openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

trongrid

by TRON-US
1.2.6 (see all)

Javascript library for utilizing TronGrid APIs to retrieve blockchain data from the Tron network.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

What is TronGridJS?

TronGridJS - Developer Document

TronGridJS is a Javascript library for utilizing TronGrid APIs to retrieve blockchain data from the Tron network.

Compatibility

  • Version built for Node.js v6 and above
  • Version built for browsers with more than 0.25% market share

TronGridJS is also compatible with frontend frameworks such as:

  • Angular
  • React
  • Vue

You can also ship TronGridJS in a Chrome extension.

Installation

TronGridJS - NPM Package

NPM

> npm install trongrid

Yarn

> yarn add trongrid

Build Steps

If you'd like to download and build locally, please follow the steps below.

git clone https://github.com/TRON-US/trongrid-js.git
cd trongrid-js
yarn install
yarn build
yarn test

Supported APIs

TronGridJS allows to easily access the new v1 API provided by TronGrid.

tronGrid.account.get(accountAddress, options)

It returns info about the account at accountAddress

Options:

onlyConfirmed       Show only the situation at latest confirmed block
                        true | false        (default false)

It substitutes the following JavaTron API:

  • /wallet/getaccount

tronGrid.account.getTransations(accountAddress, options)

It returns all the transactions related to the account at accountAddress.

Options:

onlyConfirmed       Shows only confirmed.
                        true | false        default false
onlyUnconfirmed     Shows only unconfirmed.
                        true | false        default false
onlyTo              Only transaction to address.
                        true | false       default false
onlyFrom            Only transaction from address.
                        true | false        default false
limit               The requested number of transaction per page. Default 20. Max 200.
fingerprint         The fingerprint of the last transaction returned by the previous page
orderBy             Sorts the results of the query. Example:
                        orderBy=block_timestamp,desc
minBlockTimestamp       The minimum transaction timestamp        default 0
maxBlockTimestamp       The maximum transaction timestamp        default now

It substitutes the following JavaTron API:

  • /walletextension/gettransactionfromthis
  • /walletextension/gettransactiontothis

tronGrid.asset.getAll(options)

It returns all the assets on the TRON platform.

Options:

orderBy             Sorts the results.
                    Accepted fields:
                        id
                        name
                        total_supply
                        start_time
                        end_time
limit               Number of assets per page
fingerprint         Previous fingerprint. For pagination.

tronGrid.asset.get(assetIdentifier, options)

It returns an asset identified by the address of its owner, or its own ID It substitutes the following JavaTron API:

  • /wallet/getassetissuebyaccount
  • /wallet/getassetissuebyid

tronGrid.asset.getList(assetName, options)

It returns all the asset with the name assetName

Options:

limit               The requested number of assets per page. Default 20. Max 200.
fingerprint         The fingerprint of the last asset returned by the previous page.
                    When there is a pagination, the minimum limit is set to 20.
orderBy             Sorts the results of the query.
                    Accepted fields:
                        id
                        name
                        total_supply
                        start_time
                        end_time
                    Example:
                        orderBy=start_time,desc   (starts from the most recent ICO)
                        orderBy=id,asc            (starts from the oldest)

onlyConfirmed       Shows only the situation at latest confirmed block.
                        true | false        default false

It substitutes the following JavaTron API:

  • /wallet/getassetissuelistbyname
  • /wallet/getassetissuelist

tronGrid.block.getEvents(identifier, options)

It returns all the events of a specific block. The identifier can be either latest or a block number.

tronGrid.contract.getEvents(contractAddress, options)

It returns all the events emitted by a smart contract.

Options:

onlyConfirmed       Shows only confirmed.
                        true | false                default false
onlyUnconfirmed     Shows only unconfirmed.
                        true | false                default false
eventName           The name of the event
blockNumber         The block number for which the events are required
minBlockTimestamp       The minimum block timestamp     default 0
maxBlockTimestamp       The maximum block timestamp        default now
orderBy             Sort the events. Accepted values:
                        timestamp,asc
                        timestamp,desc         (default)
limit               For pagination.                 default 20, max 200
fingerprint             The fingerprint of last event retrieved in the page

tronGrid.transaction.getEvents(id, options)

It returns all the events emitted in the transaction specified by id

Responses and pagination

Any API will return a response with a success property, a data array and a meta object. For example, await tronGrid.asset.getAll() will return something like

{
    "success": true,
    "data": [
        {
            "confirmed": true,
            "id": "1002225",
            "abbr": "DbDsgVP3GRh",
            "description": "KEYS unlock Cryptocurrency. Keys are a digital asset designed to work as medium of exchange.",
            "frozen_supply": [
                {
                    "forzen_days": 730,
                    "frozen_amount": 75926666666
                }
            ],
            "name": "KEYS",
            "num": 22778,
            "precision": 0,
            "total_supply": 227780000000,
            "trx_num": 22778,
            "url": "www.KEYS.crypto.org",
            "vote_score": 0,
            "owner_address": "4149b3dad5ef9dbab6a059fc95159efcecd5db910e",
            "start_time": 1553538720706,
            "end_time": 1553538960706
        },
        ...
    ],
    "meta": {
        "total": 2,
        "at": 1553548776704,
        "fingerprint": "8xuwf4jd2dpoSms5KzLhxY9fmCm9oJA5164Qd7T2SexRSHYCwvRAr2zJGtwJceEcGWz",
        ...
    }
}

As you can see, in the meta fields, there is the fingerprint you must pass to next request as an option in order to get next page.

Usage

Install TronWeb if you don't have done it yet.

npm install tronweb

Initialize TronWeb and create TronGridJS instance

const TronGrid = require('trongrid');
const TronWeb = require('tronweb');

const tronWeb = new TronWeb({
    fullHost: 'https://api.trongrid.io'
});

const tronGrid = new TronGrid(tronWeb);

Example

const TronGrid = require('trongrid');
const TronWeb = require('tronweb');

const tronWeb = new TronWeb({
    fullHost: 'https://api.trongrid.io'
});

const tronGrid = new TronGrid(tronWeb);
tronGrid.setExperimental('your experimental key');

async function getAccount() {
    const address = 'TPL66VK2gCXNCD7EJg9pgJRfqcRazjhUZY';

    const options = {
        showAssets: true,
        onlyConfirmed: true,
    };

    // awaiting
    const account = await tronGrid.account.get(address, options);
    console.log({account});

    // promise
    tronGrid.account.get(address, options).then(account => {
        console.log({account});
    }).catch(err => console.error(err));

    // callback
    tronGrid.account.get(address, options, (err, account) => {
        if (err)
            return console.error(err);

        console.log({account});
    });
}

async function getTransactions() {
    const address = 'TPL66VK2gCXNCD7EJg9pgJRfqcRazjhUZY';

    const options = {
        onlyTo: true,
        onlyConfirmed: true,
        limit: 100,
        orderBy: 'timestamp,asc',
        minBlockTimestamp: Date.now() - 60000 // from a minute ago to go on
    };

    // awaiting
    const transactions = await tronGrid.account.getTransactions(address, options);
    console.log({transactions});

    // promise
    tronGrid.account.getTransactions(address, options).then(transactions => {
        console.log({transactions});
    }).catch(err => console.error(err));

    // callback
    tronGrid.account.getTransactions(address, options, (err, transactions) => {
        if (err)
            return console.error(err);

        console.log({transactions});
    });
}

async function getAssets() {
    const address = 'TXk39yyhzpfbqtU1BATUzpcfQ37L8Tc4Ht';
    const options = {};

    // awaiting
    const assets = await tronGrid.asset.get(address);
    console.log({assets});

    // promise
    tronGrid.asset.get(address, options).then(assets => {
        console.log({assets});
    }).catch(err => console.error(err));

    // callback
    tronGrid.asset.get(address, options, (err, assets) => {
        if (err)
            return console.error(err);

        console.log({assets});
    });
}

getAccount();
getTransactions();
getAssets();

Version History

1.2.4

  • Fix injectpromise issue.

1.2.3

  • Add getTrc20Transactions function inside account.

1.2.2

  • Add getTrc20Tokens function inside contract.

1.2.1

  • Update README for version history.

1.2.0

  • Add nextPage function for pagination.

1.1.0

  • Improve structure and add httpClient for request module.
  • Add events watch function under contract.

1.0.3

  • Add validators.

1.0.2

  • Fix example in README using the new parameters minBlockTimestamp, maxBlockTimestamp and orderBy.

1.0.1

  • Updates README for TronWeb 2.3.+.

1.0.0

  • Supports retrieving info, transactions, and assets by identifier.
  • Supports retrieving events by contract address.
  • Supports retrieving transaction by ID.
  • Supports retrieving events by block number.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial