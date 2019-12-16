jQuery Tristate

Version 1.2.1

Copyright © 2013-2017 Martijn van der Lee. MIT Open Source license applies.

Based on work by Chris Coyier (http://css-tricks.com/indeterminate-checkboxes/)

jQuery tristate (indeterminate) checkbox with pseudo selectors and optional value modification and .val() overwrite.

Features

Simple syntax: .tristate()

Options to set alternative values for true, false and null state.

Access using val() (when alternative values specified).

(when alternative values specified). Set state using widget-like syntax .tristate('state', true/false/null) ;

; :tristate , :indeterminate and :determinate pseudo selectors included.

, and pseudo selectors included. Indeterminate state can be set using indeterminate="indeterminate" attribute.

attribute. Alternative values can be set using checkedvalue , uncheckedvalue and indeterminatevalue attributes or options.

, and attributes or options. HTML attributes modified by the plugin.

Should support every major browser, including IE6.

Configurable order of states via reverse option.

Changelog

Added reverse option.

option. Fixed QUnit testcases.

Version 1.2

Dropped jQueryUI requirement.

Minor optimizations.

Version v1.1

Fixed memory leak on DOM node removal.

Fixed bug with click fall-through.

Adapted to jQueryUI widget.

Improvements to Unittest for FireFox.

Download

jQuery v1.6.2 or higher required. (Will not work with v1.6.1 or before).

Current version: https://github.com/vanderlee/tristate/archive/master.zip

Sourcecode on Github: https://github.com/vanderlee/tristate

Browser support

Tested with v1.2.1

Chrome 56

FireFox 51

Opera 43

Internet Explorer 11

Quick start

The following code quickly shows you how to use the tristate plugins.

There are multiple ways to use tristate, you should look at the included examples to learn the way you prefer.

< input type = "checkbox" class = "tristate" /> < input type = "checkbox" class = "tristate" checked = "checked" /> < input type = "checkbox" class = "tristate" indeterminate = "1" /> < script > $( function ( ) { $( '.tristate' ).tristate({ change : function ( state, value ) { console .log( 'Input:' , this ); console .log( 'Unknown?' , state === null ); console .log( 'Known?' , state !== null ); console .log( 'Checked?' , state === true ); console .log( 'Unhecked?' , state === false ); } }); }); </ script >

Usage Notes

To set and read the state easily, null is used as the value for indeterminate tristate inputs in various options, names and functions.

The :checked pseudo selector works on tristate inputs. The indeterminate is treated as unchecked, so will return a false result when using the :checked pseudo selector. state is

Documentation

Turn a normal checkbox input into a tristate input.

Options

state

` true ` for checked, ` false ` for unchecked or ` null ` for indeterminate.

value

Set the value in order to set the state. Only works if values are specified for `checked`, `unchecked` and / or `indeterminate`.

checked

The value to return for checked state. If not specified, the value in the ` value ` attribute is returned.

unchecked

The value to return for unchecked state. If not specified, the value in the ` value ` attribute is returned.

indeterminate

The value to return for indeterminate state. If not specified, the value in the ` value ` attribute is returned.

reverse

If set to true , the state order changes from "Unchecked > Checked > Indeterminate Unchecked" to "Unchecked > Indeterminate > Checked > Unchecked". Useful if e.g. starting state is Indeterminate.

Events

init(state, value)

Triggered upon initialization. State can be ` true `, ` false ` or ` null `. Value is the value as it would be returned from `.val()`.

change(state, value)

Triggered whenever the state changes. State can be ` true `, ` false ` or ` null `. Value is the value as it would be returned from `.val()`.

Methods

state

Either get or set the state of the checkbox. Uses ` true ` for checked, ` false ` for unchecked or ` null ` for indeterminate state.

value

Get the current value or set the state by specifying the value . Setting the value only works if you have specified values (either using expando attributes or options ) for the different states.

Overwrites the normal val() method for tristate controls. Returns the value or the value connected to the state if specified. Behaviour for controls other that tristate controls is unmodified.

:tristate pseudo selector

Selects only tristate inputs

:determinate pseudo selector

Selects only those tristate inputs with a determinate (either checked or unchecked) state.

:indeterminate pseudo selector

Selects only those tristate inputs with an indeterminate (neither checked nor unchecked) state.

HTML attributes

You can control the behaviour of the tristate input using HTML expando (non- standard) attributes. Any current browser will handle these perfectly well.

< input type ="checkbox" indeterminate="indeterminate" checkedvalue="Yes" uncheckedvalue="No" indeterminatevalue="Maybe"/>

You can use a `indeterminate` attribute to specify the default state as such.

The plugin itself may set and remove this attribute as the state changes.

checkedvalue

Sets the value returned if checked.

uncheckedvalue

Sets the value returned if unchecked.

indeterminatevalue