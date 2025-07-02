Simple development framework for tronweb TronBox is a fork of Truffle code
npm install -g tronbox
Initialize a Customer Tron-Box Project
tronbox init
Download a dApp, ex: metacoin-box
tronbox unbox metacoin
Contract Compiler
tronbox compile
To compile for all contracts, select --compile-all.
Optionally, you can select:
--compile-all: Force compile all contracts.
--network save results to a specific host network
To use TronBox, your dApp has to have a file
tronbox.js in the source root. This special files, tells TronBox how to connect to nodes and event server, and passes some special parameters, like the default private key. This is an example of
tronbox.js:
module.exports = {
networks: {
development: {
// For trontools/quickstart docker image
privateKey: 'da146374a75310b9666e834ee4ad0866d6f4035967bfc76217c5a495fff9f0d0',
userFeePercentage: 30, // or consume_user_resource_percent
feeLimit: 100000000, // or fee_limit
originEnergyLimit: 1e8, // or origin_energy_limit
callValue: 0, // or call_value
fullNode: "http://127.0.0.1:8090",
solidityNode: "http://127.0.0.1:8091",
eventServer: "http://127.0.0.1:8092",
network_id: "*"
},
mainnet: {
// Don't put your private key here, pass it using an env variable, like:
// PK=da146374a75310b9666e834ee4ad0866d6f4035967bfc76217c5a495fff9f0d0 tronbox migrate --network mainnet
privateKey: process.env.PK,
userFeePercentage: 30,
feeLimit: 100000000,
fullNode: "https://api.trongrid.io",
solidityNode: "https://api.trongrid.io",
eventServer: "https://api.trongrid.io",
network_id: "*"
}
}
};
Starting from TronBox 2.1.9, if you are connecting to the same host for full and solidity nodes, and event server, you can set just
fullHost:
module.exports = {
networks: {
development: {
// For trontools/quickstart docker image
privateKey: 'da146374a75310b9666e834ee4ad0866d6f4035967bfc76217c5a495fff9f0d0',
userFeePercentage: 30,
feeLimit: 100000000,
fullHost: "http://127.0.0.1:9090",
network_id: "*"
},
mainnet: {
// Don't put your private key here, pass it using an env variable, like:
// PK=da146374a75310b9666e834ee4ad0866d6f4035967bfc76217c5a495fff9f0d0 tronbox migrate --network mainnet
privateKey: process.env.PK,
userFeePercentage: 30,
feeLimit: 100000000,
fullHost: "https://api.trongrid.io",
network_id: "*"
}
}
};
Notice that the example above uses Tron Quickstart >= 1.1.16, which exposes a mononode on port 9090.
You can configure the solc compiler as the following example in tronbox.js
module.exports = {
networks: {
// ...
compilers: {
solc: {
version: '0.6.0' // for compiler version
}
}
},
// solc compiler optimize
solc: {
optimizer: {
enabled: false, // default: false, true: enable solc optimize
runs: 200
},
evmVersion: 'istanbul'
}
}
Tron Solidity supported the following versions:
0.4.24
0.4.25
0.5.4
0.5.8
0.5.9
0.5.10
0.5.12
0.5.13
0.5.14
0.5.15
0.5.16
0.5.17
0.5.18
0.6.0
0.6.2
0.6.8
0.6.12
0.6.13
0.7.0
0.7.6
0.7.7
0.8.0
0.8.6
more versions details: https://github.com/tronprotocol/solidity/releases
tronbox migrate
This command will invoke all migration scripts within the migrations directory. If your previous migration was successful,
tronbox migrate will invoke a newly created migration. If there is no new migration script, this command will have no operational effect. Instead, you can use the option
--reset to restart the migration script.
tronbox migrate --reset
It is very important to set the deploying parameters for any contract. In TronBox 2.2.2+ you can do it modifying the file
migrations/2_deploy_contracts.js
and specifying the parameters you need like in the following example:
var ConvertLib = artifacts.require("./ConvertLib.sol");
var MetaCoin = artifacts.require("./MetaCoin.sol");
module.exports = function(deployer) {
deployer.deploy(ConvertLib);
deployer.link(ConvertLib, MetaCoin);
deployer.deploy(MetaCoin, 10000, {
fee_limit: 1.1e8,
userFeePercentage: 31,
originEnergyLimit: 1.1e8
});
};
This will use the default network to start a console. It will automatically connect to a TVM client. You can use
--network to change this.
tronbox console
The console supports the
tronbox command. For example, you can invoke
migrate --reset in the console. The result is the same as invoking
tronbox migrate --reset in the command.
All the compiled contracts can be used, just like in development & test, front-end code, or during script migration.
After each command, your contract will be re-loaded. After invoking the
migrate --reset command, you can immediately use the new address and binary.
Every returned command's promise will automatically be logged. There is no need to use
then(), which simplifies the command.
To carry out the test, run the following command:
tronbox test
You can also run the test for a specific file：
tronbox test ./path/to/test/file.js
Testing in TronBox is a bit different than in Truffle.
Let's say we want to test the contract Metacoin (from the Metacoin Box that you can download with
tronbox unbox metacoin):
contract MetaCoin {
mapping (address => uint) balances;
event Transfer(address _from, address _to, uint256 _value);
event Log(string s);
constructor() public {
balances[tx.origin] = 10000;
}
function sendCoin(address receiver, uint amount) public returns(bool sufficient) {
if (balances[msg.sender] < amount) return false;
balances[msg.sender] -= amount;
balances[receiver] += amount;
emit Transfer(msg.sender, receiver, amount);
return true;
}
function getBalanceInEth(address addr) public view returns(uint){
return ConvertLib.convert(getBalance(addr),2);
}
function getBalance(address addr) public view returns(uint) {
return balances[addr];
}
}
Now, take a look at the first test in
test/metacoin.js:
var MetaCoin = artifacts.require("./MetaCoin.sol");
contract('MetaCoin', function(accounts) {
it("should put 10000 MetaCoin in the first account", function() {
return MetaCoin.deployed().then(function(instance) {
return instance.call('getBalance',[accounts[0]]);
}).then(function(balance) {
assert.equal(balance.toNumber(), 10000, "10000 wasn't in the first account");
});
});
// ...
Starting from version 2.0.5, in TronBox artifacts () the following commands are equivalent:
instance.call('getBalance', accounts[0]);
instance.getBalance(accounts[0]);
instance.getBalance.call(accounts[0]);
and you can pass the
address and
amount for the method in both the following ways:
instance.sendCoin(address, amount, {from: account[1]});
and
instance.sendCoin([address, amount], {from: account[1]});
Prepare, you need to install the npm pkgsign for verifying.
First, get the version of tronbox dist.tarball
$ npm view tronbox dist.tarball
https://registry.npmjs.org/tronbox/-/tronbox-2.7.25.tgz
Second, get the tarball
wget https://registry.npmjs.org/tronbox/-/tronbox-2.7.25.tgz
Finally, verify the tarball
$ pkgsign verify tronbox-2.7.25.tgz --package-name tronbox
extracting unsigned tarball...
building file list...
verifying package...
package is trusted
You can find the signature public key here.
Fork this repo.
Clone your forked repo recursively, to include submodules, for example:
git clone --recurse-submodules -j8 git@github.com:sullof/tronbox.git
nvm install v8.16.0
nvm use v8.16.0
npm i -g lerna
lerna bootstrap
./tronbox.dev migrate --reset
for more details: CHANGELOG