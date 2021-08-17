trayballoon

Create a trayballoon on Windows

Install

npm install trayballoon

Usage

import trayballoon from 'trayballoon' ; await trayballoon({ text : 'Unicorns & rainbows' , icon : 'ponies.ico' , timeout : 20000 }); console .log( 'Trayballoon disappeared' );

API

Return a promise that resolves when the trayballon disappears.

options

Type: object

text

Required\ Type: string

The body text.

title

Type: string

The title text.

icon

Type: string

The path to a .ico file or a .exe / .dll file with icon resource index (eg: shell32.dll,-154).

timeout

Type: number \ Default: 5000

The duration to show the balloon in milliseconds.

CLI

$ npm install --global trayballoon