typesafety & autocompletion on the client - on inputs, outputs, & errors.

🐎 Snappy DX. No code generation, run-time bloat, or build pipeline.

🍃 Light. tRPC has zero deps and a tiny client-side footprint.

🐻 Easy to add to your existing brownfield project.

🔋 Batteries included. React-library + Next.js/Express adapters. (But tRPC is not tied to React - reach out if you want to make a Svelte/Vue/... lib)

🥃 Simple to use APIs for queries, mutations, & subscriptions support.

⚡️ Request batching - requests made at the same time can be automatically combined into one

... and:

👀 Quite a few examples in the ./examples-folder

✅ It's well-tested & running in production.

Usage

👉 See full documentation documentation on tRPC.io. 👈

Quick start with a full-stack Next.js example:

yarn create next-app --example https://github.com/trpc/trpc --example-path examples/next-prisma-starter trpc-prisma-starter npx create-next-app --example https://github.com/trpc/trpc --example-path examples/next-prisma-starter trpc-prisma-starter

Core Team

👋 Hi, I'm Alex and I am the creator of tRPC, don't hesitate to contact me on Twitter or email if you are curious about tRPC in any way.

Financial Contributors

If you like working with tRPC, consider giving a token a apprecation by GitHub Sponsors!

For companies

Is your company using tRPC, want to attract amazing TypeScript developers to your team, & support long-term maintainance of tRPC? Have a look at the sponsorship tiers or get in touch to discuss potential partnerships.

😻 Individuals

