jQuery Tree Multiselect

This plugin allows you to add a sweet treeview frontend to a <select> node. The underlying <select> node can be used as it was before. This means you can still use $("select").val() or selectElement.value to get the value, as if there was no plugin. If you want to add options dynamically, please continue reading, there are some more steps you need to take.

Make sure you've got <meta charset="UTF-8"> in your <head> or some of the symbols may look strange.

Demo

My website has a simple demo running.

How To Use

Set the multiple="multiple" attribute on your <select> Add attributes to <option> nodes Execute $.treeMultiselect(params) with whatever params you want

Setting up your <select>

Make sure your <select> has the multiple attribute set.

The <option> children can have the following attributes.

Option Attributes

Option Attribute name Description selected Have the option pre-selected. This is actually part of the HTML spec. For specified ordering of these, use data-index readonly User cannot modify the value of the option. Option can be selected (ex. <option selected readonly ... ) data-section The section the option will be in; can be nested data-description A description of the attribute; will be shown on the multiselect data-index For pre-selected options, display options in this order, lowest index first. Repeated items with the same index will be shown before items with a higher index. Otherwise items will be displayed in the order of the original <select>

All of the above are optional.

Your data-section can have multiple section names, separated by the sectionDelimiter option. If you don't have a data-section on an option, the option will be on the top level (no section).

Ex. data-section="top/middle/inner" will show up as

top middle inner your option



API

Renders a tree for the given jQuery <select> nodes. params is optional.

$( "select" ).treeMultiselect();

let params = { searchable : true }; $( "select" ).treeMultiselect(params);

function treeOnChange ( allSelectedItems, addedItems, removedItems ) { console .log( "something changed!" ); } $( "select" ).treeMultiselect({ allowBatchSelection : false , onChange : treeOnChange, startCollapsed : true });

Params

Name Default Description allowBatchSelection true Sections have checkboxes which when checked, check everything within them collapsible true Adds collapsibility to sections enableSelectAll false Enables selection of all or no options selectAllText Select All Only used if enableSelectAll is active unselectAllText Unselect All Only used if enableSelectAll is active freeze false Disables selection/deselection of options; aka display-only hideSidePanel false Hide the right panel showing all the selected items maxSelections 0 A number that sets the maximum number of options that can be selected. Any positive integer is valid; anything else (such as 0 or -1 ) means no limit onChange null Callback for when select is changed. Called with (allSelectedItems, addedItems, removedItems), each of which is an array of objects with the properties text , value , initialIndex , and section onlyBatchSelection false Only sections can be checked, not individual items sortable false Selected options can be sorted by dragging (requires jQuery UI) searchable false Allows searching of options searchParams ['value', 'text', 'description', 'section'] Set items to be searched. Array must contain 'value' , 'text' , or 'description' , and/or 'section' sectionDelimiter / Separator between sections in the select option data-section attribute showSectionOnSelected true Show section name on the selected items startCollapsed false Activated only if collapsible is true; sections are collapsed initially

Examples

Removes the tree from the DOM. Leaves the original <select> intact.

let trees = $( "select" ).treeMultiselect({ searchable : true }); let firstTree = trees[ 0 ]; firstTree.remove();

Reinitializes the tree. You can add <option> children to the original <select> and call .reload() to render the new options. User-changed selections will be saved.

let trees = $( "select" ).treeMultiselect(); let firstTree = trees[ 0 ]; $( "select#id" ).append( "<option value='newValue' data-section='New Section' selected='selected' data-description='New value'>New Value</option>" ); firstTree.reload();

Installation

Load jquery.tree-multiselect.min.js on to your web page. The css file is optional (but recommended).

You can also use bower - bower install tree-multiselect

How to build

You need to have grunt-cli installed so you can run the grunt command.

Run tests: grunt or grunt test

or Build dist JavaScript file: grunt build

Build Sass: grunt sass

Build everything: grunt release

FAQ

Help! The first element is selected when I create the tree. How do I make the first element not selected? You didn't set the multiple attribute on your <select> . This is a property of single-option select nodes - the first option is selected.

License

MIT licensed.