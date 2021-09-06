trello-cli is a CLI tool for Trello. Makes sense, right?

trello-cli requires a minimum NodeJS version of 8

Installation

You can install this tool by running npm install -g trello-cli .

If you're an Arch user, it's also available in the Arch User Repository

Using trello-cli

Run npm install in the same directory as package.json to install dependencies

in the same directory as to install dependencies Run ./bin/trello to generate basic config in your home directory.

to generate basic config in your home directory. Get an API key and put it in ~/.trello-cli/config.json

Run ./bin/trello refresh to refresh the list of Trello boards and lists.

to refresh the list of Trello boards and lists. Run ./bin/trello + follow the instructions

If you get stuck, you can always run ./bin/trello --help or ./bin/trello command --help

If you installed globally

Instead of running ./bin/trello just run trello .

Supported API commands

trello-cli currently supports the following commands:

add -board Adds a new board with the specified name add -card Add a card to a board add -list Adds a new list to the spcified board with the specified name add -webhook Add a webhook to a board archive-card Archive a card from a board assigned- to -me Show cards that are currently assigned to yourself, or any member specified card-assign Add or remove a member to a card card-details Show details about a specified card close -board Closes those board(s) where the specified text occurs in their name delete -card Remove a card from a board delete -webhook Remove a webhook by ID move - all -cards Move all cards from one list to another move -card Move a card on a board refresh Refresh all your board/list names show -boards Show the list of cached boards show -cards Show the cards on a list show -labels Show labels defined on a board show -lists Show the list of cached lists show -webhooks display webhooks for current user applications

On Windows

Depending on how node.js is setup, you may not be able to run trello straight from the command line as shown above. To remedy that, add the following to your Powershell profile (type $profile at the Powershell prompt to find where your profile is stored):

function trello { & 'PATH_TO_NODE.EXE' 'PATH_TO_TRELLO_BIN' $args }

Replacing PATH_TO_NODE.EXE and PATH_TO_TRELLO_BIN with the values from your system.

You will then have the trello command available anywhere.

Examples

Add card: trello add-card -b "Inbox" -l "Inbox" "Quick card added from command line" -p bottom Move all cards: trello move-all-cards -b "GTD" -l "Completed next actions" -c "GTD" -d "Completed next actions (Nov 2-8)"

FAQ