Elegant. Use
async and
await for asynchronous programs
Fast. High performance middleware and router
Modern. ES6+, only for Node.js v8+
Flexible. Modular and extensible
Amiable. Similar to Express.js and Koa.js
$ npm install trek --save
The lightweight app uses with Engine. Likes Koa.
const { Engine: Trek, Router } = require('../../lib')
async function launch() {
const app = new Trek()
const router = new Router()
router.add('GET', '/', async ({ res }) => {
res.send(200, 'Hello, Trek!')
})
router.add('GET', '/startrek', async ({ res }) => {
res.type = 'html'
res.send(200, Buffer.from('Hello, Star Trek!'))
})
router.add('POST', '/', async ({ res }) => {
res.send(200, {
status: 'ok',
message: 'success'
})
})
app.use(async ({ req, res }, next) => {
const start = new Date()
await next()
const ms = new Date() - start
console.log(`${ms}ms`)
})
app.use(async ({ req, res }, next) => {
const route = router.find(req.method, req.path)
if (route) {
const [handler] = route
if (handler !== undefined) {
await handler({ req, res })
return
}
}
await next()
})
app.use(async ({ res }) => {
res.status = 404
res.end()
})
app.run(3000)
}
launch().catch(console.error)
The richer app, customize and expand your app.
const Trek = require('../../lib')
async function launch() {
const app = new Trek()
app.paths.set('app', { single: true })
app.paths.set('app/plugins', { glob: 'app/plugins/index.js', single: true })
app.paths.set('app/controllers', { glob: 'app/controllers/*.js' })
await app.bootUp()
app.use(async ({ logger, rawReq, rawRes }, next) => {
logger.info(rawReq)
await next()
logger.info(rawRes)
})
app.use(async ({ cookies }, next) => {
cookies.set('name', 'trek')
await next()
})
app.use(ctx => {
if (ctx.req.path === '/') {
return ctx.res.send(200, 'Star Trek!')
} else if (ctx.req.path === '/error') {
throw new Error('Nothing')
}
// Something else return 404
ctx.cookies.set('name', null)
ctx.res.send(404)
})
app.on('error', err => {
app.logger.error(err)
})
await app.run(3000)
}
launch().catch(console.error)