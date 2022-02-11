Stream live travis test results of the current commit to your terminal. Exits with the proper exit code too!
$ npm install -g travis-watch
$ travis-watch --help
Usage: travis-watch [DIRECTORY]
const differ = require('ansi-diff-stream')
const render = require('render-ci-matrix')()
const Watch = require('travis-watch')
const diff = differ()
diff.pipe(process.stdout)
const watch = new Watch(process.cwd())
watch.start()
setInterval(
() => diff.write(render(watch.state)),
100
)
watch.on('finish', () => {
diff.write(render(watch.state))
process.exit(!watch.state.success)
})
MIT