This project allows you to create beautiful high quality images featuring a nice pattern created from Delaunay triangulation and applying a flat surface shader. These images could be used for:
The tool provides export to PNG and SVG formats. With SVG format you could create an image of virtually any size, even as big as a billboard. Go crazy with it!
Here are a few of most obvious uses for the tool:
And I made a video on Youtube of the tool in action, creating 11 wallpapers in under 7 minutes:
You can also see some examples of the patterns made with this tool in this repository in the examples folder (the first one had text overlay added in Photoshop):
Download this repository and run index.html in your browser or open this link.
Install Dependencies:
npm install uglify-js@2.2.5
Build (cd into 'build' folder first):
node build.js
The iOS game called "Monument Valley" by ustwo served as an inspiration for this project. Specifically the simulation of the ocean in the game.
The shader work was done by Matthew Wagerfield on his MIT-licensed repository.
Maksim Surguy @msurguy
There are a few things that can be improved to make this tool even better.
If you can do any of these things - feel free to make a pull request!
Licensed under MIT. Enjoy.