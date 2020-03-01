openbase logo
tna

trello-node-api

by Bhushankumar L
0.0.9 (see all)

Trello NodeJS Wrapper

Readme

trello-node-api (Trello REST API)

Version Build Status

This API supported Trello's standard REST-style API that accepts/returns JSON requests and Here is the [API reference] (https://developers.trello.com/v1.0/reference)

You can find examples here. This will help you for faster implmentation of Trello's.

It does supports EcmaScript 5, EcmaScript 6, EcmaScript 8, TypeScript, async-await, Promises, Callback !
It does also supports for AWS Lambda like serverless cloud function call.
It supports pure JSON response.
All methods support Promise and Callback both.
Please Feel free to create Issue for any help !
All developers/contributors are requested to open Pull Request/Merge Request on development branch. Please make sure Test Cases be passed.

Installation

npm install trello-node-api --save

Debugging

export DEBUG=TA:*

Configuration

Set your API Key and Secret/Oauth Token.

var trelloNode = require('trello-node-api')(apiKey, oauthToken);

Configuration Using TypeScript

import * as TrelloNodeAPI from 'trello-node-api';

const trello = new TrelloNodeAPI();
trello.setApiKey('apiKey');
trello.setOauthToken('oauthToken');

Pull Request

  • Contributors can send their Pull Request to development branch.
  • Kindly validate test cases & linting before opening new PR.

Do you need an expert?

Are you finding a developer for your world-class product? If yes, please contact here. Submit your project request here. Originally by Bhushankumar L.

Examples

Actions

Boards

Cards

Checklists

Enterprises

Labels

Lists

Members

Notifications

Organizations

Webhooks

Actions

Delete Action

    Trello.action.del('ACTION_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Action

    Trello.action.search('ACTION_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Field Action

    Trello.action.searchField('ACTION_ID', 'FIELD_NAME').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Update Action

    var id = 'ACTION_ID'; // REQUIRED
    var data = {
        text: 'TEXT' // REQUIRED
    };
    Trello.action.update(id, data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Boards

Create Board

    var data = {
        name: 'BOARD_NAME', // REQUIRED
        defaultLabels: false,
        defaultLists: false,
        desc: 'Board description.',
        idOrganization: 'ORGANIZATION_ID',
        idBoardSource: 'BOARD_ID',
        keepFromSource: 'none',
        powerUps: 'all',
        prefs_permissionLevel: 'private',
        prefs_voting: 'disabled',
        prefs_comments: 'members',
        prefs_invitations: 'members',
        prefs_selfJoin: true,
        prefs_cardCovers: true,
        prefs_background: 'blue',
        prefs_cardAging: 'regular'
    };
    Trello.board.create(data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Delete Board

    Trello.board.del('BOARD_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Board

    Trello.board.search('BOARD_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Board Cards

    Trello.board.searchCards('BOARD_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Board Field

    var boardId = 'BOARD_ID';
    var field = 'shortUrl';
    Trello.board.searchField(boardId, field).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Board Promise

    const promises = [];
    const boardIds = ['BOARD_ID_1', 'BOARD_ID_2'];

    boardIds.forEach((boardId) => {
        promises.push(Trello.board.search(boardId));
    });

    try {
        const boards = await Promise.all(promises);
        console.log('boards ', boards);
    } catch (error) {
        console.error('[trello]', error);
    }

Search Board With Filter

    var boardId = 'BOARD_ID';
    var fields = {
        actions: 'all'
    };
    Trello.board.search(boardId, fields).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Cards

    Trello.board.searchCards('BOARD_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Closed Cards

    Trello.board.searchCardsFilter('BOARD_ID', 'closed').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Field Board

    Trello.board.searchField('BOARD_ID', 'FIELD_NAME').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Update Board

    var id = 'BOARD_ID'; // REQUIRED
    var data = {
        name: 'BOARD',
        desc: 'Board descriptions',
        closed: false,
        subscribed: false,
        idOrganization: 'ORGANIZATION_ID',
        prefs_permissionLevel: 'private',
        prefs_selfJoin: true,
        prefs_cardCovers: true,
        prefs_invitations: 'members',
        prefs_voting: 'disabled',
        prefs_comments: 'members',
        prefs_background: 'blue',
        prefs_cardAging: 'regular',
        prefs_calendarFeedEnabled: false,
        labelNames_green: 'Test Label 1',
        labelNames_yellow: 'Test Label 2',
        labelNames_orange: 'Test Label 3',
        labelNames_red: 'Test Label 4',
        labelNames_purple: 'Test Label 5',
        labelNames_blue: 'Test Label 6'
    };
    Trello.board.update(id, data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Cards

Create Card

    var data = {
        name: 'CARD_NAME',
        desc: 'Card description',
        pos: 'top',
        idList: 'LIST_ID', //REQUIRED
        due: null,
        dueComplete: false,
        idMembers: ['MEMBER_ID', 'MEMBER_ID', 'MEMBER_ID'],
        idLabels: ['LABEL_ID', 'LABEL_ID', 'LABEL_ID'],
        urlSource: 'https://example.com',
        fileSource: 'file',
        idCardSource: 'CARD_ID',
        keepFromSource: 'attachments,checklists,comments,due,labels,members,stickers'
    };
    Trello.card.create(data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Delete Card

    Trello.card.del('CARD_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Card

    Trello.card.search('CARD_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Field Card

    Trello.card.searchField('CARD_ID', 'FIELD_NAME').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Update Card

    var id = 'CARD_ID'; // REQUIRED
    var data = {
        name: 'CARD_NAME_TEST',
        desc: 'Card description',
        closed: false,
        idMembers: 'MEMBER_ID,MEMBER_ID,MEMBER_ID',
        idAttachmentCover: null,
        idList: 'LIST_ID',
        idLabels: 'LABEL_ID, LABEL_ID, LABEL_ID',
        idBoard: false,
        pos: 'top',
        due: null,
        dueComplete: false,
        subscribed: false
    };
    Trello.card.update(id, data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Checklists

Create Checklist

    var data = {
        idCard: 'CARD_ID', // REQUIRED
        name: 'CHECKLIST_NAME',
        pos: 1
    };
    Trello.checklist.create(data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Delete Checklist

    Trello.checklist.del('CHECKLIST_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Checklist

    Trello.checklist.search('CHECKLIST_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Field Checklist

    Trello.checklist.searchField('CHECKLIST_ID', 'FIELD_NAME').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Update Checklist

    var id = 'CHECKLIST_ID'; // REQUIRED
    var data = {
        name: 'CHECKLIST_NAME',
        pos: 'top'
    };
    Trello.checklist.update(id, data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Enterprises

Search Enterprises

    Trello.enterprise.search('ENTERPRISE_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Labels

Create Label

    var data = {
        name: 'LABEL_NAME', // REQUIRED
        color: 'orange', // REQUIRED
        idBoard: 'BOARD_ID' // REQUIRED
    };
    Trello.label.create(data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Delete Label

    Trello.label.del('LABEL_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Label

    Trello.label.search('LABEL_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Update Label

    var id = 'LABEL_ID'; // REQUIRED
    var data = {
        name: 'NAME',
        color: 'orange'
    };
    Trello.label.update(id, data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Lists

Create List

    var data = {
        name: 'LIST_NAME', // REQUIRED
        idBoard: 'BOARD_ID', // REQUIRED
        idListSource: 'LIST_ID',
        pos: 'top'
    };
    Trello.list.create(data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Field List

    Trello.list.searchField('LIST_ID', 'FIELD_NAME').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search List

    Trello.list.search('LIST_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Update List

    var id = 'LIST_ID'; // REQUIRED
    var data = {
        name: 'LIST_NAME',
        closed: false,
        pos: 'top',
        subscribed: false
    };
    Trello.list.update(id, data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Members

Search Field Member

    Trello.member.searchField('MEMBER_ID', 'FIELD_NAME').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Member

    Trello.member.search('MEMBER_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Member Boards

    Trello.member.searchBoards('me').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Notifications

Search Field Notification

    Trello.notification.searchField('NOTIFICATION_ID', 'FIELD_NAME').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Notification

    Trello.notification.search('NOTIFICATION_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Update Notification

    var id = 'NOTIFICATION_ID'; // REQUIRED
    var data = {
        unread: false
    };
    Trello.notification.update(id, data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Organizations

Create Organization

    var data = {
        displayName: 'ORGANIZATION_NAME', // REQUIRED
        desc: 'Organization description',
        name: 'NAME',
        website: 'https://example.com'
    };
    Trello.organization.create(data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Delete Organization

    Trello.organization.del('ORGANIZATION_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Field Organization

    Trello.organization.searchField('ORGANIZATION_ID', 'FIELD_NAME').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Organization

    Trello.organization.search('ORGANIZATION_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Update Organization

    var id = 'ORGANIZATION_ID'; // REQUIRED
    var data = {
        name: 'or123',
        displayName: 'ORGANIZATION_DISPLAY_NAME',
        desc: 'Organization descriptions',
        website: 'https://example.com',
        prefs_associatedDomain: 'trello.com',
        prefs_externalMembersDisabled: false,
        prefs_googleAppsVersion: 1,
        prefs_boardVisibilityRestrict_org: 'none',
        prefs_boardVisibilityRestrict_private: 'none',
        prefs_boardVisibilityRestrict_public: 'none',
        prefs_orgInviteRestrict: '*.test.com',
        prefs_permissionLevel: 'public'
    };
    Trello.organization.update(id, data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Webhooks

Create Webhook

    var data = {
        description: 'Webhook description',
        callbackURL: 'https://mycallbackurl.com/', // REQUIRED
        idModel: 'MODEL_ID', // REQUIRED
        active: false
    };
    Trello.webhook.create(data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Delete Webhook

    Trello.webhook.del('WEBHOOK_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Field Webhook

    Trello.webhook.searchField('WEBHOOK_ID', 'FIELD_NAME').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Search Webhook

    Trello.webhook.search('WEBHOOK_ID').then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

Update Webhook

    var id = 'WEBHOOK_ID'; // REQUIRED
    var data = {
        displayName: 'ORGANIZATION_DISPLAY_NAME',
        description: 'Webhook descriptions',
        callbackURL: 'https://mycallbackurl.com/',
        idModel: 'MODEL_ID',
        active: false
    };
    Trello.webhook.update(id, data).then(function (response) {
        console.log('response ', response);
    }).catch(function (error) {
        console.log('error', error);
    });

