data TreeData[] the data of the tree

checkbox boolean? show checkbox for node

draggable boolean? whether the node is draggable

nodots boolean? the tree will have no dots

size string? can also be "large", "small"

theme string? can be "default"(the default theme), "dark"

dropAllowed (dropData: common.DropData) => boolean optional, a function to show whether the drop action is allowed

zindex number? z-index of contextmenu

preid string? the node id prefix, eg: if preid = "test_" , then a node's id can be test_1-2-3

toggle (eventData: EventData) => void triggered when opening or closing a node

change (eventData: EventData) => void triggered when selecting or deselecting a node

drop (dropData: DropData) => void triggered when drag a node, then drop it

dragTarget DragTargetData drag target, used when drag and drop between different tree