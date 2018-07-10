openbase logo
trn

trill-react-native-slider

by Jean Regisser
0.11.0 (see all)

A pure JavaScript <Slider> component for react-native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-slider

npm version npm downloads npm licence Platform

A pure JavaScript <Slider> component for react-native. This is still very much a work in progress, ideas and contributions are very welcome.

It is a drop-in replacement for Slider.

Install

npm i --save react-native-slider

Note: I try to maintain backward compatibility of this component with previous versions of React Native, but due to the nature of the platform, and the existence of breaking changes between releases, it is possible that you need to use a specific version of this component to support the exact version of React Native you are using. See the following table:

React Native version(s)Supporting react-native-slider version(s)
<0.25.0<0.7.0
v0.25.xv0.7.x
v0.26.0+v0.8.x
v0.43.0+v0.10.x
v0.44.0+v0.11.x

Usage

import React from "react";
import Slider from "react-native-slider";
import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, View, Text } from "react-native";

class SliderExample extends React.Component {
  state = {
    value: 0.2
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Slider
          value={this.state.value}
          onValueChange={value => this.setState({ value })}
        />
        <Text>
          Value: {this.state.value}
        </Text>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    marginLeft: 10,
    marginRight: 10,
    alignItems: "stretch",
    justifyContent: "center"
  }
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent("SliderExample", () => SliderExample);

Try this example live on Expo Snack.

Props

PropTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
valuenumberYes0Initial value of the slider
disabledboolYesfalseIf true the user won't be able to move the slider
minimumValuenumberYes0Initial minimum value of the slider
maximumValuenumberYes1Initial maximum value of the slider
stepnumberYes0Step value of the slider. The value should be between 0 and maximumValue - minimumValue)
minimumTrackTintColorstringYes'#3f3f3f'The color used for the track to the left of the button
maximumTrackTintColorstringYes'#b3b3b3'The color used for the track to the right of the button
thumbTintColorstringYes'#343434'The color used for the thumb
thumbTouchSizeobjectYes{width: 40, height: 40}The size of the touch area that allows moving the thumb. The touch area has the same center as the visible thumb. This allows to have a visually small thumb while still allowing the user to move it easily.
onValueChangefunctionYesCallback continuously called while the user is dragging the slider
onSlidingStartfunctionYesCallback called when the user starts changing the value (e.g. when the slider is pressed)
onSlidingCompletefunctionYesCallback called when the user finishes changing the value (e.g. when the slider is released)
stylestyleYesThe style applied to the slider container
trackStylestyleYesThe style applied to the track
thumbStylestyleYesThe style applied to the thumb
thumbImagesourceYesSets an image for the thumb.
debugTouchAreaboolYesfalseSet this to true to visually see the thumb touch rect in green.
animateTransitionsboolYesfalseSet to true if you want to use the default 'spring' animation
animationTypestringYes'timing'Set to 'spring' or 'timing' to use one of those two types of animations with the default animation properties.
animationConfigobjectYesundefinedUsed to configure the animation parameters. These are the same parameters in the Animated library.

MIT Licensed

