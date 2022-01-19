Tree Notation

Tree Notation is a minimal notation for encoding tree data structures. You can read the paper introducing Tree Notation here (https://github.com/breck7/treenotation/blob/master/paper/treenotation.pdf).

This library is designed to serve as a base for building higher level domain specific languages, called ETNs. Unlike antique languages, ETNs don't require a transformation to a discordant Abstract Syntax Tree. As a result, you can easily build efficient static code tools and new types of editing experiences.

ETNs allow you to do things that were previously not possible. For example, using TN and ETNs, you can create visual programming environments where a user can seamlessly transition between editing a program visually and editing its text source code.

Tree Notation Basics

A JSON object like:

{ "title" : "Jack and Ada at BCHS" , "visitors" : { "mozilla" : 802 } }

Can be written in Tree Notation like this:

title Jack and Ada at BCHS visitors mozilla 802

Benefits of TN & ETNs

ETNs can be simple declarative formats or powerful Turing Complete languages

Your source code maps to the XY plane and is in tree form already -- no need for an AST step

You can write programs that produce the same results using an order-of-magnitude fewer nodes

If you find an ETN for an AL, you can use ETN tools, visualizers, and static analysis tools and compile to that language

No parse errors in TN make it easier to build robust editing environments

Your TN source documents can easily be composed of blocks written in different languages

No ignored whitespace ensures all diffs are semantic only and eliminates a whole class of unnecessary merge conflicts

Using this Libary

Node.js:

npm install treenotation const TreeNotation = require ( "treenotation" ) const program = new TreeNotation( `message hello World` ) console .log(program.getNode( `message` ).getTail())

Example ETNs

This library includes 3 simple, but useful, demo ETNs, located in the etns/ subfolder:

Bray => An HTML ETN

Hakon => A CSS ETN

Wall => A Unit Testing ETN

They demonstrate how easy it is to create an ETN.

Creating an ETN

Creating your own ETN with this library is somewhat more advanced, but much simpler than other tools.

Create a class for each node type in your new language. You can do this incrementally. Create a root node class. I've found a helpful convention is to suffix your root node with ETN. Add a parseNodeType method to your root node and/or intermediate and child nodes. ETNs use a top down parsing strategy.

4a. If you are making a simple declarative ETN, you might add some getters to parse the words in your nodes into the correct in-memory types.

OR

4b. If you are making an executable ETN, add execute methods.

OR

4c. If you are making a compiling ETN, add some "to" methods.

Start writing code in your new programming language!

Feel free to reach out if you have any questions. Happy ETNing!

class MathETN extends TreeNotation { parseNodeType(line) { if (line.startsWith( "+" )) return AdditionNode return MathETN } toJavascript() { this .getChildren().map( child => child.toJavascript()) } } class AdditionNode extends TreeNotation { execute() { const words = this .getTail().split( " " ) return words.map( word => parseFloat (word)).reduce( ( prev, current ) => prev + current, 0 ) } getNumbers() { return this .getTail().split( " " ).map( word => parseFloat (word)).reduce( ( prev, current ) => prev + current, 0 ) } toJavascript() { return this .getNumbers().join( " + " ) } } const source = `+ 2 7 + 3 1 + 15 1.0 200 100` const program = new MathETN(source) console .log(program.execute())

In 30 lines of code, we created a simple programming language, wrote a program in that language, wrote a parser, interpreter, and compiler, and ran that program! Not bad.

Development Status

As you can see by the History.md, Tree Notation is undergoing rapid iteration and breaking changes are frequent.

By Version 5, things should settle down.

If you want to be an early adopter, it's not too bad. The library is relatively small, simple and stable, has decent code coverage(Istanbul numbers as of 6/15/2017: 94.86% Statements 1533/1616 76.57% Branches 268/350 93.25% Functions 152/163 96.32% Lines 1439/1494), and I do mention all breaking changes in History.md and follow Semantic Versioning.

TN Libraries in Other Languages

Building a TN implementation in a language other than Javascript should be straightforward. You can use this repo as a reference. If you do build a library for another language, let me know and I'll add a link.

One More Thing

The world's first ETN editor, Ohayo.

http://ohayo.computer

Copyright & License

Copyright (C) 2017 Breck Yunits - Released under the MIT License.

