Trolol - Command line tool for trolling

Troll your friends with a simple command AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.

Currently usable only on Linux and Mac OS X machines.

Installation

Install npm and use it to install trolol globally

npm install -g trolol

Usage

Usage: trolol [options] [ command ] Commands: command -not-found|cmd < command > Overwrite command with a fake alias rebecca-black|rebecca [options] Play Rebecca Black Greatest Hits in a browser ( "Friday" is default) steve [options] Open "Developers by Steve Balmer" in a browser volume-level|vol [options] <length> Change volume level randomly in period of time (length in seconds) brightness [options] <length> Change brightness randomly in period of time (length in seconds) screensaver [options] < times > Start the screensaver with a random interval of 5 to 30 seconds shutdown <program> [options] Shut down a program at random intervals, between 5 and 20 minutes move-mouse|mouse [options] <length> Move mouse slowly and randomly across the screen disable -mouse [options] <length> Disable mouse cursor for some time (length in seconds) beep [options] < times > Beeep beeeeep, annoying little sh*t eject [options] < times > Eject media from drive after every 15 seconds n time say [options] <message> [MAC ONLY] Scare the sh*t out of your dude with a speaking computer mmm [options] [MAC ONLY] Receive repeated approval from your computer photo-booth [options] < times > [MAC ONLY] Open up Photo booth n times spotify [options] < times > [MAC ONLY] Switch Spotify music track back after every 15 seconds n time website <from> <to> [RUN AS ADMIN] Redirect webpage to a different site motd-dickbutt|dickbutt [RUN AS ADMIN] Add Dickbutt ASCII art text to Terminal Message of the day Options: -h, -- help output usage information

Examples

Command not found

Make a given command "not found" with a fake alias. For example existing command grails

trolol command -not-found grails

will start throwing error after using a command above

-bash : grails : command not found

Change volume level randomly

Command

$ trolol volume- level 10

will start changing volume level after 25 seconds randomly 10 times.

Move mouse

Command

$ trolol move -mouse 60

will move the mouse 60 seconds randomly across the screen

Shutdown

Command

trolol shutdown iTunes -- times 10

will shut down iTunes randomly every 5 - 20 minutes, a total of 10 times

Contribute

Implement a cool and "easy to revert" troll in a bash script Move the script to ./src/scripts Write a command to ./bin/trolol (more info about commander.js) Write a shell script executor to ./src/trolol.js (more info about ShellJS) Test (no automated tests for now) Make a pull request

With a successful contribution you can write your name in history.

License

MIT