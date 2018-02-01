openbase logo
trek

by trekjs
0.0.1

😎 Fast Async Web Framework For Modern Node.js

Readme

Trek

Trek.js

Fast Async Web Framework For Modern Node.js

Build status Codecov NPM version Styled with prettier MIT License

Features

  • Elegant. Use async and await for asynchronous programs

  • Fast. High performance middleware and router

  • Modern. ES6+, only for Node.js v8+

  • Flexible. Modular and extensible

  • Amiable. Similar to Express.js and Koa.js

Installation

$ npm install trek --save

Examples

Hello Trek

The lightweight app uses with Engine. Likes Koa.

const { Engine: Trek, Router } = require('../../lib')

async function launch() {
  const app = new Trek()

  const router = new Router()

  router.add('GET', '/', async ({ res }) => {
    res.send(200, 'Hello, Trek!')
  })

  router.add('GET', '/startrek', async ({ res }) => {
    res.type = 'html'
    res.send(200, Buffer.from('Hello, Star Trek!'))
  })

  router.add('POST', '/', async ({ res }) => {
    res.send(200, {
      status: 'ok',
      message: 'success'
    })
  })

  app.use(async ({ req, res }, next) => {
    const start = new Date()
    await next()
    const ms = new Date() - start
    console.log(`${ms}ms`)
  })

  app.use(async ({ req, res }, next) => {
    const route = router.find(req.method, req.path)
    if (route) {
      const [handler] = route
      if (handler !== undefined) {
        await handler({ req, res })
        return
      }
    }
    await next()
  })

  app.use(async ({ res }) => {
    res.status = 404
    res.end()
  })

  app.run(3000)
}

launch().catch(console.error)

Star Trek

The richer app, customize and expand your app.

const Trek = require('../../lib')

async function launch() {
  const app = new Trek()

  app.paths.set('app', { single: true })
  app.paths.set('app/plugins', { glob: 'app/plugins/index.js', single: true })
  app.paths.set('app/controllers', { glob: 'app/controllers/*.js' })

  await app.bootUp()

  app.use(async ({ logger, rawReq, rawRes }, next) => {
    logger.info(rawReq)
    await next()
    logger.info(rawRes)
  })

  app.use(async ({ cookies }, next) => {
    cookies.set('name', 'trek')
    await next()
  })

  app.use(ctx => {
    if (ctx.req.path === '/') {
      return ctx.res.send(200, 'Star Trek!')
    } else if (ctx.req.path === '/error') {
      throw new Error('Nothing')
    }
    // Something else return 404
    ctx.cookies.set('name', null)
    ctx.res.send(404)
  })

  app.on('error', err => {
    app.logger.error(err)
  })

  await app.run(3000)
}

launch().catch(console.error)

fundon.me  ·  GitHub @fundon  ·  Twitter @_fundon

