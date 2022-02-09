Lists the contents of directories in a tree-like format, similar to the Linux tree command. Both CLI and Node APIs are provided.

Tree is a recursive directory listing program that produces a depth indented listing of files. When a directory argument is given, tree lists all the files and/or directories found in the given directory.

Note: Symlinks are not followed.

Installation

$ npm install tree-node-cli $ npm install -g tree-node-cli

Example

$ tree -L 2 -I "node_modules" tree-node-cli ├── LICENSE ├── README.md ├── __tests__ │ ├── __fixtures__ │ ├── __snapshots__ │ ├── fixtures │ └── tree.test.js ├── bin │ └── tree ├── jest.config.js ├── package.json ├── tree.js └── yarn.lock

CLI

$ tree [options] [path/to/dir]

Note: Use the command treee on Windows and Linux to avoid conflicts with built-in tree command.

The following options are available:

$ tree -h Usage: tree [options] Options: -V, --version output the version number -a, --all-files All files, include hidden files, are printed. --dirs-first List directories before files. -d, --dirs-only List directories only. -s, --sizes Show filesizes. -I, --exclude [patterns] Exclude files that match the pattern. | separates alternate patterns. Wrap your entire pattern in double quotes. E.g. `"node_modules|coverage". -L, --max-depth <n> Max display depth of the directory tree. -r, --reverse Sort the output in reverse alphabetic order. -F, --trailing-slash Append a '/' for directories. -S, --line-ascii Turn on ASCII line graphics. -h, --help output usage information

API

const tree = require ( 'tree-node-cli' ); const string = tree( 'path/to/dir' , options);

options is a configuration object with the following fields:

Field Default Type Description allFiles false Boolean All files are printed. By default, tree does not print hidden files (those beginning with a dot). dirsFirst false Boolean List directories before files. dirsOnly false Boolean List directories only. sizes false Boolean Show filesizes as well. exclude [] Array An array of regex to test each filename against. Matching files will be excluded and matching directories will not be traversed into. maxDepth Number.POSITIVE_INFINITY Number Max display depth of the directory tree. reverse false Boolean Sort the output in reverse alphabetic order. trailingSlash false Boolean Appends a trailing slash behind directories. lineAscii false Boolean Turn on ASCII line graphics.

const string = tree( 'path/to/dir' , { allFiles : true , exclude : [ /node_modules/ , /lcov/], maxDepth : 4 , }); console .log(string);

License

MIT