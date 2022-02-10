openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

trezor-connect

by trezor
8.2.6 (see all)

🔗 A platform for easy integration of Trezor into 3rd party services

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.5K

GitHub Stars

322

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

61

Package

Dependencies

3

License

SEE LICENSE IN LICENSE.md

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Trezor Connect API version 8.2.7-beta.3

Build Status NPM Known Vulnerabilities

Trezor Connect is a platform for easy integration of Trezor into 3rd party services. It provides API with functionality to access public keys, sign transactions and authenticate users. User interface is presented in a secure popup window served from https://connect.trezor.io/8/popup.html

Issues

Please report any issues directly in our Trezor Suite monorepo and apply the connect label.

Versions

We started tagging versions and releasing them to separate URLs, so we don't break any existing (and working) integrations.

Currently, we are at version 8, which has an url https://connect.trezor.io/8/trezor-connect.js. If you would like to find out which version is deployed precisely simply run:

curl -s https://connect.trezor.io/8/trezor-connect.js | grep VERSION

With regards to this repo - All updates should go to current version branch, the previous releases are in corresponding branches. The gh-pages is the same older version, that is used at trezor.github.io/connect/connect.js, and it's there for backwards compatibility; please don't touch.

Tests

For integration testing against trezord and emulator refer to this document.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial