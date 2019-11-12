electron-spellchecker is a library to help you implement spellchecking in your Electron applications, as well as handle default right-click Context Menus (since spell checking shows up in them). This library intends to solve the problem of spellchecking in a production-ready, international-friendly way.
electron-spellchecker:
import {SpellCheckHandler, ContextMenuListener, ContextMenuBuilder} from 'electron-spellchecker';
window.spellCheckHandler = new SpellCheckHandler();
window.spellCheckHandler.attachToInput();
// Start off as US English, America #1 (lol)
window.spellCheckHandler.switchLanguage('en-US');
let contextMenuBuilder = new ContextMenuBuilder(window.spellCheckHandler);
let contextMenuListener = new ContextMenuListener((info) => {
contextMenuBuilder.showPopupMenu(info);
});
The spell checker will attempt to automatically check the language that the user is typing in and switch on-the fly. However, giving it an explicit hint by calling
switchLanguage, or providing it a block of sample text via
provideHintText will result in much better results.
Sample text should be text that is reasonably likely to be in the same language as the user typing - for example, in an Email reply box, the original Email text would be a great sample, or in the case of Slack, the existing channel messages are used as the sample text.
This module uses a fork of Atom's excellent
node-spellchecker that takes a slightly different path on Windows by using Hunspell only. You can find the source here.
npm start to start the example application and play around.