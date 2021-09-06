trello-cli is a CLI tool for Trello. Makes sense, right?
trello-cli requires a minimum NodeJS version of 8
You can install this tool by running
npm install -g trello-cli.
If you're an Arch user, it's also available in the Arch User Repository
npm install in the same directory as
package.json to install dependencies
./bin/trello to generate basic config in your home directory.
~/.trello-cli/config.json
./bin/trello refresh to refresh the list of Trello boards and lists.
./bin/trello + follow the instructions
If you get stuck, you can always run
./bin/trello --help or
./bin/trello command --help
Instead of running
./bin/trello just run
trello.
trello-cli currently supports the following commands:
add-board Adds a new board with the specified name
add-card Add a card to a board
add-list Adds a new list to the spcified board with the specified name
add-webhook Add a webhook to a board
archive-card Archive a card from a board
assigned-to-me Show cards that are currently assigned to yourself, or any member specified
card-assign Add or remove a member to a card
card-details Show details about a specified card
close-board Closes those board(s) where the specified text occurs in their name
delete-card Remove a card from a board
delete-webhook Remove a webhook by ID
move-all-cards Move all cards from one list to another
move-card Move a card on a board
refresh Refresh all your board/list names
show-boards Show the list of cached boards
show-cards Show the cards on a list
show-labels Show labels defined on a board
show-lists Show the list of cached lists
show-webhooks display webhooks for current user applications
Depending on how
node.js is setup, you may not be able to run
trello straight from the command line as shown above. To remedy that, add the following to your Powershell profile (type
$profile at the Powershell prompt to find where your profile is stored):
function trello { & 'PATH_TO_NODE.EXE' 'PATH_TO_TRELLO_BIN' $args }
Replacing
PATH_TO_NODE.EXE and
PATH_TO_TRELLO_BIN with the values from your system.
You will then have the
trello command available anywhere.
# Add card:
$ trello add-card -b "Inbox" -l "Inbox" "Quick card added from command line" -p bottom
# Move all cards:
$ trello move-all-cards -b "GTD" -l "Completed next actions" -c "GTD" -d "Completed next actions (Nov 2-8)"
Archived lists aren't included when I run
trello refresh
By default archived lists are not returned by the API. Set the
TRELLO_CLI_LIST_FILTER environment variable to
all to include archived lists.