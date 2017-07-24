TrinteJS Javascript MVC Framework for NodeJS

A MVC boilerplate for ExpressJS backed by CaminteJS and Bootstrap.

Description

This application help to create a Webapp MVC style in few minutes. TrinteJS tuned for ExpressJS 4.x, jQuery 2.x and Twitter Bootstrap 3.3.6.

Dependencies

Installation

Installation is done using the NodeJS Package Manager (npm). If you don't have npm installed on your system you can download it from npmjs.org

First install required dependencies:

sudo npm install bower mocha gulp npm -g

To install trinte:

sudo npm install trinte -g

Get started!

trinte -i HelloWorld --sess --theme semargl cd HelloWorld && npm install generate scaffold trinte -g crud User active:bool name email password about:text created:date start test npm test

Supported databases:

MySQL / MariaDB

PostgreSQL

SQlite

MongoDB

Redis

RethinkDB

Riak

CouchDB

Neo4j

Firebird

TingoDB

Table of contents

Usage overview:

$ trinte [command(s)] [argument(s)]

Command format detail here

Get started!

$ trinte -i HelloWorld $ cd HelloWorld && npm install # intall dependencies # generate scaffold $ trinte -g crud User active: bool name email password about: text created: date $ trinte -s # running server ( default in cluster mode)

Browse your application to http://localhost:3000

Full params list here

Used Middleware

In generated trinte app used middleware and libraries:

Recommend extensions

CaminteJS - Cross-db ORM for NodeJS

2CO - is the module that will provide nodejs adapters for 2checkout API payment gateway.

connect-caminte CrossDB Session Storage for Connect/Express.

In the Wild

The following projects use TrinteJS.

If you are using TrinteJS in a project, app, or module, get on the list below by getting in touch or submitting a pull request with changes to the README.

Startups & Apps

Credits

Node.js: Amazing javascript asynchronous IO library, install manually.

NPM: Node package manager, used to install:

Express.Js: Application Framework for Node.js

Caminte.Js: Node.JS ORM for Any DB.

EJS: Embedded Javascript Templating Library.

jQuery: Best Javascript Library.

Bootstrap: Powerful front-end CSS/JS framework.

Bootswatch: Free themes for Bootstrap.

Font Awesome: The iconic font and CSS toolkit.

Glyphicons: Fantastic library of precisely prepared monochromatic icons and symbols.

Author

Aleksej Gordejev (aleksej@gordejev.lv).

Copyright & License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Aleksej Gordejev aleksej@gordejev.lv

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Resources