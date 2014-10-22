Generate a burndown chart from trello cards.
Generate burndown charts from Trello cards
Support of multiple sprints
Sprint configuration can be saved for usage via website from command line
Update sprint statistics based on a job
Web server
Add sprints via website
Edit sprints via website
Update sprint statistics using the website
List of all sprints
Templating
Please see the release notes for further information.
If you use Trello to manage your sprint cards, you might want to generate your burndown chart automatically instead of doing it manually.
As a precondition you have to encode some information into the card's title. This looks like that:
[p|est-e] title
If you are using the Chrome extension Scrum for Trello you can use the following notations:
(est) title
[e] (est) title
First notation can be created using the extension and is for estimates. They will be summarized. It is possible to leave the effort. The second case is with defined effictive efforts. They will also be sumamrized by Scrum for Trello.
It is up to you to include the priority (sorting) into the title, or not (if you are using the Scrum for Trello pattern). It is not needed by trello-burndown.
Here are some examples that are parsed exactly the same way and generating the same values:
" [1] (2) title"
"(2)[1]title"
" [ 1 ] ( 2.0 ) title"
Huh?
Please note: All these things can also be done using the web site. To do that start the included webserver (
node run.js).
To generate it, you have to execute
generate.js as described below:
node generate.js -l "lists" -d "included dates" -r "count days" -f "finish list"
An example call:
node generate.js -l "Planned, In progress, Testing, Finished" -d "2013-02-01, 2013-02-02" -r "1,1" -f "Finished" -n "sprint1"
Example call with standup meeting:
node generate.js -l "Planned, In progress, Testing, Finished" -d "2013-02-01, 2013-02-02" -r "1,1" -f "Finished" -t "10:00:00+01:00" -n "sprint1"
Based on the given information total estimates, efforts etc. are calculated and exported to subfolder
export in JSON format. The exported data can be viewed using the included web server.
To start the web server use the command
node run.js
Per default you can connect to
http://localhost:8008.
To view the charts you can use Chrome (Chromium), Firefox, Safari (WebKit), Opera and IE10 (IE9 may work, not tested yet).
Here is a screenshot of a generated burndown chart (for a very bad sprint):
The generated output can be customized by overriding the
default.template or (even better) by creating and configuring a new template. Use mustache 5 syntax for your templates.
This is what you will have available in your templates:
{
title: 'Trello burndown chart generator',
header: 'Burndown for sprint ',
sprint: '47',
burndown: {
data1: [
{ x: 0, y: 20 }
],
data2: [
{ x: 0, y: 20 }
]
},
effortDaily: {
data1: [
{ x: 0, y: 20 }
],
data2: [
{ x: 0, y: 20 }
]
},
effortTotal: {
data1: [
{ x: 0, y: 20 }
],
data2: [
{ x: 0, y: 20 }
]
},
generationTime: Change date of sprint data file
}
You can install this via
npm:
npm install trello-burndown
It's recommended to create a daily job that generates the necessary data to be served by the web server.
First, log in to Trello and open Generate API Keys. You will receive an key to use in the next step.
Second, call https://trello.com/1/authorize?key=YOUR_KEY&name=trello-burndown&expiration=never&response_type=token to grant access for this application. Be sure to replace
YOUR_KEY with the key received in the first step.
For further information visit: Getting a Token from a User
Store the key from the first action in setting
applicationKey of
settings.json and the token received from the second step in
userToken. To connect to the board of your choice, copy the board id from your web browser.
There are some settings you can set up in
settings.json:
applicationKey Insert your obtained application key from Trello to get access to it
userToken Define your user token you will receive when obtaining an application ey
boardId Define the id of the board you want to search for release notes
port The port the web server is listening, default is 8008
template Defines the name of the template to be used (will be searched in `templates` subfolder)
html_title Title of the generated page
html_header Header of the generated page (H1)
Call
node info.js
to get a list of all boards by name and their id. This should help you to set the board id where necessary as Trello changed the board id visible within the browser.