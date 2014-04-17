openbase logo
trigger-then

by bookshelf
0.3.0 (see all)

triggerThen - Backbone.js "trigger" with promises

npm
GitHub
CDN

167

16

8yrs ago

2

0

MIT

Readme

trigger-then

Created for use in bookshelf.js

Adds promises to Backbone event triggers, with a triggerThen method, resolving when everything that needs triggering has completed. Allows returning values or promises from the listeners, where a failed promise will reject the events. An error thrown inside the events will also return a rejected promise.

Initializing:

Provide two arguments to the trigger-then library when required: the copy of Backbone to mixin the triggerThen function, and the promise library (assuming it has a reject and all function).

require('trigger-then')(Backbone, Promise);

var Model = new Backbone.Model();

Model.triggerThen('change').then(function(resp) {

  // success!

}).catch(function(e) {
  
  // error!
  console.log(e.stack);

});

License

MIT

