Troll your friends with a simple command AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.
Currently usable only on Linux and Mac OS X machines.
Install npm and use it to install
trolol globally
$ npm install -g trolol
Usage: trolol [options] [command]
Commands:
command-not-found|cmd <command> Overwrite command with a fake alias
rebecca-black|rebecca [options] Play Rebecca Black Greatest Hits in a browser ("Friday" is default)
steve [options] Open "Developers by Steve Balmer" in a browser
volume-level|vol [options] <length> Change volume level randomly in period of time (length in seconds)
brightness [options] <length> Change brightness randomly in period of time (length in seconds)
screensaver [options] <times> Start the screensaver with a random interval of 5 to 30 seconds
shutdown <program> [options] Shut down a program at random intervals, between 5 and 20 minutes
move-mouse|mouse [options] <length> Move mouse slowly and randomly across the screen
disable-mouse [options] <length> Disable mouse cursor for some time (length in seconds)
beep [options] <times> Beeep beeeeep, annoying little sh*t
eject [options] <times> Eject media from drive after every 15 seconds n time
say [options] <message> [MAC ONLY] Scare the sh*t out of your dude with a speaking computer
mmm [options] [MAC ONLY] Receive repeated approval from your computer
photo-booth [options] <times> [MAC ONLY] Open up Photo booth n times
spotify [options] <times> [MAC ONLY] Switch Spotify music track back after every 15 seconds n time
website <from> <to> [RUN AS ADMIN] Redirect webpage to a different site
motd-dickbutt|dickbutt [RUN AS ADMIN] Add Dickbutt ASCII art text to Terminal Message of the day
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
Make a given command "not found" with a fake alias. For example existing command
grails
$ trolol command-not-found grails
will start throwing error after using a command above
-bash: grails: command not found
Command
$ trolol volume-level 10 --wait 25
will start changing volume level after 25 seconds randomly 10 times.
Command
$ trolol move-mouse 60
will move the mouse 60 seconds randomly across the screen
Command
$ trolol shutdown iTunes --times 10
will shut down iTunes randomly every 5 - 20 minutes, a total of 10 times
./src/scripts
./bin/trolol (more info about commander.js)
./src/trolol.js (more info about ShellJS)
With a successful contribution you can write your name in history.