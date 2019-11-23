openbase logo
tre

trevor

by Vadim Demedes
2.4.1 (see all)

🚦 Your own mini Travis CI to run tests locally

Readme




Build Status

Your own Travis CI to run tests locally.

Purpose

I often need to run tests for multiple versions of Node.js. But I don't want to switch versions manually using n/nvm or push the code to Travis CI just to run the tests.

That's why I created Trevor. It reads .travis.yml and runs tests in all versions you requested, just like Travis CI. Now, you can test before push and keep your git history clean.

Requirements

Installation

$ npm install --global trevor

Usage

Given the following .travis.yml file:

language: node_js
node_js:
  - '7'
  - '6'
  - '4'

Run trevor in project's directory:

$ trevor

License

MIT © Vadim Demedes

