A full featured and free API Gateway in Node JS

Why do I need an API Gateway?

An API gateway provides a single, unified entry point across one or more internal APIs. It is an important element in any microservice architecture.

Why Tree Gateway?

Tree Gateway is a free and open source solution writen in Node JS that has a complete and customizable pipeline to handle your requests. It provides:

Authentication : More than 480 strategies available through an easy passportjs integration, including support to JWT tokens, Oauth, Basic and many others.

: More than 480 strategies available through an easy passportjs integration, including support to JWT tokens, Oauth, Basic and many others. A flexible and robust Routing system that allows any kind of customized request pipeline.

that allows any kind of customized request pipeline. Rate limits - To control quotas for your customers and to define actions to be taken when any quota is exceeded.

- To control quotas for your customers and to define actions to be taken when any quota is exceeded. Caching system - Allow you to easily inject and control caching behavior for your APIs. Tree Gateway provides two kinds of cache: At browser level - Intercepting the responses and controling how the HTTP cache headers are used. At a server level - Caching responses for your APIs in memory (using the redis database).

- Allow you to easily inject and control caching behavior for your APIs. Tree Gateway provides two kinds of cache: Easy Service Discovery , using your preffered registry.

, using your preffered registry. Integrated CircuitBreaker - A fast circuitbreaker to fast fail your responses when your API is having problems to work. It support custom handlers for events like "open" or "close" circuit.

- A fast circuitbreaker to fast fail your responses when your API is having problems to work. It support custom handlers for events like "open" or "close" circuit. Real Time Monitoring and Analytics - Collect statistics about any access to your APIs. Capture any event, like a cache hit on a cache entrance, a circuitbreaker open circuit or an authentication attempt. A very flexible and powerfull log system, that can be integrated with any service like logstash, timescale, loggly or new relic.

- Easy Administration - The gateway can be configured remotelly. And no restart is needed. Any API configuration can be "hot" changed and all configurations are propagated to other tree-gateway cluster nodes with no pain. The gateway can be configured through: Admin API - A REST API that can be invoked through HTTP; SDK - A Node JS SDK that can be used to configure the Gateway (or a cluster of gateways) programmatically; CLI - A command line tool can be used to configure using shell commands or scripts.

- The gateway can be configured remotelly. And no restart is needed. Any API configuration can be "hot" changed and all configurations are propagated to other tree-gateway cluster nodes with no pain. The gateway can be configured through: Focused on Performance and High Availability - Turn easy the creation of big clusters. Support clusters of redis to share configurations, circuitbreaker states, cached content and so on. Automatically propagate events to all cluster nodes. Auto discovery for cluster nodes. Very low resources footprint.

and - Turn easy the creation of big clusters. Everything can be extended or customized using only Javascript. All plugins can be written in pure Javascript.

Watch the Quickstart video

Quick Start

Install the gateway:

npm install -g tree-gateway

Run it:

treeGateway

Then map your first API. Just create an YML file (my-api.yaml):

name: Test version: 1.0 .0 path: "/test" proxy: target: host: http://httpbin.org timeout: five seconds

And use the Tree Gateway CLI to configure it into the gateway:

treeGatewayConfig apis --add ./my-api.yaml

And its done. You can test it accessing in your browser: http://localhost:8000/test/get

Gateway Configuration Reference

Check the Docs.

Migrating from previous versions

Check our migration guide.