trilogy is a simple Promise-based wrapper for SQLite databases.
It supports both the native C++
sqlite3 driver and the pure
JavaScript
sql.js backend — compile natively for speed
when you need it, or use
sql.js headache-free in cross-platform environments
and Electron apps.
It's not an ORM and isn't intended to be one — it doesn't have any relationship features. Instead it focuses on providing a simple, clear API that's influenced more by Mongoose than by SQL.
features · installation · usage · contributing · license
🔗 automatically casts data between JavaScript & SQLite types
Define schemas with types like
String,
Date, or
'increments' —
trilogy will handle all the type-casting involved to map accurately
between JavaScript and the underlying SQLite database.
🔋 powered by the knex query builder
trilogy uses knex internally to build its queries, but it's also exposed so you can use it to build your own. No need to mess with ridiculous multi-line strings.
:nutand_bolt: **supports multiple swappable backends ( _plus in-memory storage )**
Both the native
sqlite3 module and
sql.js (pure
JavaScript!) are supported. There is also memory-only storage for fast,
unpersisted data handling, which is great for tests and performance critical
situations.
You can even swap the backend after you've started, with no changes to the rest of your code!
👮♂️ written in TypeScript
trilogy is written in and provides a first-class experience for TypeScript.
🔌 lifecycle hooks
Any number of hooks (aka subscribers or listeners) can be attached at several
points in the lifecycle — for example
onQuery,
beforeCreate,
afterUpdate.
These are useful for debugging and extensibility.
💞 perfect for Electron & NW.js
Compiling the
sqlite3 module for all the platforms you target with Electron
or NW.js can be difficult. That's why trilogy also supports the
sql.js backend,
which doesn't need to be compiled at all!
Install trilogy
# using yarn
yarn add trilogy
# using npm
npm i trilogy
Install a backend
# using yarn
yarn add sqlite3
# using npm
npm i sqlite3
or
# using yarn
yarn add sql.js
# using npm
npm i sql.js
Full documentation is available here and includes guides, an API reference, and more.
Here's a quick overview. It uses
async &
await but is easily usable with
vanilla Promises.
import { connect } from 'trilogy'
// defaults to using the `sqlite3` backend
const db = connect('./file.db')
// choose `sql.js` to avoid native compilation :)
const db = connect('./file.db', {
client: 'sql.js'
})
// set the filename to ':memory:' for fast, in-memory storage
const db = connect(':memory:', {
// it works for both clients above!
client: 'sql.js'
})
;(async function () {
const games = await db.model('games', {
name: { type: String },
genre: String, // type shorthand
released: Date,
awards: Array,
id: 'increments' // special type, primary key
})
await games.create({
name: 'Overwatch',
genre: 'FPS',
released: new Date('May 23, 2016'),
awards: [
'Game of the Year',
'Best Multiplayer Game',
'Best ESports Game'
]
})
const overwatch = await games.findOne({ name: 'Overwatch' })
console.log(overwatch.awards[1])
// -> 'Best Multiplayer Game'
})()
This project is open to contributions of all kinds! Don't worry if you're not 100% up to speed on the process — there's a short outline in the Contributor Guide.
You'll also find a reference for the set of labels used to categorize issues, with descriptions of each. (Contributor Guide - issue labels)
Also, please read and follow the project's Code of Conduct.
MIT © Bo Lingen / citycide
See license