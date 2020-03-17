TronGridJS - Developer Document
TronGridJS is a Javascript library for utilizing TronGrid APIs to retrieve blockchain data from the Tron network.
TronGridJS is also compatible with frontend frameworks such as:
You can also ship TronGridJS in a Chrome extension.
> npm install trongrid
> yarn add trongrid
If you'd like to download and build locally, please follow the steps below.
git clone https://github.com/TRON-US/trongrid-js.git
cd trongrid-js
yarn install
yarn build
yarn test
TronGridJS allows to easily access the new v1 API provided by TronGrid.
tronGrid.account.get(accountAddress, options)
It returns info about the account at
accountAddress
Options:
onlyConfirmed Show only the situation at latest confirmed block
true | false (default false)
It substitutes the following JavaTron API:
tronGrid.account.getTransations(accountAddress, options)
It returns all the transactions related to the account at
accountAddress.
Options:
onlyConfirmed Shows only confirmed.
true | false default false
onlyUnconfirmed Shows only unconfirmed.
true | false default false
onlyTo Only transaction to address.
true | false default false
onlyFrom Only transaction from address.
true | false default false
limit The requested number of transaction per page. Default 20. Max 200.
fingerprint The fingerprint of the last transaction returned by the previous page
orderBy Sorts the results of the query. Example:
orderBy=block_timestamp,desc
minBlockTimestamp The minimum transaction timestamp default 0
maxBlockTimestamp The maximum transaction timestamp default now
It substitutes the following JavaTron API:
tronGrid.asset.getAll(options)
It returns all the assets on the TRON platform.
Options:
orderBy Sorts the results.
Accepted fields:
id
name
total_supply
start_time
end_time
limit Number of assets per page
fingerprint Previous fingerprint. For pagination.
tronGrid.asset.get(assetIdentifier, options)
It returns an asset identified by the address of its owner, or its own ID It substitutes the following JavaTron API:
tronGrid.asset.getList(assetName, options)
It returns all the asset with the name
assetName
Options:
limit The requested number of assets per page. Default 20. Max 200.
fingerprint The fingerprint of the last asset returned by the previous page.
When there is a pagination, the minimum limit is set to 20.
orderBy Sorts the results of the query.
Accepted fields:
id
name
total_supply
start_time
end_time
Example:
orderBy=start_time,desc (starts from the most recent ICO)
orderBy=id,asc (starts from the oldest)
onlyConfirmed Shows only the situation at latest confirmed block.
true | false default false
It substitutes the following JavaTron API:
tronGrid.block.getEvents(identifier, options)
It returns all the events of a specific block.
The identifier can be either
latest or a block number.
tronGrid.contract.getEvents(contractAddress, options)
It returns all the events emitted by a smart contract.
Options:
onlyConfirmed Shows only confirmed.
true | false default false
onlyUnconfirmed Shows only unconfirmed.
true | false default false
eventName The name of the event
blockNumber The block number for which the events are required
minBlockTimestamp The minimum block timestamp default 0
maxBlockTimestamp The maximum block timestamp default now
orderBy Sort the events. Accepted values:
timestamp,asc
timestamp,desc (default)
limit For pagination. default 20, max 200
fingerprint The fingerprint of last event retrieved in the page
tronGrid.transaction.getEvents(id, options)
It returns all the events emitted in the transaction specified by
id
Any API will return a response with a success property, a data array and a meta object.
For example,
await tronGrid.asset.getAll() will return something like
{
"success": true,
"data": [
{
"confirmed": true,
"id": "1002225",
"abbr": "DbDsgVP3GRh",
"description": "KEYS unlock Cryptocurrency. Keys are a digital asset designed to work as medium of exchange.",
"frozen_supply": [
{
"forzen_days": 730,
"frozen_amount": 75926666666
}
],
"name": "KEYS",
"num": 22778,
"precision": 0,
"total_supply": 227780000000,
"trx_num": 22778,
"url": "www.KEYS.crypto.org",
"vote_score": 0,
"owner_address": "4149b3dad5ef9dbab6a059fc95159efcecd5db910e",
"start_time": 1553538720706,
"end_time": 1553538960706
},
...
],
"meta": {
"total": 2,
"at": 1553548776704,
"fingerprint": "8xuwf4jd2dpoSms5KzLhxY9fmCm9oJA5164Qd7T2SexRSHYCwvRAr2zJGtwJceEcGWz",
...
}
}
As you can see, in the meta fields, there is the fingerprint you must pass to next request as an option in order to get next page.
Install TronWeb if you don't have done it yet.
npm install tronweb
Initialize TronWeb and create TronGridJS instance
const TronGrid = require('trongrid');
const TronWeb = require('tronweb');
const tronWeb = new TronWeb({
fullHost: 'https://api.trongrid.io'
});
const tronGrid = new TronGrid(tronWeb);
const TronGrid = require('trongrid');
const TronWeb = require('tronweb');
const tronWeb = new TronWeb({
fullHost: 'https://api.trongrid.io'
});
const tronGrid = new TronGrid(tronWeb);
tronGrid.setExperimental('your experimental key');
async function getAccount() {
const address = 'TPL66VK2gCXNCD7EJg9pgJRfqcRazjhUZY';
const options = {
showAssets: true,
onlyConfirmed: true,
};
// awaiting
const account = await tronGrid.account.get(address, options);
console.log({account});
// promise
tronGrid.account.get(address, options).then(account => {
console.log({account});
}).catch(err => console.error(err));
// callback
tronGrid.account.get(address, options, (err, account) => {
if (err)
return console.error(err);
console.log({account});
});
}
async function getTransactions() {
const address = 'TPL66VK2gCXNCD7EJg9pgJRfqcRazjhUZY';
const options = {
onlyTo: true,
onlyConfirmed: true,
limit: 100,
orderBy: 'timestamp,asc',
minBlockTimestamp: Date.now() - 60000 // from a minute ago to go on
};
// awaiting
const transactions = await tronGrid.account.getTransactions(address, options);
console.log({transactions});
// promise
tronGrid.account.getTransactions(address, options).then(transactions => {
console.log({transactions});
}).catch(err => console.error(err));
// callback
tronGrid.account.getTransactions(address, options, (err, transactions) => {
if (err)
return console.error(err);
console.log({transactions});
});
}
async function getAssets() {
const address = 'TXk39yyhzpfbqtU1BATUzpcfQ37L8Tc4Ht';
const options = {};
// awaiting
const assets = await tronGrid.asset.get(address);
console.log({assets});
// promise
tronGrid.asset.get(address, options).then(assets => {
console.log({assets});
}).catch(err => console.error(err));
// callback
tronGrid.asset.get(address, options, (err, assets) => {
if (err)
return console.error(err);
console.log({assets});
});
}
getAccount();
getTransactions();
getAssets();
1.2.4
1.2.3
1.2.2
1.2.1
1.2.0
1.1.0
1.0.3
1.0.2
1.0.1
1.0.0