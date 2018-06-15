openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tre

treis

by Raine Virta
2.6.0 (see all)

🔦 A simple tool to debug and observe functions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

treis npm version

treɪs | a simple tool to debug and observe functions

treis will answer the question "what arguments is this function called with and what does it return?".

It can be particularly useful when programming in point-free style.

If you want to know what a function does in the middle of a compose pipeline, just do:

compose(h, treis(g), f);

install

$ npm install treis

usage

treis(label?, Function) → Function

Returns a decorated version of fn that prints the arguments given to fn and its return value.

You can optionally label functions by passing a name before the function to be decorated, if not, treis will try to use fn.name.

Writes output to stderr.

example

const R = require('ramda');
const treis = require('treis');

//    greet ∷ String → String
const greet = (name) =>
  `Hello, ${name}!`

//    greetPeople ∷ [String] → String
const greetPeople =
  R.compose(R.join('\n'),
            R.map(treis(greet)));

const people = ['John', 'Jill', 'Bruce'];
console.log(treis(greetPeople)(people));

output

browser support

Works with browserify.

useful vim mappings

These require surround.vim:

" Surround a word with treis()
nmap <buffer> <Leader>tr ysiwftreis<CR>f(

" Surround a visual selection with treis()
vmap <buffer> <Leader>tr Sftreis<CR>f(

nmap <buffer> <Leader>tR ysiwfrequire('treis')<CR>f(
vmap <buffer> <Leader>tR Sfrequire('treis')<CR>f(

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial