Javascript API for Trezor.

We are currently migrating from this library to Trezor Connect. When Trezor Connect is done and tested, this library will be deprecated.

Right now, you can use this library for integrating into node js apps.

Install with npm

npm install --save trezor.js

Flow

trezor.js is annotated with Flow types; if you want to use Flow and use the previous setup, it will use the right types. Note that you might have to set up .flowconfig to include all the modules and interface files in our flowconfig

to run flow use make flow

Build

to build production bundle run make build

eslint

make eslint

Using trezor.js in a web app

We are winding down trezor.js for web apps. Please use TREZOR Connect.

Using trezor.js in a node app

Trezor.js should be possible to use from node.js if the user has Trezor Bridge installed, because origin URLs are spoofed.

Trezor used to work with node HID API directly, but the binary API and the various node versions got too hard to manage, so we removed them.

trezor.js API

API is explained in API.md