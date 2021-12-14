_______ _ _ |__ __| | | (_) | |_ __ ___ __ _ _ __ | |_ ______ _ ___ | | '__/ _ \/ _` | '_ \| __|______| / __| | | | | __/ (_| | | | | |_ | \__ \ |_|_| \___|\__,_|_| |_|\__| | |___/ _/ | |__/

Treant-js is an SVG based JS library for drawing tree diagrams. It relies on Raphael for handling SVG and animations.

For Docs, Examples, and everything else see: http://fperucic.github.io/treant-js