Treetabular - Tree utilities

treetabular provides tree helpers for Reactabular. It allows you to set up collapsible rows that can contain more collapsible ones while remaining within a table format.

To achieve this, treetabular relies on a flat structure that contains the hierarchy:

const tree = [ { _index : 0 , id : 123 , name : 'Demo' }, { _index : 1 , id : 456 , name : 'Another' , parent : 123 }, { _index : 2 , id : 789 , name : 'Yet Another' , parent : 123 }, { _index : 3 , id : 532 , name : 'Foobar' } ];

If there's a parent relation, the children must follow their parent right after it (you might use fixOrder helper function if your data does not meet that criteria).

You can find suggested default styling for the package at style.css in the package root.

API

import * as tree from 'treetabular' ; import { filter } from 'treetabular' ; import { filter as filterTree } from 'treetabular' ;

Transformations

tree.collapseAll = ({ property = 'showingChildren' }) => (rows) => [<collapsedRow>]

Collapses rows by setting showingChildren of each row to false .

tree.expandAll = ({ property = 'showingChildren' }) => (rows) => [<expandedRow>]

Expands rows by setting showingChildren of each row to true .

tree.filter = ({ fieldName, idField = 'id', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => [<filteredRow>]

Filters the given rows using fieldName . This is handy if you want only rows that are visible assuming visibility logic has been defined.

Queries

tree.getLevel = ({ index, idField = 'parentId', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => <level>

Returns the nesting level of the row at the given index within rows .

tree.getChildren = ({ index, idField = 'id', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => [<child>]

Returns children based on given rows and index . This includes children of children.

tree.getImmediateChildren = ({ index, idField = 'id', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => [<child>]

Returns immediate children based on given rows and index .

tree.getParents = ({ index, idField = 'parentId', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => [<parent>]

Returns parents based on given rows and index .

tree.hasChildren = ({ index, idField = 'id', parentField = 'parent '}) => (rows) => <boolean>

Returns a boolean based on whether or not the row at the given index has children.

tree.search = ({ operation: (rows) => [<row>], idField = 'id', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => [<searchedRow>]

Searches against a tree structure using operation while matching against children too. If children are found, associated parents are returned as well. This has been designed to searchtabular multipleColumns and singleColumn , but as long as the passed operation follows the interface, it should fit in.

This depends on resolve.resolve!

tree.wrap = ({ operations: [rows => rows], idField = 'id' }) => (rows) => [<operatedRow>]

If you want to perform an operation, such as sorting, against the root rows of a tree, use tree.wrap .

Example:

wrap({ operations : [ sorter({ columns, sortingColumns, sort : orderBy }) ] })(rows);

Packing

tree.pack = ({ parentField = 'parent', childrenField = 'children', idField = 'id' }) => (rows) => [<packedRow>]

Packs children inside root level nodes. This is useful with sorting and filtering.

tree.unpack = ({ parentField = 'parent', childrenField = 'children', idField = 'id', parent }) => (rows) => [<unpackedRow>]

Unpacks children from root level nodes. This is useful with sorting and filtering.

Drag and Drop

tree.moveRows = ({ operation: (rows) => [<row>], retain = [], idField = 'id', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => [<movedRow>]

Allows moving tree rows while retain ing given fields at their original rows. You should pass an operation that performs actual moving here. reactabular-dnd moveRows is one option.

UI

tree.toggleChildren = ({ getIndex, getRows, getShowingChildren, toggleShowingChildren, props, idField = 'id', parentField, toggleEvent = 'DoubleClick' }) => (value, extra) => <React element>

Makes it possible to toggle node children through a user interface. Pass "indent":false inside props object if you want to disable automatic indentation.

The default implementation of getIndex(rowData) depends on resolve.resolve as it looks for index of the row to toggle based on that. This can be customized though.

Helpers

tree.fixOrder = ({ parentField = 'parent', idField = 'id' }) => (rows) => [<rows in correct order>]

If children in your rows don't follow their parents you can use that helper method so they will be moved into right place.

Basically it converts [ parent, x, y, z, children ] into [ parent, children, x, y, z ] .

Example

const schema = { type : 'object' , properties : { id : { type : 'string' }, name : { type : 'string' }, age : { type : 'integer' } }, required : [ 'id' , 'name' , 'age' ] }; class TreeTable extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); const columns = this .getColumns(); const rows = resolve.resolve({ columns })( generateParents(generateRows( 100 , schema)) ); this .state = { searchColumn : 'all' , query : {}, sortingColumns : null , rows, columns }; this .onExpandAll = this .onExpandAll.bind( this ); this .onCollapseAll = this .onCollapseAll.bind( this ); this .onToggleColumn = this .onToggleColumn.bind( this ); } getColumns() { const sortable = sort.sort({ getSortingColumns : () => this .state.sortingColumns || {}, onSort : selectedColumn => { const sortingColumns = sort.byColumns({ sortingColumns : this .state.sortingColumns, selectedColumn }); this .setState({ sortingColumns }); } }); return [ { property : 'name' , props : { style : { width : 200 } }, header : { label : 'Name' , transforms : [sortable] }, cell : { formatters : [ tree.toggleChildren({ getRows : () => this .state.rows, getShowingChildren : ( { rowData } ) => rowData.showingChildren, toggleShowingChildren : rowIndex => { const rows = cloneDeep( this .state.rows); rows[rowIndex].showingChildren = !rows[rowIndex].showingChildren; this .setState({ rows }); }, props : {} }) ] }, visible : true }, { property : 'age' , props : { style : { width : 300 } }, header : { label : 'Age' , transforms : [sortable] }, visible : true } ]; } render() { const { searchColumn, columns, sortingColumns, query } = this .state; const visibleColumns = columns.filter( column => column.visible); const rows = compose( tree.filter({ fieldName : 'showingChildren' }), tree.wrap({ operations : [ sort.sorter({ columns, sortingColumns, sort : orderBy }) ] }), tree.search({ operation : search.multipleColumns({ columns, query }) }) )( this .state.rows); return ( <div> <VisibilityToggles columns={columns} onToggleColumn={this.onToggleColumn} /> <button onClick={this.onExpandAll}>Expand all</button> <button onClick={this.onCollapseAll}>Collapse all</button> <div className="search-container"> <span>Search</span> <search.Field column={searchColumn} query={query} columns={visibleColumns} rows={rows} onColumnChange={searchColumn => this.setState({ searchColumn })} onChange={query => this.setState({ query })} /> </div> <Table.Provider className="pure-table pure-table-striped" columns={visibleColumns} > <Table.Header /> <Table.Body rows={rows} rowKey="id" /> </Table.Provider> </div> ); } onExpandAll() { this.setState({ rows: tree.expandAll()(this.state.rows) }); } onCollapseAll() { this.setState({ rows: tree.collapseAll()(this.state.rows) }); } onToggleColumn({ columnIndex }) { const columns = cloneDeep(this.state.columns); columns[columnIndex].visible = !columns[columnIndex].visible; this.setState({ columns }); } } <TreeTable />

License

MIT. See LICENSE for details.