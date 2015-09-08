This repository is part of the Joyent Triton project. See the contribution guidelines and general documentation at the main Triton project page.

triton is a CLI tool for working with the CloudAPI for Joyent's Triton [Public Cloud] (https://docs.joyent.com/public-cloud) and [Private Cloud] (https://docs.joyent.com/private-cloud). CloudAPI is a RESTful API for end users of the cloud to manage their accounts, instances, networks, images, and to inquire other relevant details. CloudAPI provides a single view of docker containers, infrastructure containers and hardware virtual machines available in the Triton solution.

There is currently another CLI tool known as node-smartdc for CloudAPI. node-smartdc CLI works off the 32-character object UUID to uniquely identify object instances in API requests, and returns response payload in JSON format. The CLI covers both basic and advanced usage of CloudAPI.

The triton CLI is currently in beta (effectively because it does not yet have complete coverage of all commands from node-smartdc) and will be expanded over time to support all CloudAPI commands, eventually replacing node-smartdc as both the API client library for Triton cloud and the command line tool.

Setup

User accounts, authentication, and security

Before you can use the CLI you'll need an account on the cloud to which you are connecting and an SSH key uploaded. The SSH key is used to identify and secure SSH access to containers and other resources in Triton.

If you do not already have an account on Joyent Public Cloud, sign up here.

API endpoint

Each data center has a single CloudAPI endpoint. For Joyent Public Cloud, you can find the list of data centers here. For private cloud implementations, please consult the private cloud operator for the correct URL. Have the URL handy as you'll need it in the next step.

Installation

Install node.js, then:

npm install -g triton

Verify that it is installed and on your PATH:

$ triton --version Triton CLI 4.15 .0 https://github.com/joyent/node-triton

To use triton , you'll need to configure it to talk to a Triton DataCenter API endpoint (called CloudAPI). Commonly that is done using a Triton profile:

$ triton profile create A profile name. A short string to identify a CloudAPI endpoint to the `triton` CLI. name: sw1 The CloudAPI endpoint URL. url: https: Your account login name. account: bob Available SSH keys: 1. 2048 -bit RSA key with fingerprint 4 e:e7: 56 : 9 a:b0: 91 : 31 : 3 e: 23 : 8 d:f8: 62 : 12 : 58 :a2:ec * [ in homedir] bob -20160704 id_rsa The fingerprint of the SSH key you want to use, or its index in the list above. If the key you want to use is not listed, make sure it is either saved in your SSH keys directory or loaded into the SSH agent. keyId: 1 Saved profile "sw1" . WARNING: Docker uses TLS-based authentication with a different security model from SSH keys. As a result, the Docker client cannot currently support encrypted (password protected ) keys or SSH agents. If you continue , the Triton CLI will attempt to format a copy of your SSH * private * key as an unencrypted TLS cert and place the copy in ~ /.triton/ docker for use by the Docker client. Continue? [y/n] y Setting up profile "sw1" to use Docker. Setup profile "sw1" to use Docker (v1 .12 .3 ). Try this : eval "$(triton env --docker sw1)" docker info Set "sw1" as current profile (because it is your only profile).

Or instead of using profiles, you can set the required environment variables ( triton defaults to an "env" profile that uses these environment variables if no profile is set). For example:

TRITON_URL =https://us-sw- 1 .api.joyent.com TRITON_ACCOUNT =bob TRITON_KEY_ID =SHA256:j2WoSeOWhFy69BQ0uCR3FAySp9qCZTSCEyT2vRKcL+s

For compatibility with the older sdc-* tools from node-smartdc, triton also supports SDC_URL , SDC_ACCOUNT , etc. environment variables.

Bash completion

Install Bash completion with

triton completion > /usr/ local /etc/bash_completion.d/triton triton completion > /etc/bash_completion.d/triton

Alternatively, if you don't have or don't want to use a "bash_completion.d" dir, then something like this would work:

triton completion > ~/.triton.completion echo "source ~/.triton.completion" >> ~/.bashrc

Then open a new shell or manually source FILE that completion file, and play with the bash completions:

triton < TAB >

triton CLI Usage

Create and view instances

$ triton instance list SHORTID NAME IMG STATE PRIMARYIP AGO

We have no instances created yet, so let's create some. In order to create an instance we need to specify two things: an image and a package. An image represents what will be used as the root of the instances filesystem, and the package represents the size of the instance, eg. ram, disk size, cpu shares, etc. More information on images and packages below - for now we'll just use SmartOS 64bit and a small 128M ram package which is a combo available on the Joyent Public Cloud.

$ triton instance create base -64 t4-standard -128 M

Without a name specified, the container created will have a generated ID. Now to create a container-native Ubuntu 14.04 container with 2GB of ram with the name "server-1"

$ triton instance create

Now list your instances again

$ triton instance list SHORTID NAME IMG STATE PRIMARYIP AGO 7db6c907 b851ba9 base-64@15.2.0 running 165.225 .169 .63 9m 9cf1f427 server-1 ubuntu-14.04@20150819 provisioning - 0s

Get a quick overview of your account

$ triton info login: dave.eddy@joyent.com name: Dave Eddy email: dave.eddy@joyent.com url: https://us-east-3b.api.joyent.com totalDisk: 50.5 GiB totalMemory: 2.0 MiB instances: 2 running: 1 provisioning: 1

To obtain more detailed information of your instance

$ triton instance get server-1 { "id" : "9cf1f427-9a40-c188-ce87-fd0c4a5a2c2c" , "name" : "251d4fd" , "type" : "smartmachine" , "state" : "running" , "image" : "c8d68a9e-4682-11e5-9450-4f4fadd0936d" , "ips" : [ "165.225.169.54" , "192.168.128.16" ], "memory" : 2048 , "disk" : 51200 , "metadata" : { "root_authorized_keys" : "(...ssh keys...)" }, "tags" : {}, "created" : "2015-09-08T04:56:27.734Z" , "updated" : "2015-09-08T04:56:43.000Z" , "networks" : [ "feb7b2c5-0063-42f0-a4e6-b812917397f7" , "726379ac-358b-4fb4-bb7c-8bc4548bac1e" ], "dataset" : "c8d68a9e-4682-11e5-9450-4f4fadd0936d" , "primaryIp" : "165.225.169.54" , "firewall_enabled" : false , "compute_node" : "44454c4c-5400-1034-8053-b5c04f383432" , "package" : "t4-standard-2G" }

SSH to an instance

Connect to an instance over SSH

$ triton ssh b851ba9 Last login: Wed Aug 26 17 :59:35 2015 from 208.184 .5 .170 __ . . _| |_ | .-. . . .-. :--. |- |_ _| ;| || |(.-' | | | |__| `--' `-' `;-| `-' ' ' `-' / ; Instance (base-64 15.2.0) `-' https://docs.joyent.com/images/smartos/base [root@7db6c907-2693-42bc-ea9b-f38678f2554b ~]# uptime 20 :08pm up 2 :27, 0 users, load average: 0.00 , 0.00 , 0.01 [root@7db6c907-2693-42bc-ea9b-f38678f2554b ~]# logout Connection to 165.225 .169 .63 closed.

Or non-interactively

triton ssh b851ba9 uname -v joyent_20150826T120743Z

Manage an instance

Commonly used container operations are supported in the Triton CLI:

$ triton help instance ... list (ls) List instances. get Get an instance. create Create a new instance. delete (rm) Delete one or more instances. start Start one or more instances. stop Stop one or more instances. reboot Reboot one or more instances. ssh SSH to the primary IP of an instance wait Wait on instances changing state. audit List instance actions.

View packages and images

Package definitions and images available vary between different data centers and different Triton cloud implementations.

To see all the packages offered in the data center and specific package information, use

$ triton package list $ triton package get ID|NAME

Similarly, to find out the available images and their details, do

triton image list triton images ID|NAME

Note that docker images are not shown in triton images as they are maintained in Docker Hub and other third-party registries configured to be used with Joyent's Triton clouds. In general, docker containers should be provisioned and managed with the regular docker CLI (Triton provides an endpoint that represents the entire datacenter as a single DOCKER_HOST . See the Triton Docker documentation for more information.)

TritonApi Module Usage

Node-triton can also be used as a node module for your own node.js tooling. A basic example appropriate for a command-line tool is:

var mod_bunyan = require ( 'bunyan' ); var mod_triton = require ( 'triton' ); var log = mod_bunyan.createLogger({ name : 'my-tool' }); mod_triton.createClient({ log : log, profileName : 'env' , unlockKeyFn : mod_triton.promptPassphraseUnlockKey }, function ( err, client ) { if (err) { } client.listImages( function ( err, images ) { client.close(); if (err) { console .error( 'listImages err:' , err); } else { console .log( JSON .stringify(images, null , 4 )); } }); });

See the following for more details:

The block-comment for createClient in lib/index.js.

in lib/index.js. Some module-usage examples in examples/.

The lower-level details in the top-comment in lib/tritonapi.js.

Configuration

This section defines all the vars in a TritonApi config. The baked in defaults are in "etc/defaults.json" and can be overriden for the CLI in "~/.triton/config.json" (on Windows: "%APPDATA%/Joyent/Triton/config.json").

Name Description profile The name of the triton profile to use. The default with the CLI is "env", i.e. take config from SDC_* envvars. cacheDir The path (relative to the config dir, "~/.triton") where cache data is stored. The default is "cache", i.e. the triton CLI caches at "~/.triton/cache".

node-triton differences with node-smartdc

There is a single triton command instead of a number of sdc-* commands.

command instead of a number of commands. TRITON_* environment variables are preferred to the SDC_* environment variables. However the SDC_* envvars are still supported.

environment variables are preferred to the environment variables. However the envvars are still supported. Node-smartdc still has more complete coverage of the Triton CloudAPI. However, triton is catching up and is much more friendly to use.

Development Hooks

Before commiting be sure to, at least:

make check make test -unit

A good way to do that is to install the stock pre-commit hook in your clone via:

make git-hooks

Also please run the full (longer) test suite ( make test ). See the next section.

Testing

node-triton has both unit tests ( make test-unit ) and integration tests ( make test-integration ). Integration tests require a config file, by default at "test/config.json". For example:

$ cat test /config.json { "profileName" : "east3b" , "allowWriteActions" : true , "image" : "minimal-64" , "package" : "g4-highcpu-128M" , "resizePackage" : "g4-highcpu-256M" }

See "test/config.json.sample" for a description of all config vars. Minimally just a "profileName" or "profile" is required.

Warning: Running the integration tests will create resources and could incur costs if running against a public cloud.

Usage:

make test -unit [TEST-VARS] make test -integration [TEST-VARS] make test [TEST-VARS]

Test output is node-tap's default short-form output. Full TAP output is written to "test-unit.tap" and "test-integration.tap". You can use TAP=1 to have TAP output emited to stdout.

Test vars

There are a few TEST_... vars that can tweak how the tests are run.

TEST_CONFIG=<path to JSON config file> - By default the integration test suite uses "test/config.json". Use this flag to provide an alternative. This can be useful if you have test configs for a number of separate target DCs. E.g.: $ cat test /coal.json { "profileName" : "coal" , "allowWriteActions" : true } $ make test TEST_CONFIG= test /coal.json where "coal" here refers to a development Triton (a.k.a SDC) "Cloud On A Laptop" standup.

TEST_GLOB=<glob for test file basename> - By default all "*.test.js" in the "test/unit/" and "test/integration" dirs are run. To run just those with "image" in the name, use make test TEST_GLOB=*image* , or to run a specific test file: make test TEST_GLOB=metadataFromOpts .

TEST_KNOWN_FAIL=1 - At any given time there may be some known failures in the test suite that are being worked on in specific tickets. Those tests may be excluded from the default test run. These will show up in test output like this: test/integration/cli-snapshots.test.js ................ 0 /1 1s Skipped: 1 triton instance snapshot known failure, see TRITON-1387 Set the TEST_KNOWN_FAIL=1 environment variable to include these tests in the test run.

TEST_JOBS=<number of test files to run concurrently> - By default this is 10. Set to 1 to run tests serially.

TEST_TIMEOUT_S=<number of seconds timeout for each test file> - By default this is 1200 (10 minutes). Ideally tests are written to take much less than 10 minutes.

TAP=1 to have the test suite emit TAP output. This is a node-tap envvar.

Testing Development Guide

Unit tests (i.e. not requiring the cloudapi endpoint) in "unit/*.test.js". Integration tests "integration/*.test.js".

We are using node-tap. Read RFD 139 for some guidelines for node-tap usage. The more common we can make some basic usage patterns in the many Triton repos, the easier the maintenance.

Use "test/lib/*.js" and "test/{unit,integration}/helpers.js" to help make ".test.js" code more expressive. Avoid excessive parameterization, however. Some cut 'n paste of boilerplate is fine if it makes an individual test clearer and easier to debug and maintain.

Node-tap supports running test files in parallel, and make test by default runs tests in parallel. Therefore: Ensure that test files do not depend on each other and can run concurrently. Prefer more and smaller and more targetted test files.



Release process

Here is how to cut a release:

Make a commit to set the intended version in "package.json#version" and changing ## not yet released at the top of "CHANGES.md" to:

```

Get that commit approved and merged via a pull request. Once that is merged and you've updated your local copy, run: make cutarelease This will run a couple checks (clean working copy, versions in package.json and CHANGES.md match), then will git tag and npm publish.

License

MPL 2.0