Treed

A Powerful Tree Editing Component

Treed wants to be for tree editing what ace is for text editing. Extensible, customizable, powerful, and just plain easy to use. Perhaps that's a little ambitious, but that's the idea.

Play with a demo

Features

Keyboard navigation

I'm a vim user, so there are a lot of vim navigation commands that work out of the box, as well as more normal commands for everyone else.

Action Bindings Navigation arrow keys, hjkl Indent/Dedent tab, shift tab Collapse/Expand alt + left/right

alt + h/l

z (toggle) Undo/Redo ctrl + z, ctrl + shift + z, u, R Move Node ctrl + alt + arrow / hjkl Edit mode return, f2, a, A, i, I Normal Mode escape Toggle Done ctrl + return New Node o, O (before)

return (in insert mode) Cut/Copy/Paste ctrl + x / delete, ctrl + c, ctrl + v

There are several more as well.

Modularity

Treed is constructed using the MVC pattern such that it is simple to, for example, create an entirely different view for the tree.

You can also create your own "Node" class if you wanted to do more than just have a single text input. You could add buttons, more fields, whatever you want.

It works. Unlimited undo.

Drag and Drop

I'm still tinkering with the interaction on this. Should I let you drop as children of nodes that have no children?

Still under development

I made this version in a weekend, so there are still some things to do :)

multi-line select (cut/copy/paste multiple, not necessarily contiguous)

api docs

testing (js + browser)

Future Awesomeness

I want to implement a view layer similar to each of the following services:

workflowy

trello

a whiteboard

ginko

mindmap

And hook them all to the same model, allowing you to switch between contexts. And then hook it all up to a database (firebase or hood.ie or pouchdb or leveldb?). I think it will be exactly what I've always wanted; we'll see.

Build instructions

You will need:

nodejs

webpack npm install -g webpack

npm install cd demo webpack --watch