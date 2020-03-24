A CommonJS module for symmetric key encryption of smallish secrets

How to install

npm install triplesec

How to Use

One-shot Mode

{encrypt, decrypt} = require 'triplesec' key = new Buffer 'top-secret-pw' pt0 = new Buffer 'the secret!' pt1 = new Buffer pt0 encrypt { key, data : pt1 }, (err, ciphertext) -> decrypt { key, data : ciphertext }, (err, pt2) -> console .log "Right back the start! #{pt0} is #{pt2} "

Reusable Derived Keys

The most expensive part of TripleSec is to derive keys from your given passphrase. This is intentionally so to make it more expensive to crack your password in the case that your ciphertext is stolen. However, you can spread this expense over multiple encryptions if you plan to be encrypting more than once:

{Encryptor, Decryptor} = require 'triplesec' key = new Buffer 'top-secret-pw' enc = new Encryptor { key } dec = new Decryptor { key } pt0 = new Buffer 'the secret!' pt1 = new Buffer pt0 pt2 = new Buffer pt0 enc.run { data : pt1 }, (err, ct1) -> enc.run { data : pt2 }, (err, ct2) -> dec.run { data : ct1 }, (err, pt3) -> dec.run { data : ct2 }, (err, pt4) -> console .log "Right back the start! #{pt0} is #{pt3} is #{pt4} "

If you want to resalt derived keys with every encryption, you should explicitly ask for that. Otherwise, salt will be reused to speed up encryption (and decryption).

enc.run { data : pt1 }, (err, ct1) -> enc.resalt {}, () -> enc.run { data : pt2 }, (err, ct2) ->

Full API Documentation

Documentation generated by codo is available here.