A tiny (< 100 LoC) library for trimming whitespace from a
canvas element with no dependencies.
npm i -S trim-canvas
import trimCanvas from 'trim-canvas'
const canvas = document.createElement('canvas')
// do some drawing on it ...
trimCanvas(canvas)
// now the whitespace has been trimmed
If you don't want to mess with your existing canvas, then simply clone the canvas element beforehand.
trim-canvas returns the canvas element for easy chaining.
Can see how
trim-canvas is used inside of
react-signature-canvas here.
It includes a step for cloning the canvas.
You can see a demo of
trim-canvas here.
(N.B. this is the demo for
react-signature-canvas which depends on
trim-canvas)
Credits go to @efc for writing a quick version of this in this issue and to the original StackOverflow Answer that was credited in that issue.