openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tp

triangulate-polyline

by Mikola Lysenko
1.0.3 (see all)

Triangulates a complex polygon

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

81.8K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

triangulate-polyline

Triangulates a polygon with holes encoded as a list of loops.

Example

var triangulate = require("triangulate-polyline")

var positions = [
  [-2, -2],
  [ 2, -2],
  [ 2,  2],
  [-2,  2],
  [-1, -1],
  [ 1, -1],
  [ 1,  1],
  [-1,  1]
]

var loops = [
  [0, 1, 2, 3],
  [4, 5, 6, 7]
]

console.log(triangulate(loops, positions))

Example output:

[ [ 3, 7, 2 ],
  [ 3, 0, 7 ],
  [ 0, 4, 7 ],
  [ 4, 0, 1 ],
  [ 5, 4, 1 ],
  [ 6, 5, 1 ],
  [ 6, 1, 2 ],
  [ 7, 6, 2 ] ]

Install

npm install triangulate-polyline

API

require("triangulate-polyline")(loops, positions)

Triangulates a complex polygon

  • loops is a list of vertices of the polygon, where each vertex is represented as an index into positions
  • positions is a list of vertex positions encoded, each represented by a length 2 array

Returns A list of triangles represented by triples of indices of position indices.

Note This library is built on top of poly2tri, which is not robust. Points which are close together or near the boundary of other loops may be incorrectly classified and could result in broken triangulations.

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial