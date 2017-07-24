openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tri

trinte

by Aleksejs Gordejevs
0.4.6 (see all)

TrinteJS - Javascrpt MVC Framework for Node.JS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express MVC Framework

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Dependency Status NPM version

TrinteJS Javascript MVC Framework for NodeJS

A MVC boilerplate for ExpressJS backed by CaminteJS and Bootstrap.

Description

This application help to create a Webapp MVC style in few minutes. TrinteJS tuned for ExpressJS 4.x, jQuery 2.x and Twitter Bootstrap 3.3.6.

Dependencies

Installation

Installation is done using the NodeJS Package Manager (npm). If you don't have npm installed on your system you can download it from npmjs.org

First install required dependencies:

$ sudo npm install bower mocha gulp npm -g

To install trinte:

$ sudo npm install trinte -g

Get started!

$ trinte -i HelloWorld --sess --theme semargl  # Create application
$ cd HelloWorld && npm install                 # intall dependencies

# generate scaffold
$ trinte -g crud User active:bool name email password about:text created:date
  
# start test
$ npm test

Supported databases:

  • MySQL / MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL
  • SQlite
  • MongoDB
  • Redis
  • RethinkDB
  • Riak
  • CouchDB
  • Neo4j
  • Firebird
  • TingoDB

Table of contents

Usage overview:

  $ trinte [command(s)] [argument(s)]

Command format detail here

Get started!

  $ trinte -i HelloWorld --sess   # Create application
  $ cd HelloWorld && npm install # intall dependencies

  # generate scaffold
  $ trinte -g crud User active:bool name email password about:text created:date
  $ trinte -s                   # running server (default in cluster mode)

Full params list here

Used Middleware

In generated trinte app used middleware and libraries:

Recommend extensions

  • CaminteJS - Cross-db ORM for NodeJS
  • 2CO - is the module that will provide nodejs adapters for 2checkout API payment gateway.
  • connect-caminte CrossDB Session Storage for Connect/Express.

In the Wild

The following projects use TrinteJS.

If you are using TrinteJS in a project, app, or module, get on the list below by getting in touch or submitting a pull request with changes to the README.

Startups & Apps

Credits

  • Node.js: Amazing javascript asynchronous IO library, install manually.
  • NPM: Node package manager, used to install:
  • Express.Js: Application Framework for Node.js
  • Caminte.Js: Node.JS ORM for Any DB.
  • EJS: Embedded Javascript Templating Library.
  • jQuery: Best Javascript Library.
  • Bootstrap: Powerful front-end CSS/JS framework.
  • Bootswatch: Free themes for Bootstrap.
  • Font Awesome: The iconic font and CSS toolkit.
  • Glyphicons: Fantastic library of precisely prepared monochromatic icons and symbols.

Author

Aleksej Gordejev (aleksej@gordejev.lv).

Copyright & License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Aleksej Gordejev aleksej@gordejev.lv

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Resources

Analytics

Bitdeli Badge

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

roosevelt🧸 MVC web framework for Node.js designed to make Express easier to use.
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
118
goa
goaTiny MVCish framework for NodeJS and Express
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
90
app
appolonodejs server framefork
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
58
com
compoundMVC framework. Built on Node.JS. Works on server and browser.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
129
con
controllersAdds mvc on top of Express
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
84
loc
locomotivePowerful MVC web framework for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
891
Weekly Downloads
71
See 20 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial