Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Treed

A Powerful Tree Editing Component

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/jaredly/treed

Treed wants to be for tree editing what ace is for text editing. Extensible, customizable, powerful, and just plain easy to use. Perhaps that's a little ambitious, but that's the idea.

Play with a demo

screenshot

Features

Keyboard navigation

I'm a vim user, so there are a lot of vim navigation commands that work out of the box, as well as more normal commands for everyone else.

Action Bindings
Navigationarrow keys, hjkl
Indent/Dedenttab, shift tab
Collapse/Expandalt + left/right
alt + h/l
z (toggle)
Undo/Redoctrl + z, ctrl + shift + z, u, R
Move Nodectrl + alt + arrow / hjkl
Edit modereturn, f2, a, A, i, I
Normal Modeescape
Toggle Donectrl + return
New Nodeo, O (before)
return (in insert mode)
Cut/Copy/Pastectrl + x / delete, ctrl + c, ctrl + v

There are several more as well.

Modularity

Treed is constructed using the MVC pattern such that it is simple to, for example, create an entirely different view for the tree.

You can also create your own "Node" class if you wanted to do more than just have a single text input. You could add buttons, more fields, whatever you want.

Undo/Redo

It works. Unlimited undo.

Drag and Drop

I'm still tinkering with the interaction on this. Should I let you drop as children of nodes that have no children?

Still under development

I made this version in a weekend, so there are still some things to do :)

  • multi-line select (cut/copy/paste multiple, not necessarily contiguous)
  • api docs
  • testing (js + browser)

Future Awesomeness

I want to implement a view layer similar to each of the following services:

  • workflowy
  • trello
  • a whiteboard
  • ginko
  • mindmap

And hook them all to the same model, allowing you to switch between contexts. And then hook it all up to a database (firebase or hood.ie or pouchdb or leveldb?). I think it will be exactly what I've always wanted; we'll see.

Build instructions

You will need:

npm install
cd demo
webpack --watch

Then open demo/plugins/index.html for example in your favorite browser, and enjoy!

Alternatives

d3-hierarchy2D layout algorithms for visualizing hierarchical data.
GitHub Stars
763
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
org
orgchartIt's a simple and direct organization chart plugin. Anytime you want a tree-like chart, you can turn to OrgChart.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
32K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
tre
treantjsTreant.js - javascript library for drawing tree diagrams
GitHub Stars
768
Weekly Downloads
104
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-navigationsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
56K
rbu
rbushRBush — a high-performance JavaScript R-tree-based 2D spatial index for points and rectangles
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
612K
@syncfusion/ej2-treemapSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
4K
See 15 Alternatives

