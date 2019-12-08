openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tc

trim-canvas

by Anton Gilgur
0.1.2 (see all)

A tiny (< 100 LoC) library for trimming whitespace from a canvas element with no dependencies

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

89.1K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

trim-canvas

package-json releases commits
dt dy dm dw
build status code coverage
NPM

A tiny (< 100 LoC) library for trimming whitespace from a canvas element with no dependencies.

Installation

npm i -S trim-canvas

Usage

import trimCanvas from 'trim-canvas'

const canvas = document.createElement('canvas')

// do some drawing on it ...

trimCanvas(canvas)
// now the whitespace has been trimmed

If you don't want to mess with your existing canvas, then simply clone the canvas element beforehand.

trim-canvas returns the canvas element for easy chaining.

Example

Can see how trim-canvas is used inside of react-signature-canvas here. It includes a step for cloning the canvas.

Demo

You can see a demo of trim-canvas here.

(N.B. this is the demo for react-signature-canvas which depends on trim-canvas)

Credits

Credits go to @efc for writing a quick version of this in this issue and to the original StackOverflow Answer that was credited in that issue.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial