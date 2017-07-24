A MVC boilerplate for ExpressJS backed by CaminteJS and Bootstrap.
This application help to create a Webapp MVC
style in few minutes. TrinteJS tuned for ExpressJS 4.x, jQuery 2.x and Twitter Bootstrap 3.3.6.
Installation is done using the NodeJS Package Manager (npm). If you don't have npm installed on your system you can download it from npmjs.org
First install required dependencies:
$ sudo npm install bower mocha gulp npm -g
To install trinte:
$ sudo npm install trinte -g
$ trinte -i HelloWorld --sess --theme semargl # Create application
$ cd HelloWorld && npm install # intall dependencies
# generate scaffold
$ trinte -g crud User active:bool name email password about:text created:date
# start test
$ npm test
$ trinte [command(s)] [argument(s)]
Command format detail here
$ trinte -i HelloWorld --sess # Create application
$ cd HelloWorld && npm install # intall dependencies
# generate scaffold
$ trinte -g crud User active:bool name email password about:text created:date
$ trinte -s # running server (default in cluster mode)
Full params list here
In generated trinte app used middleware and libraries:
The following projects use TrinteJS.
If you are using TrinteJS in a project, app, or module, get on the list below by getting in touch or submitting a pull request with changes to the README.
Aleksej Gordejev (aleksej@gordejev.lv).
