This plugin allows you to add a sweet treeview frontend to a
<select> node.
The underlying
<select> node can be used as it was before. This means you can still use
$("select").val() or
selectElement.value to get the value, as if there was no plugin. If you want to add options dynamically, please continue reading, there are some more steps you need to take.
<meta charset="UTF-8"> in your
<head> or some of the symbols may look strange.
My website has a simple demo running.
multiple="multiple" attribute on your
<select>
<option> nodes
$.treeMultiselect(params) with whatever params you want
<select>
<select> has the
multiple attribute set.
The
<option> children can have the following attributes.
|Option Attribute name
|Description
selected
|Have the option pre-selected. This is actually part of the HTML spec. For specified ordering of these, use
data-index
readonly
|User cannot modify the value of the option. Option can be selected (ex.
<option selected readonly ...)
data-section
|The section the option will be in; can be nested
data-description
|A description of the attribute; will be shown on the multiselect
data-index
|For pre-selected options, display options in this order, lowest index first. Repeated items with the same index will be shown before items with a higher index. Otherwise items will be displayed in the order of the original
<select>
All of the above are optional.
Your
data-section can have multiple section names, separated by the
sectionDelimiter option. If you don't have a
data-section on an option, the option will be on the top level (no section).
Ex.
data-section="top/middle/inner" will show up as
top
middle
inner
$.treeMultiselect(params)
Renders a tree for the given jQuery
<select> nodes.
params is optional.
$("select").treeMultiselect();
let params = {searchable: true};
$("select").treeMultiselect(params);
function treeOnChange(allSelectedItems, addedItems, removedItems) {
console.log("something changed!");
}
$("select").treeMultiselect({
allowBatchSelection: false,
onChange: treeOnChange,
startCollapsed: true
});
|Name
|Default
|Description
allowBatchSelection
true
|Sections have checkboxes which when checked, check everything within them
collapsible
true
|Adds collapsibility to sections
enableSelectAll
false
|Enables selection of all or no options
selectAllText
Select All
|Only used if
enableSelectAll is active
unselectAllText
Unselect All
|Only used if
enableSelectAll is active
freeze
false
|Disables selection/deselection of options; aka display-only
hideSidePanel
false
|Hide the right panel showing all the selected items
maxSelections
0
|A number that sets the maximum number of options that can be selected. Any positive integer is valid; anything else (such as
0 or
-1) means no limit
onChange
null
|Callback for when select is changed. Called with (allSelectedItems, addedItems, removedItems), each of which is an array of objects with the properties
text,
value,
initialIndex, and
section
onlyBatchSelection
false
|Only sections can be checked, not individual items
sortable
false
|Selected options can be sorted by dragging (requires jQuery UI)
searchable
false
|Allows searching of options
searchParams
['value', 'text', 'description', 'section']
|Set items to be searched. Array must contain
'value',
'text', or
'description', and/or
'section'
sectionDelimiter
/
|Separator between sections in the select option
data-section attribute
showSectionOnSelected
true
|Show section name on the selected items
startCollapsed
false
|Activated only if
collapsible is true; sections are collapsed initially
.remove()
Removes the tree from the DOM. Leaves the original
<select> intact.
let trees = $("select").treeMultiselect({searchable: true});
let firstTree = trees[0];
firstTree.remove();
.reload()
Reinitializes the tree. You can add
<option> children to the original
<select> and call
.reload() to render the new options. User-changed selections will be saved.
let trees = $("select").treeMultiselect();
let firstTree = trees[0];
// add an option
$("select#id").append("<option value='newValue' data-section='New Section' selected='selected' data-description='New value'>New Value</option>");
firstTree.reload();
Load
jquery.tree-multiselect.min.js on to your web page. The css file is optional (but recommended).
You can also use bower -
bower install tree-multiselect
You need to have grunt-cli installed so you can run the
grunt command.
grunt or
grunt test
grunt build
grunt sass
grunt release
Help! The first element is selected when I create the tree. How do I make the first element not selected?
You didn't set the
multiple attribute on your
<select>. This is a property of single-option select nodes - the first option is selected.
MIT licensed.