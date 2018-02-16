treeify converts a JS object into a nice, visible depth-indented tree for console printing. The structure
generated is similar to what you get by running the
tree command on Unixy platforms.
{
oranges: {
'mandarin': { ├─ oranges
clementine: null, │ └─ mandarin
tangerine: 'so cheap and juicy!' -=> │ ├─ clementine
} │ └─ tangerine: so cheap and juicy!
}, └─ apples
apples: { ├─ gala
'gala': null, └─ pink lady
'pink lady': null
}
}
It also works well with larger nested hierarchies such as file system directory trees.
In fact, the
fs_tree example does a pretty good job of imitating
tree. Try it out!
See the other included examples or the test suite for usage scenarios.
First you'll want to run this command in your project's root folder:
$ npm install treeify
Then proceed to use it in your project:
var treeify = require('treeify');
console.log(
treeify.asTree({
apples: 'gala', // ├─ apples: gala
oranges: 'mandarin' // └─ oranges: mandarin
}, true)
);
Treeify cooperates with Node, AMD or browser globals to create a module. This means it'll work
in a browser regardless of whether you have an AMD-compliant module loader or not. If such
a loader isn't found when the script is executed, you may access Treeify at
window.treeify.
The methods exposed to you are as follows, in a strange kind of signature notation:
treeify.asLines(obj, showValues (boolean), [hideFunctions (boolean),] lineCallback (function))
// NOTE: hideFunctions is optional and may be safely omitted - this was done to ensure we don't break uses of the previous form
treeify.asTree(obj, showValues (boolean), hideFunctions (boolean)): String
There's a pretty extensive suite of Vows tests included.
$ npm test