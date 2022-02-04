openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tree-sitter-rust

by tree-sitter
0.20.0 (see all)

Rust grammar for tree-sitter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

406

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tree-sitter-rust

Build/test

Rust grammar for tree-sitter

Features

  • Speed - When initially parsing a file, tree-sitter-rust takes around twice as long as Rustc's hand-coded parser.

    $ wc -l examples/ast.rs
  2157 examples/ast.rs

$ rustc -Z ast-json-noexpand -Z time-passes examples/ast.rs | head -n1
  time: 0.007   parsing # (7 ms)

$ tree-sitter parse examples/ast.rs --quiet --time
  examples/ast.rs   16 ms

    But if you edit the file after parsing it, this parser can generally update the previous existing syntax tree to reflect your edit in less than a millisecond, thanks to Tree-sitter's incremental parsing system.

References

  • The Rust Grammar Reference - The grammar reference provides chapters that formally define the language grammar.
  • The Rust Reference - While Rust does not have a specification, the reference tries to describe its working in detail. It tends to be out of date.
  • Syntax Index - This appendix from The Book contains examples of all syntax in Rust cross-referenced with the section of The Book that describes it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial