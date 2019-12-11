Kill all processes in the process tree, including the root process.
Kill all the descendent processes of the process with pid
1, including the process with pid
1 itself:
var kill = require('tree-kill');
kill(1);
Send a signal other than SIGTERM.:
var kill = require('tree-kill');
kill(1, 'SIGKILL');
Run a callback when done killing the processes. Passes an error argument if there was an error.
var kill = require('tree-kill');
kill(1, 'SIGKILL', function(err) {
// Do things
});
You can also install tree-kill globally and use it as a command:
tree-kill 1 # sends SIGTERM to process 1 and its descendents
tree-kill 1 SIGTERM # same
tree-kill 1 SIGKILL # sends KILL instead of TERMINATE
Sends signal
signal to all children processes of the process with pid
pid, including
pid. Signal defaults to
SIGTERM.
For Linux, this uses
ps -o pid --no-headers --ppid PID to find the parent pids of
PID.
For Darwin/OSX, this uses
pgrep -P PID to find the parent pids of
PID.
For Windows, this uses
'taskkill /pid PID /T /F' to kill the process tree. Note that on Windows, sending the different kinds of POSIX signals is not possible.
With npm do:
npm install tree-kill
MIT
pid parameter to fix arbitrary code execution vulnerability
kill(pid, callback) works. Before you had to use
kill(pid, signal, callback)
tree-kill CLI