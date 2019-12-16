Version 1.2.1
Copyright © 2013-2017 Martijn van der Lee. MIT Open Source license applies.
Based on work by Chris Coyier (http://css-tricks.com/indeterminate-checkboxes/)
jQuery tristate (indeterminate) checkbox with pseudo selectors and optional value modification and .val() overwrite.
.tristate()
val() (when alternative values specified).
.tristate('state', true/false/null);
:tristate,
:indeterminate and
:determinate pseudo selectors included.
indeterminate="indeterminate"
attribute.
checkedvalue,
uncheckedvalue and
indeterminatevalue attributes or options.
reverse option.
Version 1.2.1
reverse option.
Version 1.2
Version v1.1
jQuery v1.6.2 or higher required. (Will not work with v1.6.1 or before).
Current version: https://github.com/vanderlee/tristate/archive/master.zip
Sourcecode on Github: https://github.com/vanderlee/tristate
Tested with v1.2.1
The following code quickly shows you how to use the tristate plugins.
There are multiple ways to use tristate, you should look at the included examples to learn the way you prefer.
<input type="checkbox" class="tristate"/>
<input type="checkbox" class="tristate" checked="checked"/>
<input type="checkbox" class="tristate" indeterminate="1"/>
<script>
$(function() {
$('.tristate').tristate({
change: function(state, value) {
console.log('Input:', this);
console.log('Unknown?', state === null);
console.log('Known?', state !== null);
console.log('Checked?', state === true);
console.log('Unhecked?', state === false);
}
});
});
</script>
To set and read the state easily,
null is used as the value for
indeterminate tristate inputs in various options, names and functions.
The
:checked pseudo selector works on tristate inputs.
The indeterminate is treated as unchecked, so will return a
false result
when using the
:checked pseudo selector.
state is
.tristate(options)
Turn a normal
checkbox input into a tristate input.
state
`true` for checked, `false` for unchecked or `null` for indeterminate.
value
Set the value in order to set the state. Only works if values are specified
for `checked`, `unchecked` and/or `indeterminate`.
checked
The value to return for checked state. If not specified, the value in the
`value` attribute is returned.
unchecked
The value to return for unchecked state. If not specified, the value in the
`value` attribute is returned.
indeterminate
The value to return for indeterminate state. If not specified, the value in
the `value` attribute is returned.
reverse
If set to true, the state order changes from "Unchecked > Checked > Indeterminate
Unchecked" to "Unchecked > Indeterminate > Checked > Unchecked". Useful
if e.g. starting state is Indeterminate.
init(state, value)
Triggered upon initialization.
State can be `true`, `false` or `null`. Value is the value as it would be
returned from `.val()`.
change(state, value)
Triggered whenever the state changes.
State can be `true`, `false` or `null`. Value is the value as it would be
returned from `.val()`.
state
Either get or set the state of the checkbox. Uses `true` for checked,
`false` for unchecked or `null` for indeterminate state.
value
Get the current value or set the state by specifying the value.
Setting the value only works if you have specified values (either using
expando attributes or options) for the different states.
.val()
Overwrites the normal
val() method for tristate controls. Returns the value
or the value connected to the state if specified.
Behaviour for controls other that tristate controls is unmodified.
:tristate pseudo selector
Selects only tristate inputs
:determinate pseudo selector
Selects only those tristate inputs with a determinate (either checked or unchecked) state.
:indeterminate pseudo selector
Selects only those tristate inputs with an indeterminate (neither checked nor unchecked) state.
You can control the behaviour of the tristate input using HTML expando (non- standard) attributes. Any current browser will handle these perfectly well.
<input type="checkbox" indeterminate="indeterminate"
checkedvalue="Yes"
uncheckedvalue="No"
indeterminatevalue="Maybe"/>
indeterminate="indeterminate"
You can use a `indeterminate` attribute to specify the default state as such.
The plugin itself may set and remove this attribute as the state changes.
checkedvalue
Sets the value returned if checked.
uncheckedvalue
Sets the value returned if unchecked.
indeterminatevalue
Sets the value returned if indeterminate.