A table(with tree-grid) component development based on vue-table-with-tree-grid @MisterTaki)
在vue-table-with-tree-grid v0.2.4版本基础上，修复了vue新版本对重复key检测造成的警告
添加了自定义显示展开子级按钮的属性expand-key
注意：v1.0.7版本开始，修改了columns的prop属性为key，label属性为title，修改selection-type为selectable，添加了select-type属性
Use npm:
npm i tree-table-vue -S
Or use yarn:
yarn add tree-table-vue
import Vue from 'vue'
import TreeTable from 'tree-table-vue'
Vue.use(TreeTable)
Or
import Vue from 'vue'
import TreeTable from 'tree-table-vue'
Vue.component(TreeTable.name, TreeTable)
more information please see example..., or git clone this repository and open dev mode (I will give it a homepage later...).
|属性
|说明
|类型
|参数
|默认值
|data
|表格各行的数据
|Array
|-
|[]
|empty-text
|表格数据为空时显示的文字
|String
|-
|'暂无数据'
|columns
|表格各列的配置（具体见下文：Columns Configs）
|Array
|-
|[]
|expand-key
|需要显示展开按钮的列的key（columns列对象里的prop）
|String
|-
|默认是第一列的prop
|show-header
|是否显示表头
|Boolean
|-
|true
|show-index
|是否显示数据索引
|Boolean
|-
|false
|index-text
|数据索引名称
|String
|-
|'序号'
|show-summary
|是否显示表尾合计行
|Boolean
|-
|false
|sum-text
|表尾合计行首列名称
|String
|-
|'合计'
|summary-method
|表尾合计行计算方法
|Function
|data, column, columnIndex
|-
|max-height
|最大高度
|[String, Number]
|-
|'auto'
|stripe
|是否显示间隔斑马纹
|Boolean
|-
|false
|border
|是否显示纵向边框
|Boolean
|-
|false
|show-row-hover
|鼠标悬停时，是否高亮当前行
|Boolean
|-
|true
|tree-type
|是否为树形表格
|Boolean
|-
|false
|children-prop
|树形表格中遍历的属性名称
|String
|-
|'children'
|is-fold
|树形表格中父级是否默认折叠
|Boolean
|-
|true
|expand-type
|是否为展开行类型表格（为 True 时，需要添加名称为 '$expand' 的作用域插槽, 它可以获取到 row, rowIndex)
|Boolean
|-
|false
|selectable
|是否为多选类型表格
|Boolean
|-
|false
|select-type
|选择列渲染的形式, radio或checkbox
|String
|-
|checkbox
|row-key
|行数据的 Key，用来优化 Table 的渲染
|Function
|row, rowIndex
|rowIndex
|row-class-name
|额外的表格行的类名
|String, Function
|row, rowIndex
|-
|cell-class-name
|额外的表格行的类名
|String, Function
|row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex
|-
|row-style
|额外的表格行的样式
|Object, Function
|row, rowIndex
|-
|cell-style
|额外的表格单元格的样式
|Object, Function
|row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex
|-
|属性
|说明
|类型
|默认值
|title
|列标题名称
|String
|''
|key
|对应列内容的属性名
|String
|''
|align
|对应列内容的对齐方式，可选值有 'center', 'right'
|String
|'left'
|headerAlign
|对应列标题的对齐方式，可选值有 'center', 'right'
|String
|'left'
|width
|列宽度
|[String, Number]
|'auto'
|minWidth
|列最小宽度
|[String, Number]
|'80px'
|type
|列类型，可选值有 'template'(自定义列模板)
|String
|''
|template
|列类型为 'template'(自定义列模板) 时，对应的作用域插槽（它可以获取到 row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex）名称
|String
|''
|事件名
|说明
|参数
|cell-click
|单击某一单元格
|row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex, $event
|cell-dblclick
|双击某一单元格
|row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex, $event
|cell-contextmenu
|在某一单元格上点击鼠标右键
|row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex, $event
|cell-mouseenter
|鼠标滑入某一单元格
|row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex, $event
|cell-mouseleave
|鼠标滑出某一单元格
|row, rowIndex, column, columnIndex, $event
|row-click
|单击某一行
|row, rowIndex, $event
|row-dblclick
|双击某一行
|row, rowIndex, $event
|row-contextmenu
|在某一行上点击鼠标右键
|row, rowIndex, $event
|row-mouseenter
|鼠标滑入某一行
|row, rowIndex, $event
|row-mouseleave
|鼠标滑出某一行
|row, rowIndex, $event
|checkbox-click
|鼠标单击checkbox
|row, rowIndex, $event
|tree-icon-click
|鼠标单击树形icon
|row, rowIndex, $event
|expand-cell-click
|鼠标单击展开单元格
|row, rowIndex, $event
|方法名
|说明
|参数
|getCheckedProp
|当表格为多选类型表格时，用于获取当前所选项的属性，返回一个数组；属性默认为'index'。
|prop