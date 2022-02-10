Trezor Connect API version 8.2.7-beta.3

Trezor Connect is a platform for easy integration of Trezor into 3rd party services. It provides API with functionality to access public keys, sign transactions and authenticate users. User interface is presented in a secure popup window served from https://connect.trezor.io/8/popup.html

Issues

Please report any issues directly in our Trezor Suite monorepo and apply the connect label.

Versions

We started tagging versions and releasing them to separate URLs, so we don't break any existing (and working) integrations.

Currently, we are at version 8, which has an url https://connect.trezor.io/8/trezor-connect.js. If you would like to find out which version is deployed precisely simply run:

curl -s https://connect.trezor.io/8/trezor-connect.js | grep VERSION

With regards to this repo - All updates should go to current version branch, the previous releases are in corresponding branches. The gh-pages is the same older version, that is used at trezor.github.io/connect/connect.js, and it's there for backwards compatibility; please don't touch.

Tests

For integration testing against trezord and emulator refer to this document.