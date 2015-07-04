Triangulates a polygon with holes encoded as a list of loops.
var triangulate = require("triangulate-polyline")
var positions = [
[-2, -2],
[ 2, -2],
[ 2, 2],
[-2, 2],
[-1, -1],
[ 1, -1],
[ 1, 1],
[-1, 1]
]
var loops = [
[0, 1, 2, 3],
[4, 5, 6, 7]
]
console.log(triangulate(loops, positions))
Example output:
[ [ 3, 7, 2 ],
[ 3, 0, 7 ],
[ 0, 4, 7 ],
[ 4, 0, 1 ],
[ 5, 4, 1 ],
[ 6, 5, 1 ],
[ 6, 1, 2 ],
[ 7, 6, 2 ] ]
npm install triangulate-polyline
require("triangulate-polyline")(loops, positions)
Triangulates a complex polygon
loops is a list of vertices of the polygon, where each vertex is represented as an index into
positions
positions is a list of vertex positions encoded, each represented by a length 2 array
Returns A list of triangles represented by triples of indices of position indices.
Note This library is built on top of poly2tri, which is not robust. Points which are close together or near the boundary of other loops may be incorrectly classified and could result in broken triangulations.
(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License