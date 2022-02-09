openbase logo
🌲 Node.js library to list the contents of directories in a tree-like format, similar to the Linux tree command

Readme

tree-node-cli

Lists the contents of directories in a tree-like format, similar to the Linux tree command. Both CLI and Node APIs are provided.

Tree is a recursive directory listing program that produces a depth indented listing of files. When a directory argument is given, tree lists all the files and/or directories found in the given directory.

Note: Symlinks are not followed.

Installation

$ npm install tree-node-cli
# or globally
$ npm install -g tree-node-cli

Example

$ tree -L 2 -I "node_modules"
tree-node-cli
├── LICENSE
├── README.md
├── __tests__
│   ├── __fixtures__
│   ├── __snapshots__
│   ├── fixtures
│   └── tree.test.js
├── bin
│   └── tree
├── jest.config.js
├── package.json
├── tree.js
└── yarn.lock

CLI

$ tree [options] [path/to/dir]

Note: Use the command treee on Windows and Linux to avoid conflicts with built-in tree command.

The following options are available:

$ tree -h

  Usage: tree [options]

  Options:

    -V, --version             output the version number
    -a, --all-files           All files, include hidden files, are printed.
    --dirs-first              List directories before files.
    -d, --dirs-only           List directories only.
    -s, --sizes               Show filesizes.
    -I, --exclude [patterns]  Exclude files that match the pattern. | separates alternate patterns. Wrap your entire pattern in double quotes. E.g. `"node_modules|coverage".
    -L, --max-depth <n>       Max display depth of the directory tree.
    -r, --reverse             Sort the output in reverse alphabetic order.
    -F, --trailing-slash      Append a '/' for directories.
    -S, --line-ascii          Turn on ASCII line graphics.
    -h, --help                output usage information

API

const tree = require('tree-node-cli');
const string = tree('path/to/dir', options);

options is a configuration object with the following fields:

FieldDefaultTypeDescription
allFilesfalseBooleanAll files are printed. By default, tree does not print hidden files (those beginning with a dot).
dirsFirstfalseBooleanList directories before files.
dirsOnlyfalseBooleanList directories only.
sizesfalseBooleanShow filesizes as well.
exclude[]ArrayAn array of regex to test each filename against. Matching files will be excluded and matching directories will not be traversed into.
maxDepthNumber.POSITIVE_INFINITYNumberMax display depth of the directory tree.
reversefalseBooleanSort the output in reverse alphabetic order.
trailingSlashfalseBooleanAppends a trailing slash behind directories.
lineAsciifalseBooleanTurn on ASCII line graphics.
const string = tree('path/to/dir', {
  allFiles: true,
  exclude: [/node_modules/, /lcov/],
  maxDepth: 4,
});

console.log(string);

License

MIT

