Tree Notation is a minimal notation for encoding tree data structures. You can read the paper introducing Tree Notation here (https://github.com/breck7/treenotation/blob/master/paper/treenotation.pdf).
This library is designed to serve as a base for building higher level domain specific languages, called ETNs. Unlike antique languages, ETNs don't require a transformation to a discordant Abstract Syntax Tree. As a result, you can easily build efficient static code tools and new types of editing experiences.
ETNs allow you to do things that were previously not possible. For example, using TN and ETNs, you can create visual programming environments where a user can seamlessly transition between editing a program visually and editing its text source code.
A JSON object like:
{
"title" : "Jack and Ada at BCHS",
"visitors": {
"mozilla": 802
}
}
Can be written in Tree Notation like this:
title Jack and Ada at BCHS
visitors
mozilla 802
Node.js:
npm install treenotation
const TreeNotation = require("treenotation")
const program = new TreeNotation(`message hello World`)
console.log(program.getNode(`message`).getTail())
This library includes 3 simple, but useful, demo ETNs, located in the etns/ subfolder:
They demonstrate how easy it is to create an ETN.
Creating your own ETN with this library is somewhat more advanced, but much simpler than other tools.
Create a class for each node type in your new language. You can do this incrementally.
Create a root node class. I've found a helpful convention is to suffix your root node with ETN.
Add a parseNodeType method to your root node and/or intermediate and child nodes. ETNs use a top down parsing strategy.
4a. If you are making a simple declarative ETN, you might add some getters to parse the words in your nodes into the correct in-memory types.
OR
4b. If you are making an executable ETN, add execute methods.
OR
4c. If you are making a compiling ETN, add some "to" methods.
Feel free to reach out if you have any questions. Happy ETNing!
class MathETN extends TreeNotation {
// Look! You created a top down parser!
parseNodeType(line) {
if (line.startsWith("+")) return AdditionNode
return MathETN
}
// Look! You created a compiler!
toJavascript() {
this.getChildren().map(child => child.toJavascript())
}
}
class AdditionNode extends TreeNotation {
// Look! You created an interpreter!
execute() {
const words = this.getTail().split(" ")
return words.map(word => parseFloat(word)).reduce((prev, current) => prev + current, 0)
}
// Look! You created a declarative file format!
getNumbers() {
return this.getTail().split(" ").map(word => parseFloat(word)).reduce((prev, current) => prev + current, 0)
}
toJavascript() {
return this.getNumbers().join(" + ")
}
}
const source = `+ 2 7
+ 3 1
+ 15 1.0 200 100`
const program = new MathETN(source)
console.log(program.execute())
In 30 lines of code, we created a simple programming language, wrote a program in that language, wrote a parser, interpreter, and compiler, and ran that program! Not bad.
As you can see by the History.md, Tree Notation is undergoing rapid iteration and breaking changes are frequent.
By Version 5, things should settle down.
If you want to be an early adopter, it's not too bad. The library is relatively small, simple and stable, has decent code coverage(Istanbul numbers as of 6/15/2017: 94.86% Statements 1533/1616 76.57% Branches 268/350 93.25% Functions 152/163 96.32% Lines 1439/1494), and I do mention all breaking changes in History.md and follow Semantic Versioning.
Building a TN implementation in a language other than Javascript should be straightforward. You can use this repo as a reference. If you do build a library for another language, let me know and I'll add a link.
The world's first ETN editor, Ohayo.
