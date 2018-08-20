Easy to use asynchronous job queue.
It stores jobs in the memory and runs it asynchronously in parallel with a given concurrency. Successor of caolan/async.queue.
Basically
tress is a clone of
queue from famous
caolan/async but without all other implements of that Swiss Army Knife of asynchronous code. Although
tress was intended to be an improved, better maintained and more safe alternative to
caolan/async.queue, but first and foremost
tress is backward compatible. It means, that everywhere you use
async.queue (except undocumented features) you can write
tress instead and it must work.
You can do like this:
// old code:
var async = require('async');
var q = async.queue(function(job, done){/*...*/});
/*...*/
// new code:
var tress = require('tress');
var q = tress(function(job, done){/*...*/});
/*...*/
Every code using
caolan/async.queue must work with
tress. If it does not work exactly the same way, please start the issue.
All documentation of
caolan/async.queue is right for
tress, but it doesn't describe it completely. Any way, you can use
tress only with this documentation (instead of referencs below) and don't even think about any extra features. Only exception -
tress require
node >=8 and doesn't work in browsers.
Main difference between
tress and
caolan/async.queue is that in
tress job not disappear after worker finished. It moves to
failed or
finished (depends of
done first argument) and can be used later. Second difference is that in
tress fields of queue object are more safe. They are readable/writable only in correct way. Also
tress has some new fields in queue object (see in reference).
npm install tress
var tress = require('tress');
// create a queue object with worker and concurrency 2
var q = tress(function(job, done){
console.log('hello ' + job.name);
someAsyncFunction(job, function(err, data){
if (err) {
done(err, 'some message');
} else {
done(null, 'anything');
}
});
}, 2);
// assign a callbacks
q.drain = function(){
console.log('Finished');
};
q.error = function(err) {
console.log('Job ' + this + ' failed with error ' + err);
};
q.success = function(data) {
console.log('Job ' + this + ' successfully finished. Result is ' + data);
}
// add some items to the queue
q.push({name: 'Bob'});
q.push({name: 'Alice'});
// add some items to the queue (batch-wise)
// and specify callback only for that items (not for all queue)
q.push([{name: 'Good'}, {name: 'Bad'}, {name: 'Ugly'}], function (err) {
console.log('finished processing item');
});
// add some items to the front of the queue
q.unshift({name: 'Cristobal Jose Junta'});
tress(worker, [concurrency]) creates queue object that will store jobs and process them with
worker function in parallel (up to the
concurrency limit).
Arguments:
worker(job, done) - An asynchronous function for processing a queued data.
job - data for processing. It may be primitive or object.
done(err, ...args) - callback function.
worker must call
done when finished.
done may take various argumens, but first argument must be error (if job failed), null/undefined (if job successfully finished) or boolean (if job need to be returned to queue head (if
true) or to queue tail (if
false) for retry).
concurrency - An integer for determining how many worker functions should be run in parallel. Defaults to 1. If negative - no parallel and delay between worker calls (concurrency -1000 sets 1 second delay).
Queue object properties
started - still
false till any items have been pushed and processed by the queue. Than became
true and never change in queue lifecycle (Not writable).
concurrency - This property for alter the concurrency/delay on-the-fly.
buffer A minimum threshold buffer in order to say that the queue is unsaturated. Defaults to
concurrency / 4.
paused - a boolean for determining whether the queue is in a paused state. Not writable (use
pause() and
resume() instead).
waiting (new) - array of queued jobs.
active (new) - array of jobs currently being processed.
failed (new) - array of failed jobs (
done callback was called from worker with error in first argument).
finished (new) - array of correctly finished jobs (
done callback was called from worker with
null or
undefined in first argument).
Note, that properties
waiting,
active,
failed and
finished are not writable, but they point to arrays, that you can cahge manually. Do it carefully.
Queue object methods
Note, that in
tress you can't rewrite methods.
push(job, [callback]) or
unshift(job, [callback]) - add a new job to the queue.
push adds job to queue tail and
unshift to queue head.
job - Job to add to queue. Instead of a single job, array of jobs can be submitted.
callback(err, ...args) - optional callback.
tress calls this callback once the worker has finished processing the job. With same arguments as in
done callback.
pause() - a function that pauses the processing of new jobs until
resume() is called.
resume() - a function that resumes the processing of queued jobs paused by
pause.
kill() - a function that removes the drain callback and empties queued jobs.
remove() a function that removes job from queue.
length() - a function returning the number of items waiting to be processed.
running() - a function returning the number of items currently being processed.
workersList() - a function returning the array of items currently being processed.
idle() - a function returning false if there are items waiting or being processed, or true if not.
save(callback) (new) - a function that runs a callback with object, that contains arrays of
waiting,
failed, and
finished jobs. If there are any
active jobs at the moment, they will be concatenated to
waiting array.
load(data) (new) - a function that loads new arrays from
data object to
waiting,
failed, and
finished arrays and sets
active to empty array. Rise error if
started is
true.
status(job) (new) a function returning the status of
job (
'waiting',
'running',
'finished',
'pending' or
'missing').
Queue objects callbacks
You can assign callback function to this six properties. Note, you can't call any of that calbacks manually.
saturated() - a callback that is called when the number of running workers hits the concurrency limit, and further jobs will be queued.
unsaturated() - a callback that is called when the number of running workers is less than the concurrency & buffer limits, and further jobs will not be queued.
empty() - a callback that is called when the last item from the queue is given to a worker.
drain() - a callback that is called when the last item from the queue has been returned from the worker.
error(...args) (new) - a callback that is called when job failed (worker call
done with error as first argument).
success(err, ...args) (new) - a callback that is called when job correctly finished (worker call
done with
null or
undefined as first argument).
retry(err, ...args) (new) - a callback that is called when job returned to queue for retry (worker call
done with boolean as first argument).
Job lifecycle
After pushing/unshifting to queue every job passes through the following steps:
done (as
this or explicitly as one of parameters if you prefere arraw-callbacks)
active to
failed/
finished/
waiting (wether first parameter of
done is error, null or boolean)
push/
unshift)
error/
success/
retry callback (wether first parameter of
done is error, null or boolean)
MIT