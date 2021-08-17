Create a trayballoon on Windows
$ npm install trayballoon
import trayballoon from 'trayballoon';
await trayballoon({
text: 'Unicorns & rainbows',
icon: 'ponies.ico',
timeout: 20000
});
console.log('Trayballoon disappeared');
Return a promise that resolves when the trayballon disappears.
Type:
object
Required\
Type:
string
The body text.
Type:
string
The title text.
Type:
string
The path to a
.ico file or a
.exe/
.dll file with icon resource index (eg: shell32.dll,-154).
Type:
number\
Default:
5000
The duration to show the balloon in milliseconds.
$ npm install --global trayballoon
$ trayballoon --help
Usage
trayballoon <text>
echo <text> | trayballoon
Example
trayballoon unicorns --title rainbows --icon ponies.ico
Options
--title Title of the balloon
--icon Path to a .ico file or .exe/.dll file with icon resource index
--timeout Time to show the balloon in milliseconds
--wait Wait for the balloon to disappear