openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

trove-electron-spellchecker

by electron-userland
1.0.2 (see all)

Implement spellchecking, correctly

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

237

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

electron-spellchecker

electron-spellchecker is a library to help you implement spellchecking in your Electron applications, as well as handle default right-click Context Menus (since spell checking shows up in them). This library intends to solve the problem of spellchecking in a production-ready, international-friendly way.

electron-spellchecker:

  • Spell checks in all of the languages that Google Chrome supports by reusing its dictionaries.
  • Automatically detects the language the user is typing in and silently switches on the fly.
  • Handles locale correctly and automatically (i.e. users who are from Australia should not be corrected for 'colour', but US English speakers should)
  • Automatically downloads and manages dictionaries in the background.
  • Checks very quickly, doesn't introduce input lag which is extremely noticable
  • Only loads one Dictionary at a time which saves a significant amount of memory

Quick Start

import {SpellCheckHandler, ContextMenuListener, ContextMenuBuilder} from 'electron-spellchecker';

window.spellCheckHandler = new SpellCheckHandler();
window.spellCheckHandler.attachToInput();

// Start off as US English, America #1 (lol)
window.spellCheckHandler.switchLanguage('en-US');

let contextMenuBuilder = new ContextMenuBuilder(window.spellCheckHandler);
let contextMenuListener = new ContextMenuListener((info) => {
  contextMenuBuilder.showPopupMenu(info);
});

Language Auto-Detection

The spell checker will attempt to automatically check the language that the user is typing in and switch on-the fly. However, giving it an explicit hint by calling switchLanguage, or providing it a block of sample text via provideHintText will result in much better results.

Sample text should be text that is reasonably likely to be in the same language as the user typing - for example, in an Email reply box, the original Email text would be a great sample, or in the case of Slack, the existing channel messages are used as the sample text.

About node-spellchecker

This module uses a fork of Atom's excellent node-spellchecker that takes a slightly different path on Windows by using Hunspell only. You can find the source here.

Learning more

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial