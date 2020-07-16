treetabular provides tree helpers for Reactabular. It allows you to set up collapsible rows that can contain more collapsible ones while remaining within a table format.
To achieve this,
treetabular relies on a flat structure that contains the hierarchy:
const tree = [
{
_index: 0,
id: 123,
name: 'Demo'
},
{
_index: 1,
id: 456,
name: 'Another',
parent: 123
},
{
_index: 2,
id: 789,
name: 'Yet Another',
parent: 123
},
{
_index: 3,
id: 532,
name: 'Foobar'
}
];
If there's a
parent relation, the children must follow their parent right after it (you might use
fixOrder helper function if your data does not meet that criteria).
You can find suggested default styling for the package at
style.cssin the package root.
import * as tree from 'treetabular';
// Or you can cherry-pick
import { filter } from 'treetabular';
import { filter as filterTree } from 'treetabular';
tree.collapseAll = ({ property = 'showingChildren' }) => (rows) => [<collapsedRow>]
Collapses rows by setting
showingChildren of each row to
false.
tree.expandAll = ({ property = 'showingChildren' }) => (rows) => [<expandedRow>]
Expands rows by setting
showingChildren of each row to
true.
tree.filter = ({ fieldName, idField = 'id', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => [<filteredRow>]
Filters the given rows using
fieldName. This is handy if you want only rows that are visible assuming visibility logic has been defined.
tree.getLevel = ({ index, idField = 'parentId', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => <level>
Returns the nesting level of the row at the given
index within
rows.
tree.getChildren = ({ index, idField = 'id', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => [<child>]
Returns children based on given
rows and
index. This includes children of children.
tree.getImmediateChildren = ({ index, idField = 'id', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => [<child>]
Returns immediate children based on given
rows and
index.
tree.getParents = ({ index, idField = 'parentId', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => [<parent>]
Returns parents based on given
rows and
index.
tree.hasChildren = ({ index, idField = 'id', parentField = 'parent '}) => (rows) => <boolean>
Returns a boolean based on whether or not the row at the given
index has children.
tree.search = ({ operation: (rows) => [<row>], idField = 'id', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => [<searchedRow>]
Searches against a tree structure using
operation while matching against children too. If children are found, associated parents are returned as well. This has been designed to searchtabular
multipleColumns and
singleColumn, but as long as the passed operation follows the interface, it should fit in.
This depends on resolve.resolve!
tree.wrap = ({ operations: [rows => rows], idField = 'id' }) => (rows) => [<operatedRow>]
If you want to perform an operation, such as sorting, against the root rows of a tree, use
tree.wrap.
Example:
wrap({
operations: [
sorter({
columns,
sortingColumns,
sort: orderBy
})
]
})(rows);
tree.pack = ({ parentField = 'parent', childrenField = 'children', idField = 'id' }) => (rows) => [<packedRow>]
Packs children inside root level nodes. This is useful with sorting and filtering.
tree.unpack = ({ parentField = 'parent', childrenField = 'children', idField = 'id', parent }) => (rows) => [<unpackedRow>]
Unpacks children from root level nodes. This is useful with sorting and filtering.
tree.moveRows = ({ operation: (rows) => [<row>], retain = [], idField = 'id', parentField = 'parent' }) => (rows) => [<movedRow>]
Allows moving tree rows while
retaining given fields at their original rows. You should pass an
operation that performs actual moving here. reactabular-dnd
moveRows is one option.
tree.toggleChildren = ({ getIndex, getRows, getShowingChildren, toggleShowingChildren, props, idField = 'id', parentField, toggleEvent = 'DoubleClick' }) => (value, extra) => <React element>
Makes it possible to toggle node children through a user interface.
Pass
"indent":false inside
props object if you want to disable automatic indentation.
The default implementation of
getIndex(rowData) depends on resolve.resolve as it looks for index of the row to toggle based on that. This can be customized though.
tree.fixOrder = ({ parentField = 'parent', idField = 'id' }) => (rows) => [<rows in correct order>]
If children in your rows don't follow their parents you can use that helper method so they will be moved into right place.
Basically it converts
[ parent, x, y, z, children ] into
[ parent, children, x, y, z ].
/*
import React from 'react';
import cloneDeep from 'lodash/cloneDeep';
import orderBy from 'lodash/orderBy';
import { compose } from 'redux';
import * as resolve from 'table-resolver';
import VisibilityToggles from 'reactabular-visibility-toggles';
import * as Table from 'reactabular-table';
import * as tree from 'treetabular';
import * as search from 'searchtabular';
import * as sort from 'sortabular';
import {
generateParents, generateRows
} from './helpers';
*/
const schema = {
type: 'object',
properties: {
id: {
type: 'string'
},
name: {
type: 'string'
},
age: {
type: 'integer'
}
},
required: ['id', 'name', 'age']
};
class TreeTable extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
const columns = this.getColumns();
const rows = resolve.resolve({ columns })(
generateParents(generateRows(100, schema))
);
this.state = {
searchColumn: 'all',
query: {},
sortingColumns: null,
rows,
columns
};
this.onExpandAll = this.onExpandAll.bind(this);
this.onCollapseAll = this.onCollapseAll.bind(this);
this.onToggleColumn = this.onToggleColumn.bind(this);
}
getColumns() {
const sortable = sort.sort({
// Point the transform to your rows. React state can work for this purpose
// but you can use a state manager as well.
getSortingColumns: () => this.state.sortingColumns || {},
// The user requested sorting, adjust the sorting state accordingly.
// This is a good chance to pass the request through a sorter.
onSort: selectedColumn => {
const sortingColumns = sort.byColumns({
sortingColumns: this.state.sortingColumns,
selectedColumn
});
this.setState({ sortingColumns });
}
});
return [
{
property: 'name',
props: {
style: { width: 200 }
},
header: {
label: 'Name',
transforms: [sortable]
},
cell: {
formatters: [
tree.toggleChildren({
getRows: () => this.state.rows,
getShowingChildren: ({ rowData }) => rowData.showingChildren,
toggleShowingChildren: rowIndex => {
const rows = cloneDeep(this.state.rows);
rows[rowIndex].showingChildren = !rows[rowIndex].showingChildren;
this.setState({ rows });
},
// Inject custom class name per row here etc.
props: {}
})
]
},
visible: true
},
{
property: 'age',
props: {
style: { width: 300 }
},
header: {
label: 'Age',
transforms: [sortable]
},
visible: true
}
];
}
render() {
const {
searchColumn, columns, sortingColumns, query
} = this.state;
const visibleColumns = columns.filter(column => column.visible);
const rows = compose(
tree.filter({ fieldName: 'showingChildren' }),
tree.wrap({
operations: [
sort.sorter({
columns,
sortingColumns,
sort: orderBy
})
]
}),
tree.search({
operation: search.multipleColumns({ columns, query })
})
)(this.state.rows);
return (
<div>
<VisibilityToggles
columns={columns}
onToggleColumn={this.onToggleColumn}
/>
<button onClick={this.onExpandAll}>Expand all</button>
<button onClick={this.onCollapseAll}>Collapse all</button>
<div className="search-container">
<span>Search</span>
<search.Field
column={searchColumn}
query={query}
columns={visibleColumns}
rows={rows}
onColumnChange={searchColumn => this.setState({ searchColumn })}
onChange={query => this.setState({ query })}
/>
</div>
<Table.Provider
className="pure-table pure-table-striped"
columns={visibleColumns}
>
<Table.Header />
<Table.Body rows={rows} rowKey="id" />
</Table.Provider>
</div>
);
}
onExpandAll() {
this.setState({
rows: tree.expandAll()(this.state.rows)
});
}
onCollapseAll() {
this.setState({
rows: tree.collapseAll()(this.state.rows)
});
}
onToggleColumn({ columnIndex }) {
const columns = cloneDeep(this.state.columns);
columns[columnIndex].visible = !columns[columnIndex].visible;
this.setState({ columns });
}
}
<TreeTable />
MIT. See LICENSE for details.