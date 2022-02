Troika JS

Troika is a collection of JavaScript tools for creating interactive graphics in the browser, with a focus on 3D/WebGL, and optimized for data visualization use cases.

The provided tools fall into two main categories:

The Troika Framework, a fully featured framework for managing entire scenes with rich interactivity and high performance, and

A growing set of other tools for Three.js, that do not depend on that framework.

The Troika project's main goal is to take aspects of developing interactive graphics that you almost always need, but are difficult to manage yourself, and make them as easy as possible.

View the Troika Documentation