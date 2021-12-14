openbase logo
tre

treantjs

by Fran Peručić
1.0.0 (see all)

Treant.js - javascript library for drawing tree diagrams

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

104

GitHub Stars

768

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Tree

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Reviews
eksha
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

  _______                   _          _     
 |__   __|                 | |        (_)    
    | |_ __ ___  __ _ _ __ | |_ ______ _ ___ 
    | | '__/ _ \/ _` | '_ \| __|______| / __|
    | | | |  __/ (_| | | | | |_       | \__ \
    |_|_|  \___|\__,_|_| |_|\__|      | |___/
                                     _/ |    
                                    |__/

Treant-js is an SVG based JS library for drawing tree diagrams. It relies on Raphael for handling SVG and animations.

For Docs, Examples, and everything else see: http://fperucic.github.io/treant-js

100
Deeksha Gupta
January 20, 2021
Software Engineer, Security Enthusiast.
January 20, 2021

I've used this library in my professional projects. Its easy to use, robust and provided with good examples. Though I've utilized the library in vanilla javascript. There are few features which can be further provided as customizable configurations. For example, avoiding the centering of the root node on the canvas in collapsed mode, it creates a lot of UX issue for large tree size. Though I achieved few workarounds with the help of community discussions and customizing the source to meet my requirements.

FcoJoseDiez
January 21, 2021
January 21, 2021

Alternatives

d3-hierarchy2D layout algorithms for visualizing hierarchical data.
GitHub Stars
763
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
org
orgchartIt's a simple and direct organization chart plugin. Anytime you want a tree-like chart, you can turn to OrgChart.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
32K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-navigationsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
56K
rbu
rbushRBush — a high-performance JavaScript R-tree-based 2D spatial index for points and rectangles
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
612K
@syncfusion/ej2-treemapSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
4K
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
