Trimethyl is a framework we built for our purposes. We built it on top of Appcelerator Titanium.
Most of these modules are proxies for Titanium API, and some of these add missing features or expose useful functions for cross platform development.
Check the API Documentation to see all modules and all methods you can use. If you like Dash Kapeli, download the Dash Kapeli Docset.
For a more descriptive usage, with examples and common use cases, check the wiki.
Trimethyl comes with its own package manager for the internal libraries, because we don't want that the final user installs all libraries, but only the one which he uses. For this reason, you have to install it as a global helpers and install all libraries via CLI.
[sudo] npm install -g trimethyl
Now you have the CLI command
trimethyl. To install your libraries, cd to your Alloy project, and just type:
trimethyl install
If is the first installation, the command will prompt to add the libraries you want to use.
Otherwise, it will perform a re-installation of all libraries configured in the
trimethyl.json file.
You can pass these parameters to the install method:
--no-check-downgrade
Do not perform a check if current installation is a downgrade.
--no-check-majorupgrade
Do not perform a check if current installation is a major upgrade.
--native-module-skip
If a library depends on a native module, just skip the installation of the module.
--native-module-add
If a library depends on a native module, just add the native module to the tiapp.xml
--native-module-skip
If a library depends on a native module, try to install the native module via package manager (GITTIO).
You can specify later (after installation) which libraries you want to add, just type:
trimethyl add {module}
It will add the library to your
trimethyl.json file.
Now just type
trimethyl install to perform the installation again.
Each library reads from the config.json your personal configuration, extending its default.
For example, the module named
{Module}, will read the
Alloy.CFG.T.{module} object; the submodule
{Sub} of
{Module}, will read
Alloy.CFG.T.{module}.{submodule}.
You can customize the options, editing your config.json file:
{
"T":{
"module": {
"sub": {}
},
}
}
For example to set the base URL for the HTTP library, configure the T section just like this:
{
"T":{
"http":{
"base": "http://yourserver.com/api/v1"
}
}
}
The first thing you have to do is, in your app/alloy.js file, to require the framework bootstrap and define a global helper
T:
// Global T helper to load internal Trimethyl libraries
var T = function (name) { return require('T/' + name); }
// Bootstrap Trimethyl
T('trimethyl');
Requiring trimethyl using the code
T('trimethyl') on startup will bootstrap some important framework files, set prototypes, TSS vars and
Alloy.Globals variables.
You have to do that, otherwise some libraries will break up.
To use a library, just require with
T helper.
var Util = T('util');
It's useful to declare global modules that you'll use in the entire app in the
alloy.js file to make them available through the variable name.
Otherwise, just like all CommonJS modules, you can require them later in your controllers.
The UIFactory library is special library that handle all UI proxies. Thanks to an Alloy feature, you have the ability to create UI objects directly from Alloy Views, using the
module keyword. For example:
<Alloy>
<Window title="Awesome window" module="T/uifactory">
<TextField module="T/uifactory" />
</Window>
</Alloy>
You can check an example app here: https://github.com/caffeinalab/magneto
Please refer to the documentation for full-usage of all APIs.
dash-feed://https%3A%2F%2Fraw.githubusercontent.com%2Fcaffeinalab%2Ftrimethyl%2Fmaster%2Fdocset%2FTrimethyl.xml
Copyright 2014 Caffeina srl under the MIT license.