Created for use in bookshelf.js
Adds promises to
Backbone event triggers, with a
triggerThen method,
resolving when everything that needs triggering has completed. Allows
returning values or promises from the listeners, where a failed promise will
reject the events. An error thrown inside the events will also return a
rejected promise.
Provide two arguments to the
trigger-then library when required:
the copy of
Backbone to mixin the
triggerThen function, and the
promise library (assuming it has a
reject and
all function).
require('trigger-then')(Backbone, Promise);
var Model = new Backbone.Model();
Model.triggerThen('change').then(function(resp) {
// success!
}).catch(function(e) {
// error!
console.log(e.stack);
});
MIT