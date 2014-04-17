Created for use in bookshelf.js

Adds promises to Backbone event triggers, with a triggerThen method, resolving when everything that needs triggering has completed. Allows returning values or promises from the listeners, where a failed promise will reject the events. An error thrown inside the events will also return a rejected promise.

Provide two arguments to the trigger-then library when required: the copy of Backbone to mixin the triggerThen function, and the promise library (assuming it has a reject and all function).

require ( 'trigger-then' )(Backbone, Promise ); var Model = new Backbone.Model(); Model.triggerThen( 'change' ).then( function ( resp ) { }).catch( function ( e ) { console .log(e.stack); });

License

MIT