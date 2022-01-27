TronWeb aims to deliver a unified, seamless development experience influenced by Ethereum's Web3 implementation. We have taken the core ideas and expanded upon it to unlock the functionality of TRON's unique feature set along with offering new tools for integrating DApps in the browser, Node.js and IoT devices.
You can access either version specifically from the dist folder.
TronWeb is also compatible with frontend frameworks such as:
You can also ship TronWeb in a Chrome extension.
npm install tronweb
or
yarn add tronweb
First, don't use the release section of this repo, it has not updated in a long time.
Then easiest way to use TronWeb in a browser is to install it as above and copy the dist file to your working folder. For example:
cp node_modules/tronweb/dist/TronWeb.js ./js/tronweb.js
so that you can call it in your HTML page as
<script src="./js/tronweb.js"><script>
Shasta is the official Tron testnet. To use it use the following endpoint:
https://api.shasta.trongrid.io
Get some Shasta TRX at https://www.trongrid.io/shasta and play with it. Anything you do should be explorable on https://shasta.tronscan.org
You can set up your own private network, running Tron Quickstart. To do it you must install Docker and, when ready, run a command like
docker run -it --rm \
-p 9090:9090 \
-e "defaultBalance=100000" \
-e "showQueryString=true" \
-e "showBody=true" \
-e "formatJson=true" \
--name tron \
trontools/quickstart
More details about Tron Quickstart on GitHub
First off, in your javascript file, define TronWeb:
const TronWeb = require('tronweb')
When you instantiate TronWeb you can define
you can also set a
which works as a jolly. If you do so, though, the more precise specification has priority. Supposing you are using a server which provides everything, like TronGrid, you can instantiate TronWeb as:
const tronWeb = new TronWeb({
fullHost: 'https://api.trongrid.io',
headers: { "TRON-PRO-API-KEY": 'your api key' },
privateKey: 'your private key'
})
For retro-compatibility, though, you can continue to use the old approach, where any parameter is passed separately:
const tronWeb = new TronWeb(fullNode, solidityNode, eventServer, privateKey)
tronWeb.setHeader({ "TRON-PRO-API-KEY": 'your api key' });
If you are, for example, using a server as full and solidity node, and another server for the events, you can set it as:
const tronWeb = new TronWeb({
fullHost: 'https://api.trongrid.io',
eventServer: 'https://api.someotherevent.io',
privateKey: 'your private key'
}
)
If you are using different servers for anything, you can do
const tronWeb = new TronWeb({
fullNode: 'https://some-node.tld',
solidityNode: 'https://some-other-node.tld',
eventServer: 'https://some-event-server.tld',
privateKey: 'your private key'
}
)
The better way to understand how to work with TronWeb is go to the demo directory in this repository.
If you'd like to connect with tronlink app and chrome extention and develop a dapp on tron, you could run the demo in path demo/tron-dapp-react-demo.
If you'd like to develop only with tronweb dependency, you could run the demo in path demo/tronweb-demo.
In order to contribute you can
npm i
npm run build
npm test:node
TronWeb is distributed under a MIT licence.
For more historic data, check the original repo at https://github.com/tronprotocol/tron-web