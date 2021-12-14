_______ _ _ |__ __| | | (_) | |_ __ ___ __ _ _ __ | |_ ______ _ ___ | | '__/ _ \/ _` | '_ \| __|______| / __| | | | | __/ (_| | | | | |_ | \__ \ |_|_| \___|\__,_|_| |_|\__| | |___/ _/ | |__/
Treant-js is an SVG based JS library for drawing tree diagrams. It relies on Raphael for handling SVG and animations.
For Docs, Examples, and everything else see: http://fperucic.github.io/treant-js
I've used this library in my professional projects. Its easy to use, robust and provided with good examples. Though I've utilized the library in vanilla javascript. There are few features which can be further provided as customizable configurations. For example, avoiding the centering of the root node on the canvas in collapsed mode, it creates a lot of UX issue for large tree size. Though I achieved few workarounds with the help of community discussions and customizing the source to meet my requirements.