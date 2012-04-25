#Triejs A Javascript implementation of a trie data structure with an extensible data model to easily customize to any need. Visit the Triejs page for more info and technical details.
##Usage
You can choose to drop Triejs into your project several ways. You can download the raw source and add it via a script tag in your html. Or if
you plan on using it in a node project you can install it via
npm install triejs
###Basic Creating a trie is as easy as creating a new object:
> var Triejs = require('triejs');
> var trie = new Triejs();
To add a word with some data associated it call
add:
> trie.add(<word>, <data>);
Now given any prefix of letters, you can return results possible words using
find:
> trie.find(<word>);
=> <data>
###Advanced
To customize the data just pass optional data, including functions to support data manipulation. These
include
sort to sort data being entered,
insert to customize how data is input,
copy for moving data
between nodes in the trie, and
clip for removing data from the cache layer if it grows too big.
####Example
Options are passed via the constructor as a hash like so:
var trie = new Triejs({
// sort the data in the context 'this'
sort: function() {
this.sort(function(a, b) {
return b.rank - a.rank;
});
}
// insert data into the target
, insert: function(target, data) {
// override for non array implementation
}
// clip the data in the context 'this' to length max
, clip: function(max) {
this.splice(0, this.length - max);
}
// return a copy of data
, copy: function(data) {
// override and return new data for non array implementation
}
// merge data into target and return target
, merge: function(target, data) {
// override and return target with data merged in
}
});
##Testing
The test suite is built using Bob Remeika's foounit and can be tested in both the browser and in node.
To test in node simple run the following command
node tests/vendor/suite.js in the root directory or if Triejs was installed using
npm then run
npm test
To test in a browser you will need to
npm install and then run
foounit serve in the root directory. Then you can direct your browser
to
localhost:5057/tests/vendor/runner.html to see the test suite run
##License
Triejs is licensed under the MIT License copyright (c) 2012 Paul Thurlow