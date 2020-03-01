trello-node-api (Trello REST API)

This API supported Trello's standard REST-style API that accepts/returns JSON requests and Here is the [API reference] (https://developers.trello.com/v1.0/reference)

You can find examples here. This will help you for faster implmentation of Trello's.

It does supports EcmaScript 5, EcmaScript 6, EcmaScript 8, TypeScript, async-await, Promises, Callback !

It does also supports for AWS Lambda like serverless cloud function call.

It supports pure JSON response.

All methods support Promise and Callback both.

Please Feel free to create Issue for any help !

All developers/contributors are requested to open Pull Request/Merge Request on development branch. Please make sure Test Cases be passed.

Installation

npm install trello-node-api --save

Debugging

export DEBUG=TA:*

Configuration

Set your API Key and Secret/Oauth Token.

var trelloNode = require ( 'trello-node-api' )(apiKey, oauthToken);

Configuration Using TypeScript

import * as TrelloNodeAPI from 'trello-node-api' ; const trello = new TrelloNodeAPI(); trello.setApiKey( 'apiKey' ); trello.setOauthToken( 'oauthToken' );

Pull Request

Contributors can send their Pull Request to development branch.

branch. Kindly validate test cases & linting before opening new PR.

Examples

Actions

Delete Action

Trello.action.del( 'ACTION_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Action

Trello.action.search( 'ACTION_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Field Action

Trello.action.searchField( 'ACTION_ID' , 'FIELD_NAME' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

var id = 'ACTION_ID' ; var data = { text : 'TEXT' }; Trello.action.update(id, data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Boards

Create Board

var data = { name : 'BOARD_NAME' , defaultLabels : false , defaultLists : false , desc : 'Board description.' , idOrganization : 'ORGANIZATION_ID' , idBoardSource : 'BOARD_ID' , keepFromSource : 'none' , powerUps : 'all' , prefs_permissionLevel : 'private' , prefs_voting : 'disabled' , prefs_comments : 'members' , prefs_invitations : 'members' , prefs_selfJoin : true , prefs_cardCovers : true , prefs_background : 'blue' , prefs_cardAging : 'regular' }; Trello.board.create(data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Delete Board

Trello.board.del( 'BOARD_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Board

Trello.board.search( 'BOARD_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Board Cards

Trello.board.searchCards( 'BOARD_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Board Field

var boardId = 'BOARD_ID' ; var field = 'shortUrl' ; Trello.board.searchField(boardId, field).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Board Promise

const promises = []; const boardIds = [ 'BOARD_ID_1' , 'BOARD_ID_2' ]; boardIds.forEach( ( boardId ) => { promises.push(Trello.board.search(boardId)); }); try { const boards = await Promise .all(promises); console .log( 'boards ' , boards); } catch (error) { console .error( '[trello]' , error); }

Search Board With Filter

var boardId = 'BOARD_ID' ; var fields = { actions : 'all' }; Trello.board.search(boardId, fields).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Cards

Trello.board.searchCards( 'BOARD_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Closed Cards

Trello.board.searchCardsFilter( 'BOARD_ID' , 'closed' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Field Board

Trello.board.searchField( 'BOARD_ID' , 'FIELD_NAME' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

var id = 'BOARD_ID' ; var data = { name : 'BOARD' , desc : 'Board descriptions' , closed : false , subscribed : false , idOrganization : 'ORGANIZATION_ID' , prefs_permissionLevel : 'private' , prefs_selfJoin : true , prefs_cardCovers : true , prefs_invitations : 'members' , prefs_voting : 'disabled' , prefs_comments : 'members' , prefs_background : 'blue' , prefs_cardAging : 'regular' , prefs_calendarFeedEnabled : false , labelNames_green : 'Test Label 1' , labelNames_yellow : 'Test Label 2' , labelNames_orange : 'Test Label 3' , labelNames_red : 'Test Label 4' , labelNames_purple : 'Test Label 5' , labelNames_blue : 'Test Label 6' }; Trello.board.update(id, data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Cards

Create Card

var data = { name : 'CARD_NAME' , desc : 'Card description' , pos : 'top' , idList : 'LIST_ID' , due : null , dueComplete : false , idMembers : [ 'MEMBER_ID' , 'MEMBER_ID' , 'MEMBER_ID' ], idLabels : [ 'LABEL_ID' , 'LABEL_ID' , 'LABEL_ID' ], urlSource : 'https://example.com' , fileSource : 'file' , idCardSource : 'CARD_ID' , keepFromSource : 'attachments,checklists,comments,due,labels,members,stickers' }; Trello.card.create(data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Delete Card

Trello.card.del( 'CARD_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Card

Trello.card.search( 'CARD_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Field Card

Trello.card.searchField( 'CARD_ID' , 'FIELD_NAME' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

var id = 'CARD_ID' ; var data = { name : 'CARD_NAME_TEST' , desc : 'Card description' , closed : false , idMembers : 'MEMBER_ID,MEMBER_ID,MEMBER_ID' , idAttachmentCover : null , idList : 'LIST_ID' , idLabels : 'LABEL_ID, LABEL_ID, LABEL_ID' , idBoard : false , pos : 'top' , due : null , dueComplete : false , subscribed : false }; Trello.card.update(id, data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Checklists

Create Checklist

var data = { idCard : 'CARD_ID' , name : 'CHECKLIST_NAME' , pos : 1 }; Trello.checklist.create(data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Delete Checklist

Trello.checklist.del( 'CHECKLIST_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Checklist

Trello.checklist.search( 'CHECKLIST_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Field Checklist

Trello.checklist.searchField( 'CHECKLIST_ID' , 'FIELD_NAME' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

var id = 'CHECKLIST_ID' ; var data = { name : 'CHECKLIST_NAME' , pos : 'top' }; Trello.checklist.update(id, data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Enterprises

Search Enterprises

Trello.enterprise.search( 'ENTERPRISE_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Labels

Create Label

var data = { name : 'LABEL_NAME' , color : 'orange' , idBoard : 'BOARD_ID' }; Trello.label.create(data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Delete Label

Trello.label.del( 'LABEL_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Label

Trello.label.search( 'LABEL_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

var id = 'LABEL_ID' ; var data = { name : 'NAME' , color : 'orange' }; Trello.label.update(id, data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Lists

Create List

var data = { name : 'LIST_NAME' , idBoard : 'BOARD_ID' , idListSource : 'LIST_ID' , pos : 'top' }; Trello.list.create(data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Field List

Trello.list.searchField( 'LIST_ID' , 'FIELD_NAME' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search List

Trello.list.search( 'LIST_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

var id = 'LIST_ID' ; var data = { name : 'LIST_NAME' , closed : false , pos : 'top' , subscribed : false }; Trello.list.update(id, data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Members

Search Field Member

Trello.member.searchField( 'MEMBER_ID' , 'FIELD_NAME' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Member

Trello.member.search( 'MEMBER_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Member Boards

Trello.member.searchBoards( 'me' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Notifications

Search Field Notification

Trello.notification.searchField( 'NOTIFICATION_ID' , 'FIELD_NAME' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Notification

Trello.notification.search( 'NOTIFICATION_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

var id = 'NOTIFICATION_ID' ; var data = { unread : false }; Trello.notification.update(id, data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Organizations

Create Organization

var data = { displayName : 'ORGANIZATION_NAME' , desc : 'Organization description' , name : 'NAME' , website : 'https://example.com' }; Trello.organization.create(data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Delete Organization

Trello.organization.del( 'ORGANIZATION_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Field Organization

Trello.organization.searchField( 'ORGANIZATION_ID' , 'FIELD_NAME' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Organization

Trello.organization.search( 'ORGANIZATION_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

var id = 'ORGANIZATION_ID' ; var data = { name : 'or123' , displayName : 'ORGANIZATION_DISPLAY_NAME' , desc : 'Organization descriptions' , website : 'https://example.com' , prefs_associatedDomain : 'trello.com' , prefs_externalMembersDisabled : false , prefs_googleAppsVersion : 1 , prefs_boardVisibilityRestrict_org : 'none' , prefs_boardVisibilityRestrict_private : 'none' , prefs_boardVisibilityRestrict_public : 'none' , prefs_orgInviteRestrict : '*.test.com' , prefs_permissionLevel : 'public' }; Trello.organization.update(id, data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Webhooks

Create Webhook

var data = { description : 'Webhook description' , callbackURL : 'https://mycallbackurl.com/' , idModel : 'MODEL_ID' , active : false }; Trello.webhook.create(data).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Delete Webhook

Trello.webhook.del( 'WEBHOOK_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Field Webhook

Trello.webhook.searchField( 'WEBHOOK_ID' , 'FIELD_NAME' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });

Search Webhook

Trello.webhook.search( 'WEBHOOK_ID' ).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'response ' , response); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' , error); });