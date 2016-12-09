openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tro

trolol

by Uku Pattak
1.12.0 (see all)

Troll your friends with simple commands AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

661

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Trolol - Command line tool for trolling

Troll your friends with a simple command AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.

Trolol

Currently usable only on Linux and Mac OS X machines.

Installation

Install npm and use it to install trolol globally

$ npm install -g trolol

Usage

  Usage: trolol [options] [command]


  Commands:

    command-not-found|cmd <command>      Overwrite command with a fake alias

    rebecca-black|rebecca [options]      Play Rebecca Black Greatest Hits in a browser ("Friday" is default)
    steve [options]                      Open "Developers by Steve Balmer" in a browser

    volume-level|vol [options] <length>  Change volume level randomly in period of time (length in seconds)
    brightness [options] <length>        Change brightness randomly in period of time (length in seconds)
    screensaver [options] <times>        Start the screensaver with a random interval of 5 to 30 seconds
    shutdown <program> [options]         Shut down a program at random intervals, between 5 and 20 minutes

    move-mouse|mouse [options] <length>  Move mouse slowly and randomly across the screen
    disable-mouse [options] <length>     Disable mouse cursor for some time (length in seconds)

    beep [options] <times>               Beeep beeeeep, annoying little sh*t
    eject [options] <times>              Eject media from drive after every 15 seconds n time

    say [options] <message>              [MAC ONLY] Scare the sh*t out of your dude with a speaking computer
    mmm [options]                        [MAC ONLY] Receive repeated approval from your computer
    photo-booth [options] <times>        [MAC ONLY] Open up Photo booth n times
    spotify [options] <times>            [MAC ONLY] Switch Spotify music track back after every 15 seconds n time

    website <from> <to>                  [RUN AS ADMIN] Redirect webpage to a different site
    motd-dickbutt|dickbutt               [RUN AS ADMIN] Add Dickbutt ASCII art text to Terminal Message of the day

  Options:

    -h, --help     output usage information

Examples

Command not found

Make a given command "not found" with a fake alias. For example existing command grails

$ trolol command-not-found grails

will start throwing error after using a command above

-bash: grails: command not found

Change volume level randomly

Command

$ trolol volume-level 10 --wait 25

will start changing volume level after 25 seconds randomly 10 times.

Move mouse

Command

$ trolol move-mouse 60

will move the mouse 60 seconds randomly across the screen

Shutdown

Command

$ trolol shutdown iTunes --times 10

will shut down iTunes randomly every 5 - 20 minutes, a total of 10 times

Contribute

  1. Implement a cool and "easy to revert" troll in a bash script
  2. Move the script to ./src/scripts
  3. Write a command to ./bin/trolol (more info about commander.js)
  4. Write a shell script executor to ./src/trolol.js (more info about ShellJS)
  5. Test (no automated tests for now)
  6. Make a pull request

With a successful contribution you can write your name in history.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial