trayballoon

by Sindre Sorhus
2.0.0 (see all)

Create a trayballoon on Windows

Documentation
66

GitHub Stars

159

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

trayballoon

Create a trayballoon on Windows

Install

$ npm install trayballoon

Usage

import trayballoon from 'trayballoon';

await trayballoon({
    text: 'Unicorns & rainbows',
    icon: 'ponies.ico',
    timeout: 20000
});

console.log('Trayballoon disappeared');

API

trayballoon(options)

Return a promise that resolves when the trayballon disappears.

options

Type: object

text

Required\ Type: string

The body text.

title

Type: string

The title text.

icon

Type: string

The path to a .ico file or a .exe/.dll file with icon resource index (eg: shell32.dll,-154).

timeout

Type: number\ Default: 5000

The duration to show the balloon in milliseconds.

CLI

$ npm install --global trayballoon

$ trayballoon --help

  Usage
    trayballoon <text>
    echo <text> | trayballoon

  Example
    trayballoon unicorns --title rainbows --icon ponies.ico

  Options
    --title    Title of the balloon
    --icon     Path to a .ico file or .exe/.dll file with icon resource index
    --timeout  Time to show the balloon in milliseconds
    --wait     Wait for the balloon to disappear

