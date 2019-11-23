Your own Travis CI to run tests locally.
I often need to run tests for multiple versions of Node.js.
But I don't want to switch versions manually using
n/
nvm or push the code to Travis CI just to run the tests.
That's why I created Trevor. It reads
.travis.yml and runs tests in all versions you requested, just like Travis CI.
Now, you can test before push and keep your git history clean.
$ npm install --global trevor
Given the following
.travis.yml file:
language: node_js
node_js:
- '7'
- '6'
- '4'
Run
trevor in project's directory:
$ trevor
MIT © Vadim Demedes