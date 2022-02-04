Rust grammar for tree-sitter
Speed - When initially parsing a file,
tree-sitter-rust takes around twice as long as Rustc's hand-coded parser.
$ wc -l examples/ast.rs
2157 examples/ast.rs
$ rustc -Z ast-json-noexpand -Z time-passes examples/ast.rs | head -n1
time: 0.007 parsing # (7 ms)
$ tree-sitter parse examples/ast.rs --quiet --time
examples/ast.rs 16 ms
But if you edit the file after parsing it, this parser can generally update the previous existing syntax tree to reflect your edit in less than a millisecond, thanks to Tree-sitter's incremental parsing system.