Trek.js Fast Async Web Framework For Modern Node.js

Features

Elegant . Use async and await for asynchronous programs

Fast . High performance middleware and router

Modern . ES6+, only for Node.js v8+

Flexible . Modular and extensible

Amiable. Similar to Express.js and Koa.js

Installation

npm install trek --save

Examples

The lightweight app uses with Engine. Likes Koa.

const { Engine : Trek, Router } = require ( '../../lib' ) async function launch ( ) { const app = new Trek() const router = new Router() router.add( 'GET' , '/' , async ({ res }) => { res.send( 200 , 'Hello, Trek!' ) }) router.add( 'GET' , '/startrek' , async ({ res }) => { res.type = 'html' res.send( 200 , Buffer.from( 'Hello, Star Trek!' )) }) router.add( 'POST' , '/' , async ({ res }) => { res.send( 200 , { status : 'ok' , message : 'success' }) }) app.use( async ({ req, res }, next) => { const start = new Date () await next() const ms = new Date () - start console .log( ` ${ms} ms` ) }) app.use( async ({ req, res }, next) => { const route = router.find(req.method, req.path) if (route) { const [handler] = route if (handler !== undefined ) { await handler({ req, res }) return } } await next() }) app.use( async ({ res }) => { res.status = 404 res.end() }) app.run( 3000 ) } launch().catch( console .error)

The richer app, customize and expand your app.