All in one solution for tree structure in component developing.
It helps you manipulate tree data structure for user interface. (Can be used in Tree, Select, Dropdown, Table, Menu components and ...)
npm i -D treemate
Before you started, I strongly recommend you to read the section to get the basic concepts of treemate.
In treemate, a tree is composed of node (optional group node and optional ignored).
A node contains a key, and maybe a children prop which includes its child node.
If you don't need group node, you can pass the section.
A group node contains a key, a type prop with value
group and a children of its child node (can be a group node any more).
GroupNode {
key,
type: 'group',
children
}
The group node itself will be ignored when moving along the nodes, and the children of the group node is view as the same level of the group node.
For example, in the following tree, the group child 1 will be viewed as node 1's next node. node 2 will be viewed as group child 2's next node.
- node 1
- group node 1
- group child 1
- group child 2
- node 2
Some time's you may want to put some render only nodes in the tree. For example:
- node 1
- divider (render only)
- node 2
In data aspect, the divider node is meaning less. You can make it a ignored node. The ignored node will be ignored when moving along the nodes. (node 2 will be view the next node as node 1.) Also,
getNode method won't return the ignored node.
An ignored node should also contains a key (for modern frontend framework to do efficient diff)
IgnoredNode {
key,
type: 'ignored'
}
createTreeMate method accepts a array of node as data. It returns a treemate instance.
In javascript:
import { createTreeMate } from 'treemate'
const data = [
// non-leaf node
{
key: 1,
children: [
{
key: 2
}
]
},
// leaf node
{
key: 3
},
// ignored node
{
key: 4,
type: 'ignored'
},
// group node
{
key: 5,
type: 'group',
children: [
{
key: 6
}
]
}
]
const treeMate = createTreeMate(data)
In typescript, the data looks almost same. However
createTreeMate accepts 3 optional generic parameter to specify the types of node, group node and ignored node.
interface BaseNode {
key: string | number
children?: Array<BaseNode | GroupNode | IgnoredNode>
}
interface GroupNode {
key: string | number
type: 'group'
children: Array<BaseNode | IgnoredNode>
}
interface IgnoredNode {
key: string | number
type: 'ignored'
}
// 1. specify all node types
const treeMate = createTreeMate<BaseNode, GroupNode, IgnoredNode>(data)
// 2. equals to createTreeMate<BaseNode, GroupNode, BaseNode>()
// which mean no ignored node is in the data.
const treeMate = createTreeMate<BaseNode, GroupNode>(data)
// 3. equals to createTreeMate<BaseNode, BaseNode, BaseNode>()
// which mean no ignored node and group node is in the data.
const treeMate = createTreeMate<BaseNode>(data)
// 4. without generic parameter
// it will use a builtin node type as basic node type.
// RawNode {
// key: string | number
// children?: RawNode[]
// disabled?: boolean
// isLeaf? boolean
// }
// ignored node and group node should be in the data.
const treeMate = createTreeMate(data)
createTreeMate Options
If you want another way to determine a way to specify if a node's key or its disabled, group, ignored status. You can pass an option when create treemate.
const treeMate = createTreeMate(data, {
getKey: (node) => Key,
getDisabled: (node) => boolean,
getIsGroup: (node) => boolean,
getIgnored: (node) => boolean
})
Now suppose we have a treemate instance.
const tmNode = treeMate.getNode(key) // if not exist return null
// Caveat: getNode won't return group node & ignored node!
// If you do need to get them, you can use the treeNodeMap, eg:
treeMate.treeNodeMap.get(key)
TreeNode {
key,
rawNode, // hold the ref to the original data node, can be very useful
level, // from 0
index, // its index in its parent node (or root array)
siblings,
isFirstChild,
isLastChild,
parent, // its parent TreeNode (not data node)
isShallowLoaded, // use when on partial data is loaded
isLeaf,
isGroup,
ignored, // boolean
disabled, // disabled
children?, // its child TreeNodes (not data node)
getPrev, // method
getNext, // method
getParent, // method
getChild // method
}
TreeMate.getCheckedKeys(checkedKeys, options?)
Get checked status of the tree.
Node has
disabled = true will be block cascade check's propagation.
Param
checkedKeys has two forms:
Key[] // 1. currently checked keys
// 2. merged checked status
interface InputMergedKeys {
checkedKeys?: Key[] | null
indeterminateKeys?: Key[] | null // half checked
}
// it can also be
null | undefined
// viewed as an empty array
Param
options looks like
interface CheckOptions {
cascade?: boolean // cascade check status, default is true
leafOnly?: boolean // whether only allow leaf node being checked, default is false
checkStrategy?: string // set show strategy when checked 'all' | 'parent' | 'child'
}
Return value looks like
interface MergedKeys {
checkedKeys: Key[]
indeterminateKeys: Key[] // half checked
}
const { checkedKeys, indeterminateKeys } = treeMate.getCheckedKeys([1])
const { checkedKeys, indeterminateKeys } = treeMate.getCheckedKeys([1], {
cascade: false
})
const { checkedKeys, indeterminateKeys } = treeMate.getCheckedKeys({
checkedKeys: [1],
indeterminateKeys: [2]
})
// ...
TreeMate.check(keysToCheck, checkedKeys, options?)
Get checked status of the tree after some nodes are checked.
keysToCheck could be
Key | Key[] | null | undefined.
For
checkedKeys,
options and return value, see
getCheckedKeys(checkedKeys, options?).
TreeMate.uncheck(keysToUncheck, checkedKeys, options?)
Get checked status of the tree after some nodes are unchecked.
keysToCheck could be
Key | Key[] | null | undefined.
For
checkedKeys,
options and return value, see
getCheckedKeys(checkedKeys, options?).
TreeMate.getPrev(key, options?)
Get the first previous not
disabled sibling
TreeMateNode of the
key's corresponding node. In the traverse process, the
group | ignored node itself will be dismissed. If node doesn't exist, return
null.
options look like
{ loop?: boolean }. By default,
loop is
false, it won't loop when touches the last node.
TreeMate.getNext(key, options?)
Get the first next not
disabled sibling
TreeMateNode of the
key's corresponding node. In the traverse process, the
group | ignored node itself will be dismissed. If node doesn't exist, return
null.
options look like
{ loop?: boolean }. By default,
loop is
false, it won't loop when touches the last node.
TreeMate.getParent(key)
Get the parent node of the
key's corresponding node. In the traverse process, the
group node itself will be dismissed. If node doesn't exist, return
null.
TreeMate.getChild(key)
Get the first not
disabled child node of the
key's corresponding node. In the traverse process, the
group | ignored node itself will be dismissed. If node doesn't exist, return
null.
TreeNode.getPrev(options?)
Get the first previous not
disabled sibling
TreeMateNode. In the traverse process, the
group node itself will be dismissed. If node doesn't exist, return
null.
options look like
{ loop?: boolean }. By default,
loop is
false, it won't loop when touches the last node.
TreeNode.getNext(options?)
Get the first next not
disabled sibling
TreeMateNode. In the traverse process, the
group | ignored node itself will be dismissed. If node doesn't exist, return
null.
options look like
{ loop?: boolean }. By default,
loop is
false, it won't loop when touches the last node.
TreeNode.getParent()
Get the parent node of
TreeMateNode. In the traverse process, the
group node itself will be dismissed. If node doesn't exist, return
null.
TreeNode.getChild()
Get the first not
disabled child
TreeMateNode. In the traverse process, the
group | ignored node itself will be dismissed. If node doesn't exist, return
null.
Expand status is will influence the flattened nodes of the tree. The flattened nodes is crucial for virtual list.
TreeMate.getFlattenedNodes(expandedKeys?)
Returns the flattened tree nodes with corresponding
expandedKeys. If
expandedKeys is not provided, treemate will treat it as all expanded.
createIndexGetter(flattenedNodes)
Create an index getter from the
flattenedNodes.
import { createIndexGetter } from 'treemate'
const getIndex = createIndexGetter(flattenedNodes)
getIndex(flattenedNodes[0].key) === 0
TreeMate.getPath(key, options?)
Get the path from root to the node corresponding to the
key. The return value looks like
interface MergedPath {
keyPath: Key[]
treeNodePath: TreeMateNode[]
treeNode: TreeMateNode | null
}
The
keyPath is the
key of the nodes in path. The
treeNodePath is the node path.
treeNode is the
TreeMateNode corresponding to the
key.
options looks like
{ includeSelf?: boolean, includeGroup?: boolean }, by default
includeSelf is true and
includeGroup is false.
Can be used to get the default pending status of a select menu.
TreeMate.getFirstAvailableNode()
Get the first not
disabled
TreeMateNode of the tree. In the traverse process, the
group | ignored node itself will be dismissed. If node doesn't exist, returns
null.
TreeMate.treeNodes
Corresponding
TreeMateNode Array of original data. The tree structure is identical to the original data.
TreeMate.treeNodeMap
A map of
key to tree node. Contains all nodes, including
group | ignored node.