Speed - When initially parsing a file, tree-sitter-rust takes around twice as long as Rustc's hand-coded parser.

$ wc -l examples/ast.rs 2157 examples/ast.rs $ rustc -Z ast-json-noexpand -Z time-passes examples/ast.rs | head -n1 time: 0.007 parsing $ tree-sitter parse examples/ast.rs --quiet --time examples/ast.rs 16 ms

But if you edit the file after parsing it, this parser can generally update the previous existing syntax tree to reflect your edit in less than a millisecond, thanks to Tree-sitter's incremental parsing system.