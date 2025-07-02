TronBox v2.7.25

Simple development framework for tronweb TronBox is a fork of Truffle code

Installation

npm install -g tronbox

OS requirement

NodeJS 8.0+

Windows, Linux, or Mac OS X

Quick Usage

Initialize a Customer Tron-Box Project

tronbox init

Download a dApp, ex: metacoin-box

tronbox unbox metacoin

Contract Compiler

tronbox compile

To compile for all contracts, select --compile-all.

Optionally, you can select:

--compile-all: Force compile all contracts.

--network save results to a specific host network





Configuration

To use TronBox, your dApp has to have a file tronbox.js in the source root. This special files, tells TronBox how to connect to nodes and event server, and passes some special parameters, like the default private key. This is an example of tronbox.js :

module .exports = { networks : { development : { privateKey : 'da146374a75310b9666e834ee4ad0866d6f4035967bfc76217c5a495fff9f0d0' , userFeePercentage : 30 , feeLimit : 100000000 , originEnergyLimit : 1e8 , callValue : 0 , fullNode : "http://127.0.0.1:8090" , solidityNode : "http://127.0.0.1:8091" , eventServer : "http://127.0.0.1:8092" , network_id : "*" }, mainnet : { privateKey : process.env.PK, userFeePercentage : 30 , feeLimit : 100000000 , fullNode : "https://api.trongrid.io" , solidityNode : "https://api.trongrid.io" , eventServer : "https://api.trongrid.io" , network_id : "*" } } };

Starting from TronBox 2.1.9, if you are connecting to the same host for full and solidity nodes, and event server, you can set just fullHost :

module .exports = { networks : { development : { privateKey : 'da146374a75310b9666e834ee4ad0866d6f4035967bfc76217c5a495fff9f0d0' , userFeePercentage : 30 , feeLimit : 100000000 , fullHost : "http://127.0.0.1:9090" , network_id : "*" }, mainnet : { privateKey : process.env.PK, userFeePercentage : 30 , feeLimit : 100000000 , fullHost : "https://api.trongrid.io" , network_id : "*" } } };

Notice that the example above uses Tron Quickstart >= 1.1.16, which exposes a mononode on port 9090.

Configure Solc

You can configure the solc compiler as the following example in tronbox.js

module .exports = { networks : { compilers : { solc : { version : '0.6.0' } } }, solc : { optimizer : { enabled : false , runs : 200 }, evmVersion : 'istanbul' } }

Tron Solidity supported the following versions:

0 .4 .24 0 .4 .25 0 .5 .4 0 .5 .8 0 .5 .9 0 .5 .10 0 .5 .12 0 .5 .13 0 .5 .14 0 .5 .15 0 .5 .16 0 .5 .17 0 .5 .18 0 .6 .0 0 .6 .2 0 .6 .8 0 .6 .12 0 .6 .13 0 .7 .0 0 .7 .6 0 .7 .7 0 .8 .0 0 .8 .6

more versions details: https://github.com/tronprotocol/solidity/releases

Contract Migration

tronbox migrate

This command will invoke all migration scripts within the migrations directory. If your previous migration was successful, tronbox migrate will invoke a newly created migration. If there is no new migration script, this command will have no operational effect. Instead, you can use the option --reset to restart the migration script.

tronbox migrate --reset

Parameters by contract (introduced in v2.2.2)

It is very important to set the deploying parameters for any contract. In TronBox 2.2.2+ you can do it modifying the file

migrations/ 2 _deploy_contracts .js

and specifying the parameters you need like in the following example:

var ConvertLib = artifacts.require( "./ConvertLib.sol" ); var MetaCoin = artifacts.require( "./MetaCoin.sol" ); module .exports = function ( deployer ) { deployer.deploy(ConvertLib); deployer.link(ConvertLib, MetaCoin); deployer.deploy(MetaCoin, 10000 , { fee_limit : 1.1e8 , userFeePercentage : 31 , originEnergyLimit : 1.1e8 }); };

Start Console



This will use the default network to start a console. It will automatically connect to a TVM client. You can use --network to change this.

tronbox console

The console supports the tronbox command. For example, you can invoke migrate --reset in the console. The result is the same as invoking tronbox migrate --reset in the command.



Extra Features in TronBox console:



All the compiled contracts can be used, just like in development & test, front-end code, or during script migration.

After each command, your contract will be re-loaded. After invoking the migrate --reset command, you can immediately use the new address and binary.

Every returned command's promise will automatically be logged. There is no need to use then() , which simplifies the command.



Testing



To carry out the test, run the following command:

tronbox test

You can also run the test for a specific file：

tronbox test ./path/to/ test /file.js

Testing in TronBox is a bit different than in Truffle. Let's say we want to test the contract Metacoin (from the Metacoin Box that you can download with tronbox unbox metacoin ):

contract MetaCoin { mapping (address => uint) balances; event Transfer(address _from, address _to, uint256 _value); event Log(string s); constructor() public { balances[tx.origin] = 10000; } function sendCoin(address receiver, uint amount) public returns(bool sufficient) { if (balances[msg.sender] < amount) return false; balances[msg.sender] -= amount; balances[receiver] += amount; emit Transfer(msg.sender, receiver, amount); return true; } function getBalanceInEth(address addr) public view returns(uint){ return ConvertLib.convert(getBalance(addr),2); } function getBalance(address addr) public view returns(uint) { return balances[addr]; } }

Now, take a look at the first test in test/metacoin.js :

var MetaCoin = artifacts.require( "./MetaCoin.sol" ); contract( 'MetaCoin' , function ( accounts ) { it( "should put 10000 MetaCoin in the first account" , function ( ) { return MetaCoin.deployed().then( function ( instance ) { return instance.call( 'getBalance' ,[accounts[ 0 ]]); }).then( function ( balance ) { assert.equal(balance.toNumber(), 10000 , "10000 wasn't in the first account" ); }); });

Starting from version 2.0.5, in TronBox artifacts () the following commands are equivalent:

instance.call( 'getBalance' , accounts[ 0 ]); instance.getBalance(accounts[ 0 ]); instance.getBalance.call(accounts[ 0 ]);

and you can pass the address and amount for the method in both the following ways:

instance.sendCoin(address, amount, { from : account[ 1 ]});

and

instance.sendCoin([address, amount], { from : account[ 1 ]});

Verifying the PGP signature

Prepare, you need to install the npm pkgsign for verifying.

First, get the version of tronbox dist.tarball

npm view tronbox dist.tarball https://registry.npmjs.org/tronbox/-/tronbox-2.7.25.tgz

Second, get the tarball

wget https://registry.npmjs.org/tronbox/-/tronbox-2.7.25.tgz

Finally, verify the tarball

pkgsign verify tronbox-2.7.25.tgz --package-name tronbox extracting unsigned tarball... building file list... verifying package... package is trusted

You can find the signature public key here.

How to contribute

Fork this repo. Clone your forked repo recursively, to include submodules, for example:

git clone --recurse-submodules -j8 git@github.com:sullof/tronbox.git

If you use nvm for Node, please install Node 8, and install lerna globally:

nvm install v8.16.0 nvm use v8.16.0 npm i -g lerna

Bootstrap the project:

lerna bootstrap

During the development, for better debugging, you can run the unbuilt version of TronBox, for example

./tronbox.dev migrate --reset

TronBox Changelog

for more details: CHANGELOG