"Trooba" [tru:ba'] means "Pipe" in Russian and it is not a pipe.
Trooba a fast isomorphic lightweight pipeline framework from eBay. Trooba can build pipelines for request/response, stream/response, request/response and stream/stream use-cases spanning from a browser to a front-end app and further to a backend services.
Try it online to see what it can do for you as well as read about ideas behind it here
It uses a stateless generic pipeline/bus used to route multiple requests in "parallel" without any conflicts. The contextual information is passed along with the message.
Trooba does not dictate specific data structures that should be used for request/response/messages/stream objects. It assumes basic requirements and leaves everything else to the implementor of the transport.
It is not another http based server framework like express, koa or hapi. It can be used to build a pipline for those as it is protocol independent and allows to specify any transport one needs. For example see examples
CONTRIBUTING.md and check out our bite-sized and help-wanted issues
npm install trooba --save
Example on how the pipe for http calls can be configured. The middleware used is for demonstration and is not provided out of the box except for the transport and need to be built. You can try simpler working examples mentioned down this page.
require('trooba')
.use('circuit')
.use('retry')
.use('logging')
.use('tracing')
.use('security')
.use('analytics')
.use('trooba-http-transport', {
protocol: 'http:',
hostname: 'www.google.com',
connectTimeout: 100,
socketTimeout: 1000
})
.build() // build the pipe
.create('client:default') // create client
.request({ // initiate a request
q: 'nike',
method: 'GET'
}, function (err, response) {// get the results
console.log(err || response.body.toString());
});
Example on how one can configure a service endpoint. The middleware used is for demonstration and is not provided out of the box except for the transport and needs to be built. You can try simpler working examples mentioned down this page.
require('trooba')
.use('trooba-grpc-transport', {
port: port,
hostname: 'localhost',
proto: Grpc.load(require.resolve('./path/to/hello.proto'))
})
.use('tracing')
.use('rate-limiter')
.use('security')
.use('analytics')
.use('router')
.build() // build the pipe
.create('service:default') // create service
.listen();
var pipe = require('trooba')
// adding handler to collect metrics
.use(function (pipe) {
var start;
pipe.on('request', function (request, next) {
start = Date.now();
next(); // continue with request
})
pipe.on('response', function (response, next) {
console.log('call time is', Date.now() - start, 'ms');
next(); // continue with reponse flow
})
})
.use(retry, 2); // retry 2 times, see example of retry handler below
// setting transport or you can use module reference
pipe.use(function transport(pipe) {
// hook to request
pipe.on('request', function (request) {
// respond
pipe.respond('Hello ' + request.name);
})
})
Injecting static context if any needed or this can be skipped.
pipe = pipe.build()
At this point the pipe becomes re-usable between multiple "parallel" requests.
Make a request
pipe.create()
.request({
name: 'John'
})
.on('error', console.error)
.on('response', console.log);
Or you can do it with a callback style
pipe.create()
.request({
name: 'John'
}, console.log);
Note: Though pipe API to add hooks looks like event emitter, it does not allow multiple hooks and will throw error if one attempts to add a hook for the event that already has it. If you really need to support multiple listeners, you can add an event dispatcher as a hook.
The
request and
response hooks used above are just event names and a developer is not limited to them.
One can create different protocols using different names. Trooba framework just provides default protocol based on request/response pattern. One can mix custom events in the default pipeline or create completely new one if needed.
Let's assume we want to update global config for some handlers.
// setting transport or you can use module reference
let config;
pipe.use(function config(pipe) {
// hook to config message
pipe.on('config', function (cfg) {
config = cfg;
});
})
pipe.create()
.send({
type: 'config',
flow: Types.REQUEST,
ref: {
some: 'config'
}
});
use
(handler[, config]) - adds a handler to the pipeline
handler - a
function handler(pipe) {} or another pipe to join into this pipe.
config is a config object for the handler
build
([context]) - creates a pipe and returns a generic pipe object.
set
(name, value) - used set system value to the context. The name is prefixed with '$' that prevents it from being propagated beyond the current pipe context boundaries.
get
(name) - is used to get system value from the context.
The pipe object is passed to all handlers and transport during initialization whenever new context is created via trooba.build(context) or pipe.create(context) call.
create
([context], [customApiImpl]) - creates a pipeline with new context or clones from the existing one if any present. The method is mandatory to initiate a new flow, otherwise the subsequent call will fail.
context is a context object to be used in request/message flow.
customApiImpl is a name for a specific API implementation. It allows to inject custom API provided by one of the handlers that needs to be returned instead of the generic pipe interface.
context is an object available to all handlers/transport in the same request/response flow. One can use it to store data that needs to be shared between handlers if needed. The values in the context that have their names started with '$' will not be propagated beyond the pipe boundaries. To access context one can use pipe.context;
store is a storage for properties specific to the given pipe point. This is useful to share things between different requests. One can store there objects that needs to be initialized only once.
Trooba.use(function (pipe, config) {
if (!pipe.store.obj) {
// do it only once
pipe.store.obj = createSomething(config);
}
pipe.on('request', function (request) {
pipe.respond(pipe.store.obj);
});
});
link
(pipe) links passed pipeline to the current one. The link between pipes exists as long as the context where they were linked exists. Once pipe.create is used, it will lose the link. The linking can be useful to join pipes on the fly, for example to bootstrap pipe from config file and inline it into existing pipeline where bootstrap handler is registered.
Trooba.use(function bootstrapPipe(pipe) {
// load all the handlers from some json or config file
var handlers = ['handler-1', 'handler-2', ...]; // assume it is loaded as an array
// build the pipe or load from cache
var bootstrappedPipe = handlers.reduce((trooba, handler) => {
return trooba.use(handler);
}, Trooba).build();
// link it
pipe.link(bootstrappedPipe);
});
request
(requestObject) - creates and sends an arbitrary request down the pipeline. If context was not used, it will implicitly call create method
respond
(responseObject) initiates a response flow and sends an arbitrary response object down the response pipeline. This can be called only after the request flow is initiated.
resume
() - resumes the processing in the given pipe point in ordered flow whenever the current message/response/request flow was paused due to processing of the ordered message and it was suppressed/swallowed, i.e. no throw/response/request/next action followed.
streamRequest
(requestObject) - creates and sends an arbitrary request down the pipeline. If context was not used. It returns write stream with methods:
write(data) - write a chunk to the stream as "request:data" message
end() - ends the stream and send "request:end" message
streamResponse
(responseObject) - initiates a response stream flow and sends an arbitrary response object down the response pipeline. This can be called only after the request flow is initiated. It returns write stream with methods:
write(data) - write a chunk to the stream as "response:data" message
end() - ends the stream and send "response:end" message
send
(message) - sends a message down the request or response flow depending on the message type. For more details see message structure below. The method can be used to send a custom message.
throw
(Error) sends the error down the response pipeline. If no error hooks defined in the pipeline, it will throw error. The method can be called only after the response flow is initiated.
trace
([Function callback(err, listOfPoints)]) - used to trace the route that any message would travel, it uses
message.type = 'trace' and returns a list of point it traveled in request/response flow.
set
(name, value) - sets arbitrary system key-value pair to the context which will not be explicitly propagated beyond transport boundaries as internally the name will be prefixed as $name. It is used to provide custom API by handlers.
get
(name) - reads system value from the context.
The framework defines a message bus to send and receive messages within the pipeline.
The current message structure:
type - a
String that defines a message type which can be used in pipe.on() and .once()
flow - a
Number that defines flow type. It will define the direction of the message in the pipeline
1 - request
2 - response
ref - a reference to the data being sent in the message
sync - a
boolean, if equals
true, the message will be propagated to all pipe points at the same time, no callback is needed to control when to send it to the next handler in the pipeline.
order - a
boolean value that controls order, if set to true, the message will be queued at any pipe point if similar ordered message is already in process by the given point.
Example:
{
"type": "error",
"flow": 1,
"ref": "[Error: some error message]",
"sync": true
}
Note: Since Trooba framework is based on message propagation through the pipeline, it uses time-to-live (TTL) parameter to limit the time the message can travel through the pipeline. By default it uses Infinity for TTL, but you can configure it using config.ttl parameter.
When a message is expired, it will be dropped through console.log by default or you can intercept it by registering your own onDrop handler to the context
// set TTL to 2 seconds
pipe.build({
ttl: 2000, // msec
onDrop: function (message) {
console.log('dropped message:', message);
}
})
Trooba provides streaming of messages using its own logic instead of using nodejs native streaming to provide isomorphism. Whenever one would like to use nodejs streams, one can do this by wrapping it into trooba-streaming adaptors that provide nodejs native streams. For example, one can look at trooba-grpc-transport.
The framework support two stream modes, ordered and un-ordered. By default only request and response streaming flow are ordered.
If one would like to enable ordering for other type of messages, one can use order attribute in the message object:
pipe.send({
type: 'custom',
flow: Types.REQUEST,
ref: 'some data',
order: true
})
When pipe point accepts ordered message for processing, i.e. it has request/response/data handlers registered, it will pause the point for any other ordered message that comes afterwards. The point will be resumed whenever the given message is transferred further via next() call or new message is originated via pipe.request/pipe.respond. If none of the actions happens, in case one wants to suppress the current data, one can resume the point using pipe.resume() call. Note: pipe.throw() will not resume the pipe.
The method pipe.trace() can be used to get information about state of the points including if any of them has non-empty queue (pipe.queue.size() > 0), i.e. is in a paused state.
var Trooba = require('.');
var pipe = new Trooba()
.use(function (pipe) {
pipe.on('request:data', function (data, next) {
console.log('data: ', data !== undefined ? data : 'end of stream');
next();
});
}).build();
pipe.create()
.streamRequest()
.write('foo')
.write('bar')
.end();
var Trooba = require('.');
var pipe = new Trooba()
.use(function (pipe) {
pipe.on('request', function (request) {
pipe.streamResponse({
statusCode: 200
})
.write('foo')
.write('bar')
.end();
});
}).build();
pipe.create()
.request()
.on('response:data', function (data, next) {
console.log('data:', data !== undefined ? data : 'end of stream');
next();
});
Each handler should perform a unique function within a pipeline, such as error handling, retry logic, tracing.
The handler has the same signature as the transport, the difference only in what one does with pipe and what events it listens to.
function handler(pipe, config) {
// manipulate request context
pipe.context.fa1 = 'zx1';
// wait for request and pass control back to the pipeline via next()
pipe.on('request', function (request, next) {
request.foo = 'bar'; // modify request
// pass control back to pipeline with the same request
next();
// or you can re-write the request completely
/*
next({
qaz: 'frt'
})
*/
});
}
function handler(pipe, config) {
// wait for response and change it
pipe.on('response', function (response, next) {
// modifying the response
response.wer = 'wer';
// pass control back to the pipeline
next();
// of we can re-write response completely
/*
next({
my: 'new response'
})
*/
})
}
function handler(pipe) {
// manipulate request context
pipe.fa1 = 'zx1';
var requestObj;
pipe.on('request', function (request, next) {
// modify request object if needed
request.foo = 'bar';
// modify shared data
requestObj = request;
// pass control to the next handler in request pipeline
next();
/*
// you can also stop the flow an respond if needed or throw error
pipe.respond('Hi');
// throw Error
pipe.throw(new Error());
*/
});
pipe.on('response', function (response, next) {
// modify response object if needed
response.body = JSON.parse(response.body);
// access context
console.log(pipe.context);
// pass control down the response flow
next();
/*
// or replace the response
next({
my: 'new response'
})
// of you can re-initiate request flow with shared request object
pipe.request(requestObj);
// or throw error
pipe.throw(new Error());
*/
})
}
function handler(pipe, config) {
if (pipe.context.$requestStream) {
pipe.on('request:data', function (data, next) {
// undefined data means end of stream,
data = data ? JSON.stringify(data) : data;
next(data);
});
}
}
function handler(pipe, config) {
if (pipe.context.$responseStream) {
pipe.on('response:data', function (data, next) {
// undefined data means end of stream,
data = JSON.parse(data);
next(data);
});
}
}
function handlerFactory() {
return function handler(pipe) {
pipe.on('request', function (request) {
// pass control to the response handler
pipe.throw(new Error('Bad response'));
})
};
}
function handlerFactory() {
return function handler(pipe) {
pipe.on('request', function (request) {
// pass control to the response handler
pipe.respond({
statusCode: 200,
body: 'Hello world'
});
})
};
}
function handlerFactory() {
return function handler(pipe) {
pipe.on('response', function (response, next) {
next();
});
};
}
function handler(pipe) {
pipe.on('request', function (request, next) {
next();
})
}
var Assert = require('assert');
var Trooba = require('trooba');
var retryCounter = 0;
function retry(pipe, config) {
pipe.on('request', function (request, next) {
var retry = config.retry;
pipe.on('error', function (err) {
if (retry-- > 0) {
// re-try request
retryCounter++;
pipe.request(request);
return;
}
pipe.throw(err);
});
// continue with request flow
next();
});
}
// mock transport
function createMockTransport() {
var count = 1;
return function mock(pipe) {
pipe.on('request', function () {
// first generate error
if (count-- > 0) {
return pipe.throw(new Error('Test error'));
}
pipe.respond('some text');
});
};
}
var pipe = Trooba
.use(retry, { retry: 1 })
.use(createMockTransport())
.build();
pipe
.create()
.request({}, function (err, response) {
Assert.ok(!err, err && err.stack);
Assert.equal('some text', response);
Assert.equal(1, retryCounter);
done();
});
The framework allows to trace any and all messages. Useful when the complexity of the pipeline requires one to check the route the message travels.
Trooba
.use(function h1(pipe) {
})
.use(function h2(pipe) {
})
.use(function tr(pipe) {
pipe.on('request', function () {
pipe.respond('response')
})
})
.build()
.create()
.trace(function onResult(err, listOfPoints) {
var list = listOfPoints.reduce((list, point) => {
list.push(point.handler.name + '(' + point.queue().size() + ')');
return list;
});
console.log('The route is ', list.join('->'))
});
Or more flexible option to monitor the pipe
var route = [];
Trooba
.use(function h1(pipe) {
})
.use(function h2(pipe) {
})
.use(function tr(pipe) {
pipe.on('request', function () {
pipe.respond('response');
});
})
.build()
.create({
trace: function (point, message) {
route.push(point.handler.name + '-' + (message.flow === 1 ? 'req' : 'res'))
}
})
.request('request', function () {
console.log(route.join('->'));
});
To make sure a specific message type or request/response reach the destination, one can set validate options.
Trooba
.use()
.build()
.create({
validate: {
request: true,
response: true
}
})
.request('request', function () {
console.log(route);
});
Transport is a handler that should provide an actual implementation of the corresponding protocol (http/grpc/soap/rest). Usually the request flow would be terminated at transport point and the response flow is initiated.
It can also provide a custom API that cab be injected into context using pipe.set() end accessed using get() method.
For example:
var service = pipe.build().create('service:hello');
service.hello('John');
// throw error
function transport(pipe, config) {
pipe.on('request', function (request) {
pipe.throw(new Error('Error'));
})
}
// reply with http response
function transport(pipe, config) {
pipe.on('request', function (request) {
pipe.respond({
statusCode: 200,
body: 'ok'
});
})
}
// accessing context information
function transport(pipe) {
// executed only once here for every request
console.log('context info:', pipe.context);
pipe.on('request', function () {
// or here
console.log('context info within request flow:', pipe.context);
pipe.respond('ok');
})
}
For a more advanced example, please see trooba-http-transport module
var Http = require('http');
function transport(pipe, config) {
pipe.on('request', function (request) {
var options = Object.create(config);
options.path += '?' + Querystring.stringify(request);
// prepare request
var req = Http.request(options, function (res) {
var data = '';
res.setEncoding('utf8');
res.on('data', function (chunk) {
data += chunk;
});
res.on('end', function () {
res.body = data;
pipe.respond(res);
});
});
req.on('error', function (err) {
pipe.throw(err);
});
req.end();
});
}
var pipe = Trooba.use(transportFactory, {
protocol: 'https:',
hostname: 'www.google.com',
path: '/search?q=nike'
}).build();
// REQUEST execution
pipe.create().request({
q: 'nike'
}, (err, response) => console.log);
// or you can skip callback and listen to events
pipe.create().request({
q: 'nike'
})
.on('error', console.error)
.on('response', console.log);
function transportFactory() {
function transport(pipe, config) {
pipe.on('request', function (request) {
var qs = '?' + Querystring.stringify(request);
var options = {
protocol: config.protocol,
hostname: config.hostname,
path: config.path ?
config.path += qs : qs
};
// prepare request
var req = Http.request(options, function (res) {
var data = '';
res.setEncoding('utf8');
res.on('data', function (chunk) {
data += chunk;
});
res.on('end', function () {
res.body = data;
pipe.respond(res);
});
});
req.on('error', function (err) {
pipe.throw(err);
});
req.end();
});
pipe.set('client', function clientFactory(pipe) {
return {
search: (name, callback) => {
pipe.create()
.on('error', err => {
callback(err);
})
.on('response', response => {
callback(null, response.body);
})
.request({
q: name
});
}
};
});
}
return transport;
}
var client = Trooba.use(transportFactory(), {
protocol: 'http:',
hostname: 'www.google.com',
path: '/search'
}).build().create('client');
client.search('nike', console.log);
Based on trooba-xhr-transport
var xhrTransport = require('trooba-xhr-transport');
require('trooba')
.use(xhrTransport, {
protocol: 'http:',
hostname: 'myapi.service.xyz'
socketTimeout: 1000
})
.build()
.create('client:default')
.get({
q: 'nike'
})
.set('some', 'header')
.end(function (err, response) {
console.log(err, response && response.body)
});
Based on trooba-http-transport
require('trooba')
.use(httpTransport, {
protocol: 'http:',
hostname: 'www.google.com',
connectTimeout: 100,
socketTimeout: 1000
})
.build()
.create('client:default')
.get({
q: 'nike'
})
.set('some', 'header')
.end((err, response) => {
console.log(err, response && response.body)
});
Based on trooba-grpc-transport
var grpcTransport = require('trooba-grpc-transport');
require('trooba')
.use(grpcTransport, {
protocol: 'http:',
hostname: 'grpc.service.my',
port: 50001,
proto: require.resolve('path/to/hello.proto')
})
.build()
.create('client:default')
.hello('Bob', function (err, response) {
console.log(err, response)
});
var pipeServer = Trooba.use(transport, {
port: port,
hostname: 'localhost',
proto: Grpc.load(require.resolve('./path/to/hello.proto'))
})
.use(function handler(pipe) {
pipe.on('request', (request, next) => {
// do something with request
console.log('gRPC request metadata:', request.headers);
next();
});
pipe.on('request:data', (data, next) => {
// do something with request stream data chunk
console.log('request chunk:', data);
next();
});
pipe.on('request:end', (data, next) => {
// do something with stream end
console.log('end of request stream');
next();
});
pipe.on('response', (response, next) => {
// do something with response
console.log('gRPC response metadata:', response.headers);
next();
});
pipe.on('response:data', (data, next) => {
// do something with response stream data chunk
console.log('response chunk:', data);
next();
});
pipe.on('response:end', (data, next) => {
// do something with end of response stream
console.log('end of response stream');
next();
});
})
.use(function controller(pipe) {
// handle request/response here
pipe.on('request', request => {
pipe.respond({
body: 'Hello ' + request.body.name
});
});
});
var app = pipeServer.build('server:default');
svr = app.listen();
console.log('toorba service is listening on port:', port);
require('trooba')
.use(return mock(pipe) {
pipe.on('request', function(request) {
pipe.throw(new Error('Simulate error'));
});
})
.build()
.create()
.request({foo:'bar'}, console.log);