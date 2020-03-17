What is TronGridJS?

TronGridJS - Developer Document

TronGridJS is a Javascript library for utilizing TronGrid APIs to retrieve blockchain data from the Tron network.

Compatibility

Version built for Node.js v6 and above

Version built for browsers with more than 0.25% market share

TronGridJS is also compatible with frontend frameworks such as:

Angular

React

Vue

You can also ship TronGridJS in a Chrome extension.

Installation

TronGridJS - NPM Package

NPM

> npm install trongrid

Yarn

> yarn add trongrid

Build Steps

If you'd like to download and build locally, please follow the steps below.

git clone https://github.com/TRON-US/trongrid-js.git cd trongrid-js yarn install yarn build yarn test

Supported APIs

TronGridJS allows to easily access the new v1 API provided by TronGrid.

It returns info about the account at accountAddress

Options:

onlyConfirmed Show only the situation at latest confirmed block true | false ( default false )

It substitutes the following JavaTron API:

/wallet/getaccount

It returns all the transactions related to the account at accountAddress .

Options:

onlyConfirmed Shows only confirmed. true | false default false onlyUnconfirmed Shows only unconfirmed. true | false default false onlyTo Only transaction to address. true | false default false onlyFrom Only transaction from address. true | false default false limit The requested number of transaction per page. Default 20 . Max 200 . fingerprint The fingerprint of the last transaction returned by the previous page orderBy Sorts the results of the query. Example: orderBy=block_timestamp,desc minBlockTimestamp The minimum transaction timestamp default 0 maxBlockTimestamp The maximum transaction timestamp default now

It substitutes the following JavaTron API:

/walletextension/gettransactionfromthis

/walletextension/gettransactiontothis

It returns all the assets on the TRON platform.

Options:

orderBy Sorts the results. Accepted fields: id name total_supply start_time end_time limit Number of assets per page fingerprint Previous fingerprint. For pagination.

It returns an asset identified by the address of its owner, or its own ID It substitutes the following JavaTron API:

/wallet/getassetissuebyaccount

/wallet/getassetissuebyid

It returns all the asset with the name assetName

Options:

limit The requested number of assets per page. Default 20 . Max 200 . fingerprint The fingerprint of the last asset returned by the previous page. When there is a pagination, the minimum limit is set to 20 . orderBy Sorts the results of the query. Accepted fields: id name total_supply start_time end_time Example: orderBy=start_time,desc (starts from the most recent ICO) orderBy=id,asc (starts from the oldest) onlyConfirmed Shows only the situation at latest confirmed block. true | false default false

It substitutes the following JavaTron API:

/wallet/getassetissuelistbyname

/wallet/getassetissuelist

It returns all the events of a specific block. The identifier can be either latest or a block number.

It returns all the events emitted by a smart contract.

Options:

onlyConfirmed Shows only confirmed. true | false default false onlyUnconfirmed Shows only unconfirmed. true | false default false eventName The name of the event blockNumber The block number for which the events are required minBlockTimestamp The minimum block timestamp default 0 maxBlockTimestamp The maximum block timestamp default now orderBy Sort the events. Accepted values: timestamp,asc timestamp,desc (default) limit For pagination. default 20 , max 200 fingerprint The fingerprint of last event retrieved in the page

It returns all the events emitted in the transaction specified by id

Responses and pagination

Any API will return a response with a success property, a data array and a meta object. For example, await tronGrid.asset.getAll() will return something like

{ "success": true , "data": [ { "confirmed": true , "id": "1002225" , "abbr": "DbDsgVP3GRh" , "description": "KEYS unlock Cryptocurrency. Keys are a digital asset designed to work as medium of exchange." , "frozen_supply": [ { "forzen_days": 730 , "frozen_amount": 75926666666 } ], "name": "KEYS" , "num": 22778 , "precision": 0 , "total_supply": 227780000000 , "trx_num": 22778 , "url": "www.KEYS.crypto.org" , "vote_score": 0 , "owner_address": "4149b3dad5ef9dbab6a059fc95159efcecd5db910e" , "start_time": 1553538720706 , "end_time": 1553538960706 }, ... ], "meta": { "total": 2 , "at": 1553548776704 , "fingerprint": "8xuwf4jd2dpoSms5KzLhxY9fmCm9oJA5164Qd7T2SexRSHYCwvRAr2zJGtwJceEcGWz" , ... } }

As you can see, in the meta fields, there is the fingerprint you must pass to next request as an option in order to get next page.

Usage

Install TronWeb if you don't have done it yet.

npm install tronweb

Initialize TronWeb and create TronGridJS instance

const TronGrid = require ( 'trongrid' ); const TronWeb = require ( 'tronweb' ); const tronWeb = new TronWeb({ fullHost : 'https://api.trongrid.io' }); const tronGrid = new TronGrid(tronWeb);

Example

const TronGrid = require ( 'trongrid' ); const TronWeb = require ( 'tronweb' ); const tronWeb = new TronWeb({ fullHost : 'https://api.trongrid.io' }); const tronGrid = new TronGrid(tronWeb); tronGrid.setExperimental( 'your experimental key' ); async function getAccount ( ) { const address = 'TPL66VK2gCXNCD7EJg9pgJRfqcRazjhUZY' ; const options = { showAssets : true , onlyConfirmed : true , }; const account = await tronGrid.account.get(address, options); console .log({account}); tronGrid.account.get(address, options).then( account => { console .log({account}); }).catch( err => console .error(err)); tronGrid.account.get(address, options, (err, account) => { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log({account}); }); } async function getTransactions ( ) { const address = 'TPL66VK2gCXNCD7EJg9pgJRfqcRazjhUZY' ; const options = { onlyTo : true , onlyConfirmed : true , limit : 100 , orderBy : 'timestamp,asc' , minBlockTimestamp : Date .now() - 60000 }; const transactions = await tronGrid.account.getTransactions(address, options); console .log({transactions}); tronGrid.account.getTransactions(address, options).then( transactions => { console .log({transactions}); }).catch( err => console .error(err)); tronGrid.account.getTransactions(address, options, (err, transactions) => { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log({transactions}); }); } async function getAssets ( ) { const address = 'TXk39yyhzpfbqtU1BATUzpcfQ37L8Tc4Ht' ; const options = {}; const assets = await tronGrid.asset.get(address); console .log({assets}); tronGrid.asset.get(address, options).then( assets => { console .log({assets}); }).catch( err => console .error(err)); tronGrid.asset.get(address, options, (err, assets) => { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log({assets}); }); } getAccount(); getTransactions(); getAssets();

Version History

1.2.4

Fix injectpromise issue.

1.2.3

Add getTrc20Transactions function inside account.

1.2.2

Add getTrc20Tokens function inside contract.

1.2.1

Update README for version history.

1.2.0

Add nextPage function for pagination.

1.1.0

Improve structure and add httpClient for request module.

Add events watch function under contract.

1.0.3

Add validators.

1.0.2

Fix example in README using the new parameters minBlockTimestamp, maxBlockTimestamp and orderBy.

1.0.1

Updates README for TronWeb 2.3.+.

1.0.0