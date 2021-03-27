trouter

🐟 A fast, small-but-mighty, familiar ~fish~ router

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import Trouter from 'trouter' ; const router = new Trouter(); router .get( '/users' , _ => { console .log( '> Getting all users' ); }) .add( 'POST' , '/users' , _ => { console .log( '~> Adding a user' ); }) .get( '/users/:id' , val => { console .log( '~> Getting user with ID:' , val); }); let obj = router.find( 'GET' , '/users/123' ); obj.handlers.forEach( fn => { fn(obj.params.id); }); router.find( 'DELETE' , '/foo' );

API

Initializes a new Trouter instance.

Returns: self

Stores a method + pattern pairing internally, along with its handler(s).

method

Type: String

Any uppercased, valid HTTP/1.1 verb — choose from one of the following:

GET HEAD PATCH OPTIONS CONNECT DELETE TRACE POST PUT

pattern

Type: String or RegExp

Trouter supports simple route patterns which are fast and well readable but limited. If you need more complex patterns, you can pass an instance of RegExp with parameters specified as named capture groups.

Important: RegExp named capture groups are supported in Node.js 10.x and above!

The supported route pattern types are:

static ( /users )

) named parameters ( /users/:id )

) nested parameters ( /users/:id/books/:title )

) optional parameters ( /users/:id?/books/:title? )

) suffixed parameters ( /movies/:title.mp4 , movies/:title.(mp4|mov) )

, ) any match / wildcards ( /users/* )

Type: Function

The function(s) that should be tied to this pattern .

Because this is a rest parameter, whatever you pass will always be cast to an Array.

Important: Trouter does not care what your function signature looks like!

You are not bound to the (req, res) standard, or even passing a Function at all!

Returns: self

This is an alias for trouter.add('', pattern, ...handlers) , matching all HTTP methods.

However, unlike trouter.all , the pattern you defined IS NOT RESTRICTIVE, which means that the route will match any & all URLs that start (but not end) with a matching segment.

router.use( '/foo' , 'USE /foo' ); router.use( '/foo/:name' , 'USE /foo/:name' ); router.post( '/foo/:name' , 'POST /foo/:name' ); router.head( '/foo/:name/hello' , 'HEAD /foo/:name/hello' ); router.find( 'GET' , '/foo' ).handlers; router.find( 'POST' , '/foo/bar' ).handlers; router.find( 'HEAD' , '/foo/bar/hello' ).handlers;

Compare this snippet with the one below to see differences between trouter.all and this method.

Returns: self

This is an alias for trouter.add('', pattern, ...handlers) , matching all HTTP methods.

However, unlike trouter.use , the pattern you defined IS RESTRICTIVE and behaves like any other trouter.METHOD route. This means that the URL must match the defined pattern exactly – or have the appropriate optional and/or wildcard segments to accommodate the desired flexibility.

router.all( '/foo' , 'ALL /foo' ); router.all( '/foo/:name' , 'ALL /foo/:name' ); router.post( '/foo/:name' , 'POST /foo/:name' ); router.head( '/foo/:name/hello' , 'HEAD /foo/:name/hello' ); router.find( 'GET' , '/foo' ).handlers; router.find( 'POST' , '/foo/bar' ).handlers; router.find( 'HEAD' , '/foo/bar/hello' ).handlers;

Compare this snippet with the one above to see differences between trouter.use and this method.

This is an alias for trouter.add(METHOD, pattern, ...handlers) , where METHOD is any lowercased HTTP verb.

const noop = _ => {}: const app = new Trouter(); app.get( '/users/:id' , noop); app.post( '/users' , noop); app.patch( '/users/:id' , noop); app.trace( '/foo' , noop); app.connect( '/bar' , noop);

Returns: Object

Searches within current instance for all method + pattern pairs that satisfy the current method + url .

Important: Parameters and handlers are assembled/gathered in the order that they were defined!

This method will always return an Object with params and handlers keys.

params — Object whose keys are the named parameters of your route pattern.

— Object whose keys are the named parameters of your route pattern. handlers — Array containing the ...handlers provided to .add() or .METHOD()

Note: The handlers and params keys will be empty if no matches were found.

method

Type: String

Any valid HTTP method name, uppercased.

Note: When searching for HEAD routes, GET routes will also be inspected.

url

Type: String

The URL used to match against pattern definitions. This is typically req.url .

Benchmarks

Run on Node v10.13.0

GET / x 10 , 349 , 863 ops / sec ± 2 .15 % ( 93 runs sampled) POST / users x 13 , 895 , 099 ops / sec ± 0 .40 % ( 94 runs sampled) GET / users / :id x 6 , 288 , 457 ops / sec ± 0 .25 % ( 93 runs sampled) PUT / users / :id / books / :title ? x 6 , 176 , 501 ops / sec ± 0 .22 % ( 96 runs sampled) DELETE / users / :id / books / :title x 5 , 581 , 288 ops / sec ± 2 .04 % ( 96 runs sampled) HEAD / hello (all) x 9 , 700 , 097 ops / sec ± 0 .47 % ( 90 runs sampled)

License

MIT © Luke Edwards