A table(with tree-grid) component development based on vue-table-with-tree-grid @MisterTaki)

在vue-table-with-tree-grid v0.2.4版本基础上，修复了vue新版本对重复key检测造成的警告

添加了自定义显示展开子级按钮的属性expand-key

注意：v1.0.7版本开始，修改了columns的prop属性为key，label属性为title，修改selection-type为selectable，添加了select-type属性

Example

Installation

Use npm:

npm i tree-table-vue -S

Or use yarn:

yarn add tree-table-vue

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import TreeTable from 'tree-table-vue' Vue.use(TreeTable)

Or

import Vue from 'vue' import TreeTable from 'tree-table-vue' Vue.component(TreeTable.name, TreeTable)

more information please see example..., or git clone this repository and open dev mode (I will give it a homepage later...).

API

Table Attributes

属性 说明 类型 参数 默认值 data 表格各行的数据 Array - [] empty-text 表格数据为空时显示的文字 String - '暂无数据' columns 表格各列的配置（具体见下文：Columns Configs） Array - [] expand-key 需要显示展开按钮的列的key（columns列对象里的prop） String - 默认是第一列的prop show-header 是否显示表头 Boolean - true show-index 是否显示数据索引 Boolean - false index-text 数据索引名称 String - '序号' show-summary 是否显示表尾合计行 Boolean - false sum-text 表尾合计行首列名称 String - '合计' summary-method 表尾合计行计算方法 Function data, column, columnIndex - max-height 最大高度 [String, Number] - 'auto' stripe 是否显示间隔斑马纹 Boolean - false border 是否显示纵向边框 Boolean - false show-row-hover 鼠标悬停时，是否高亮当前行 Boolean - true tree-type 是否为树形表格 Boolean - false children-prop 树形表格中遍历的属性名称 String - 'children' is-fold 树形表格中父级是否默认折叠 Boolean - true expand-type 是否为展开行类型表格（为 True 时，需要添加名称为 '$expand' 的作用域插槽, 它可以获取到 row, rowIndex) Boolean - false selectable 是否为多选类型表格 Boolean - false select-type 选择列渲染的形式, radio或checkbox String - checkbox row-key 行数据的 Key，用来优化 Table 的渲染 Function row, rowIndex rowIndex row-class-name 额外的表格行的类名 String, Function row, rowIndex - cell-class-name 额外的表格行的类名 String, Function row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex - row-style 额外的表格行的样式 Object, Function row, rowIndex - cell-style 额外的表格单元格的样式 Object, Function row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex -

Columns Configs

属性 说明 类型 默认值 title 列标题名称 String '' key 对应列内容的属性名 String '' align 对应列内容的对齐方式，可选值有 'center', 'right' String 'left' headerAlign 对应列标题的对齐方式，可选值有 'center', 'right' String 'left' width 列宽度 [String, Number] 'auto' minWidth 列最小宽度 [String, Number] '80px' type 列类型，可选值有 'template'(自定义列模板) String '' template 列类型为 'template'(自定义列模板) 时，对应的作用域插槽（它可以获取到 row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex）名称 String ''

Table Events

事件名 说明 参数 cell-click 单击某一单元格 row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex, $event cell-dblclick 双击某一单元格 row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex, $event cell-contextmenu 在某一单元格上点击鼠标右键 row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex, $event cell-mouseenter 鼠标滑入某一单元格 row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex, $event cell-mouseleave 鼠标滑出某一单元格 row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex, $event row-click 单击某一行 row, rowIndex, $event row-dblclick 双击某一行 row, rowIndex, $event row-contextmenu 在某一行上点击鼠标右键 row, rowIndex, $event row-mouseenter 鼠标滑入某一行 row, rowIndex, $event row-mouseleave 鼠标滑出某一行 row, rowIndex, $event checkbox-click 鼠标单击checkbox row, rowIndex, $event tree-icon-click 鼠标单击树形icon row, rowIndex, $event expand-cell-click 鼠标单击展开单元格 row, rowIndex, $event

Table Methods