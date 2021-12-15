A cross-browser
@mention engine written in ES6, no dependencies. Tested in Firefox, Chrome, iOS Safari, Safari, IE 9+, Edge 12+, Android 4+, and Windows Phone.
There are a few ways to install Tribute; Bower, as an NPM Module, or by downloading from the
dist folder in this repo.
You can install Tribute by running:
npm install tributejs
Or by adding Tribute to your
package.json file.
Import into your ES6 code.
import Tribute from "tributejs";
To use Tribute within a Rails project, you can add the following to the app's Gemfile:
gem 'tribute'
Then, add the following to
app/assets/javascripts/application.js:
*= require tribute
And in
app/assets/stylesheets/application.css:
//= require tribute
To add Tribute to your webpack build process, start by adding it to your package.json and running
npm install.
After installing, you need to update your Babel module loader to not exclude Tribute from being compiled by Webpack:
{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: 'babel',
exclude: /node_modules\/(?!tributejs)/
}
Or you can download the repo or clone it localy with this command:
git clone git@github.com:zurb/tribute.git
You can then copy the files in the
dist directory to your project.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="js/tribute.css" />
<script src="js/tribute.js"></script>
That's it! Now you are ready to initialize Tribute.
There are two ways to initialize Tribute, by passing an array of "collections" or by passing one collection object.
var tribute = new Tribute({
values: [
{ key: "Phil Heartman", value: "pheartman" },
{ key: "Gordon Ramsey", value: "gramsey" }
]
});
You can pass multiple collections on initialization by passing in an array of collection objects to
collection.
var tribute = new Tribute({
collection: []
});
Once initialized, Tribute can be attached to an
input,
textarea, or an element that supports
contenteditable.
<div id="caaanDo">I'm Mr. Meeseeks, look at me!</div>
<div class="mentionable">Some text here.</div>
<div class="mentionable">Some more text over here.</div>
<script>
tribute.attach(document.getElementById("caaanDo"));
// also works with NodeList
tribute.attach(document.querySelectorAll(".mentionable"));
</script>
Collections are configuration objects for Tribute, you can have multiple for each instance. This is useful for scenarios where you may want to match multiple trigger keys, such as
@ for users and
# for projects.
Collection object shown with defaults:
{
// symbol or string that starts the lookup
trigger: '@',
// element to target for @mentions
iframe: null,
// class added in the flyout menu for active item
selectClass: 'highlight',
// class added to the menu container
containerClass: 'tribute-container',
// class added to each list item
itemClass: '',
// function called on select that returns the content to insert
selectTemplate: function (item) {
return '@' + item.original.value;
},
// template for displaying item in menu
menuItemTemplate: function (item) {
return item.string;
},
// template for when no match is found (optional),
// If no template is provided, menu is hidden.
noMatchTemplate: null,
// specify an alternative parent container for the menu
// container must be a positioned element for the menu to appear correctly ie. `position: relative;`
// default container is the body
menuContainer: document.body,
// column to search against in the object (accepts function or string)
lookup: 'key',
// column that contains the content to insert by default
fillAttr: 'value',
// REQUIRED: array of objects to match or a function that returns data (see 'Loading remote data' for an example)
values: [],
// When your values function is async, an optional loading template to show
loadingItemTemplate: null,
// specify whether a space is required before the trigger string
requireLeadingSpace: true,
// specify whether a space is allowed in the middle of mentions
allowSpaces: false,
// optionally specify a custom suffix for the replace text
// (defaults to empty space if undefined)
replaceTextSuffix: '\n',
// specify whether the menu should be positioned. Set to false and use in conjuction with menuContainer to create an inline menu
// (defaults to true)
positionMenu: true,
// when the spacebar is hit, select the current match
spaceSelectsMatch: false,
// turn tribute into an autocomplete
autocompleteMode: false,
// Customize the elements used to wrap matched strings within the results list
// defaults to <span></span> if undefined
searchOpts: {
pre: '<span>',
post: '</span>',
skip: false // true will skip local search, useful if doing server-side search
},
// Limits the number of items in the menu
menuItemLimit: 25,
// specify the minimum number of characters that must be typed before menu appears
menuShowMinLength: 0
}
The
lookup column can also be passed a function to construct a string to query against. This is useful if your payload has multiple attributes that you would like to query against but you can't modify the payload returned from the server to include a concatenated lookup column.
{
lookup: function (person, mentionText) {
return person.name + person.email;
}
}
Both the
selectTemplate and the
menuItemTemplate have access to the
item object. This is a meta object containing the matched object from your values collection, wrapped in a search result.
{
index: 0;
original: {
} // your original object from values array
score: 5;
string: "<span>J</span><span>o</span>rdan Hum<span>p</span>hreys";
}
Tribute can be manually triggered by calling an instances
showMenuForCollection method. This is great for trigging tribute on an input by clicking an anchor or button element.
<a id="activateInput">@mention</a>
Then you can bind a
mousedown event to the anchor and call
showMenuForCollection.
activateLink.addEventListener("mousedown", function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
var input = document.getElementById("test");
tribute.showMenuForCollection(input);
});
Note that
showMenuForCollection has an optional second parameter called
collectionIndex that defaults to 0. This allows you to specify which collection you want to trigger with the first index starting at 0.
For example, if you want to trigger the second collection you would use the following snippet:
tribute.showMenuForCollection(input, 1);
You can bind to the
tribute-replaced event to know when we have updated your targeted Tribute element.
If your element has an ID of
myElement:
document
.getElementById("myElement")
.addEventListener("tribute-replaced", function(e) {
console.log(
"Original event that triggered text replacement:",
e.detail.event
);
console.log("Matched item:", e.detail.item);
});
You can bind to the
tribute-no-match event to know when no match is found in your collection.
If your element has an ID of
myElement:
document
.getElementById("myElement")
.addEventListener("tribute-no-match", function(e) {
console.log("No match found!");
});
You can bind to the
tribute-active-true or
tribute-active-false events to detect when the menu is open or closed respectively.
document
.getElementById("myElement")
.addEventListener("tribute-active-true", function(e) {
console.log("Menu opened!");
});
document
.getElementById("myElement")
.addEventListener("tribute-active-false", function(e) {
console.log("Menu closed!");
});
Some useful approaches to common roadblocks when implementing @mentions.
You can update an instance of Tribute on the fly. If you have new data you want to insert into the current active collection you can access the collection values array directly:
tribute.appendCurrent([
{ name: "Howard Johnson", occupation: "Panda Wrangler", age: 27 },
{ name: "Fluffy Croutons", occupation: "Crouton Fluffer", age: 32 }
]);
This would update the first configuration object in the collection array with new values. You can access and update any attribute on the collection in this way.
You can also append new values to an arbitrary collection by passing an index to
append.
tribute.append(2, [
{ name: "Howard Johnson", occupation: "Panda Wrangler", age: 27 },
{ name: "Fluffy Croutons", occupation: "Crouton Fluffer", age: 32 }
]);
This will append the new values to the third collection.
If you need to know when Tribute is active you can access the
isActive property of an instance.
if (tribute.isActive) {
console.log("Somebody is being mentioned!");
} else {
console.log("Who's this guy talking to?");
}
If you want to embed a link in your
selectTemplate then you need to make sure that the
anchor is wrapped in an element with
contenteditable="false". This makes the anchor
clickable and fixes issues with matches being modifiable.
var tribute = new Tribute({
values: [
{
key: "Jordan Humphreys",
value: "Jordan Humphreys",
email: "getstarted@zurb.com"
},
{
key: "Sir Walter Riley",
value: "Sir Walter Riley",
email: "getstarted+riley@zurb.com"
}
],
selectTemplate: function(item) {
return (
'<span contenteditable="false"><a href="http://zurb.com" target="_blank" title="' +
item.original.email +
'">' +
item.original.value +
"</a></span>"
);
}
});
You can override the default
menuItemTemplate with your own output on initialization. This allows you to replace the
innerHTML of the
li of each item in the list. You can use
item.string to return the markup for the fuzzy match.
{
//..other config options
menuItemTemplate: function (item) {
return '<img src="'+item.original.avatar_url + '">' + item.string;
}
}
Sometimes you may need to have the Tribute menu attach to a scrollable parent element so that if the user scrolls the container the menu will scroll with it. To do this, you can set
menuContainer to the node that is the scrollable parent.
{
//..other config options
menuContainer: document.getElementById("wrapper");
}
If your data set is large or would like to pre filter your data you can load dynamically by setting the
values to a function.
{
//..other config options
// function retrieving an array of objects
values: function (text, cb) {
remoteSearch(text, users => cb(users));
},
lookup: 'name',
fillAttr: 'name'
}
You would then define a function, in this case
remoteSearch, that returns your data from the backend.
function remoteSearch(text, cb) {
var URL = "YOUR DATA ENDPOINT";
xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.onreadystatechange = function() {
if (xhr.readyState === 4) {
if (xhr.status === 200) {
var data = JSON.parse(xhr.responseText);
cb(data);
} else if (xhr.status === 403) {
cb([]);
}
}
};
xhr.open("GET", URL + "?q=" + text, true);
xhr.send();
}
If you want the menu to not show when no match is found, you can set your
noMatchTemplate config to the following:
noMatchTemplate: function () {
return '<span style:"visibility: hidden;"></span>';
}
When you want to remove Tribute from an element you can call
detach.
tribute.detach(document.getElementById("caaanDo"));
This will remove all event listeners from the DOM that are associated with that element.
It is also possible to configure Tribute to trigger on a string consisting of multiple characters.
This example shows the usage of Tribute for autocompletion of variables:
var tribute = new Tribute({
trigger: "{{",
values: [
{ key: "red", value: "#FF0000" },
{ key: "green", value: "#00FF00" }
],
selectTemplate: function(item) {
return "{{" + item.original.key + "}}";
},
menuItemTemplate: function(item) {
return item.original.key + " = " + item.original.value;
}
});
Vue.js — vue-tribute by @syropian
AngularJS 1.5+ — angular-tribute by ZURB
Angular 2+ - ngx-tribute by Ladder.io
Ruby — tribute-rb by ZURB
Ember – ember-tribute by MalayaliRobz
Design successful products by rapidly revealing key user behaviors. Helio makes it easy to get reactions on your designs quickly so your team can focus on solving the right problems, right now.