Your own Travis CI to run tests locally.

Purpose

I often need to run tests for multiple versions of Node.js. But I don't want to switch versions manually using n / nvm or push the code to Travis CI just to run the tests.

That's why I created Trevor. It reads .travis.yml and runs tests in all versions you requested, just like Travis CI. Now, you can test before push and keep your git history clean.

Requirements

Installation

$ npm install

Usage

Given the following .travis.yml file:

language: node_js node_js: - '7' - '6' - '4'

Run trevor in project's directory:

trevor

License

MIT © Vadim Demedes