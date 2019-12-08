







A tiny (< 100 LoC) library for trimming whitespace from a canvas element with no dependencies.

Installation

npm i -S trim-canvas

Usage

import trimCanvas from 'trim-canvas' const canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ) trimCanvas(canvas)

If you don't want to mess with your existing canvas, then simply clone the canvas element beforehand.

trim-canvas returns the canvas element for easy chaining.

Example

Can see how trim-canvas is used inside of react-signature-canvas here. It includes a step for cloning the canvas.

Demo

You can see a demo of trim-canvas here.

(N.B. this is the demo for react-signature-canvas which depends on trim-canvas )

Credits

Credits go to @efc for writing a quick version of this in this issue and to the original StackOverflow Answer that was credited in that issue.