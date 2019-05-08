A full featured and free API Gateway in Node JS
Why do I need an API Gateway?
An API gateway provides a single, unified entry point across one or more internal APIs. It is an important element in any microservice architecture.
Why Tree Gateway?
Tree Gateway is a free and open source solution writen in Node JS that has a complete and customizable pipeline to handle your requests.
It provides:
- Authentication: More than 480 strategies available through an easy passportjs integration, including support to JWT tokens, Oauth, Basic and many others.
- A flexible and robust Routing system that allows any kind of customized request pipeline.
- Rate limits - To control quotas for your customers and to define actions to be taken when any quota is exceeded.
- Caching system - Allow you to easily inject and control caching behavior for your APIs. Tree Gateway provides two kinds of cache:
- At browser level - Intercepting the responses and controling how the HTTP cache headers are used.
- At a server level - Caching responses for your APIs in memory (using the redis database).
- Easy Service Discovery, using your preffered registry.
- Integrated CircuitBreaker - A fast circuitbreaker to fast fail your responses when your API is having problems to work. It support custom handlers for events like "open" or "close" circuit.
- Real Time Monitoring and Analytics -
- Collect statistics about any access to your APIs. Capture any event, like a cache hit on a cache entrance, a circuitbreaker open circuit or an authentication attempt.
- A very flexible and powerfull log system, that can be integrated with any service like logstash, timescale, loggly or new relic.
- Easy Administration - The gateway can be configured remotelly. And no restart is needed. Any API configuration can be "hot" changed and all configurations are propagated to other tree-gateway cluster nodes with no pain. The gateway can be configured through:
- Admin API - A REST API that can be invoked through HTTP;
- SDK - A Node JS SDK that can be used to configure the Gateway (or a cluster of gateways) programmatically;
- CLI - A command line tool can be used to configure using shell commands or scripts.
- Focused on Performance and High Availability - Turn easy the creation of big clusters.
- Support clusters of redis to share configurations, circuitbreaker states, cached content and so on.
- Automatically propagate events to all cluster nodes.
- Auto discovery for cluster nodes.
- Very low resources footprint.
- Everything can be extended or customized using only Javascript. All plugins can be written in pure Javascript.
Watch the Quickstart video
Quick Start
Install the gateway:
npm install -g tree-gateway
Run it:
treeGateway
Then map your first API. Just create an YML file (my-api.yaml):
---
name: Test
version: 1.0.0
path: "/test"
proxy:
target:
host: http://httpbin.org
timeout: five seconds
And use the Tree Gateway CLI to configure it into the gateway:
treeGatewayConfig apis --add ./my-api.yaml
And its done. You can test it accessing in your browser:
http://localhost:8000/test/get
Gateway Configuration Reference
Check the Docs.
Migrating from previous versions
Check our migration guide.