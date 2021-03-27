🐟 A fast, small-but-mighty, familiar ~fish~ router
$ npm install --save trouter
import Trouter from 'trouter';
const router = new Trouter();
// Define all routes
router
.get('/users', _ => {
console.log('> Getting all users');
})
.add('POST', '/users', _ => {
console.log('~> Adding a user');
})
.get('/users/:id', val => {
console.log('~> Getting user with ID:', val);
});
// Find a route definition
let obj = router.find('GET', '/users/123');
//=> obj.params ~> { id:123 }
//=> obj.handlers ~> Array<Function>
// Execute the handlers, passing value
obj.handlers.forEach(fn => {
fn(obj.params.id);
});
//=> ~> Getting user with ID: 123
// Returns empty keys when no match
router.find('DELETE', '/foo');
//=> { params:{}, handlers:[] }
Initializes a new
Trouter instance.
Returns:
self
Stores a
method +
pattern pairing internally, along with its handler(s).
Type:
String
Any uppercased, valid HTTP/1.1 verb — choose from one of the following:
GET HEAD PATCH OPTIONS CONNECT DELETE TRACE POST PUT
Type:
String or
RegExp
Trouter supports simple route patterns which are fast and well readable but limited. If you need more complex patterns, you can pass an instance of
RegExp with parameters specified as named capture groups.
Important: RegExp named capture groups are supported in Node.js 10.x and above!
The supported route pattern types are:
/users)
/users/:id)
/users/:id/books/:title)
/users/:id?/books/:title?)
/movies/:title.mp4,
movies/:title.(mp4|mov))
/users/*)
Type:
Function
The function(s) that should be tied to this
pattern.
Because this is a rest parameter, whatever you pass will always be cast to an Array.
Important: Trouter does not care what your function signature looks like!
You are not bound to the
(req, res)standard, or even passing a
Functionat all!
Returns:
self
This is an alias for
trouter.add('', pattern, ...handlers), matching all HTTP methods.
However, unlike
trouter.all, the
pattern you defined IS NOT RESTRICTIVE, which means that the route will match any & all URLs that start (but not end) with a matching segment.
router.use('/foo', 'USE /foo');
router.use('/foo/:name', 'USE /foo/:name');
router.post('/foo/:name', 'POST /foo/:name');
router.head('/foo/:name/hello', 'HEAD /foo/:name/hello');
router.find('GET', '/foo').handlers;
//=> ['USE /foo']
router.find('POST', '/foo/bar').handlers;
//=> ['USE /foo', 'USE /foo/:name', 'POST /foo/:name']
router.find('HEAD', '/foo/bar/hello').handlers;
//=> ['USE /foo', 'USE /foo/:name', 'HEAD /foo/:name/hello']
Compare this snippet with the one below to see differences between
trouter.all and this method.
Returns:
self
This is an alias for
trouter.add('', pattern, ...handlers), matching all HTTP methods.
However, unlike
trouter.use, the
pattern you defined IS RESTRICTIVE and behaves like any other
trouter.METHOD route. This means that the URL must match the defined
pattern exactly – or have the appropriate optional and/or wildcard segments to accommodate the desired flexibility.
router.all('/foo', 'ALL /foo');
router.all('/foo/:name', 'ALL /foo/:name');
router.post('/foo/:name', 'POST /foo/:name');
router.head('/foo/:name/hello', 'HEAD /foo/:name/hello');
router.find('GET', '/foo').handlers;
//=> ['ALL /foo']
router.find('POST', '/foo/bar').handlers;
//=> ['ALL /foo/:name', 'POST /foo/:name']
router.find('HEAD', '/foo/bar/hello').handlers;
//=> ['HEAD /foo/:name/hello']
Compare this snippet with the one above to see differences between
trouter.use and this method.
This is an alias for
trouter.add(METHOD, pattern, ...handlers), where
METHOD is any lowercased HTTP verb.
const noop = _ => {}:
const app = new Trouter();
app.get('/users/:id', noop);
app.post('/users', noop);
app.patch('/users/:id', noop);
// less common methods too
app.trace('/foo', noop);
app.connect('/bar', noop);
Returns:
Object
Searches within current instance for all
method +
pattern pairs that satisfy the current
method +
url.
Important: Parameters and handlers are assembled/gathered in the order that they were defined!
This method will always return an Object with
params and
handlers keys.
params — Object whose keys are the named parameters of your route pattern.
handlers — Array containing the
...handlers provided to
.add() or
.METHOD()
Note: The
handlersand
paramskeys will be empty if no matches were found.
Type:
String
Any valid HTTP method name, uppercased.
Note: When searching for
HEADroutes,
GETroutes will also be inspected.
Type:
String
The URL used to match against pattern definitions. This is typically
req.url.
Run on Node v10.13.0
GET / x 10,349,863 ops/sec ±2.15% (93 runs sampled)
POST /users x 13,895,099 ops/sec ±0.40% (94 runs sampled)
GET /users/:id x 6,288,457 ops/sec ±0.25% (93 runs sampled)
PUT /users/:id/books/:title? x 6,176,501 ops/sec ±0.22% (96 runs sampled)
DELETE /users/:id/books/:title x 5,581,288 ops/sec ±2.04% (96 runs sampled)
HEAD /hello (all) x 9,700,097 ops/sec ±0.47% (90 runs sampled)
MIT © Luke Edwards