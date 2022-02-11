openbase logo
travis-watch

by Julian Gruber
1.17.4 (see all)

Stream live travis test results of the current commit to your terminal!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

travis-watch Build Status Greenkeeper badge

Stream live travis test results of the current commit to your terminal. Exits with the proper exit code too!

screenshot

Installation

$ npm install -g travis-watch

Usage

$ travis-watch --help
Usage: travis-watch [DIRECTORY]

Supported build environments

  • Node.js
  • Ruby
  • PHP
  • Go
  • Python

For more, please open an issue.

JavaScript API

const differ = require('ansi-diff-stream')
const render = require('render-ci-matrix')()
const Watch = require('travis-watch')

const diff = differ()
diff.pipe(process.stdout)

const watch = new Watch(process.cwd())
watch.start()

setInterval(
  () => diff.write(render(watch.state)),
  100
)

watch.on('finish', () => {
  diff.write(render(watch.state))
  process.exit(!watch.state.success)
})

Kudos

  • Development of this module is sponsored by the Dat Project.
  • Travis is ❤️
  • appveyor-watch — Stream live AppVeyor test results of the current commit to your terminal!
  • ci-watch — Travis-Watch and AppVeyor-Watch combined!
  • travis-logs — Stream live travis logs to your terminal!
  • ansi-diff-stream — A transform stream that diffs input buffers and outputs the diff as ANSI. If you pipe this to a terminal it will update the output with minimal changes
  • render-ci-matrix — Render a CI results matrix to the terminal.

Sponsors

This module is proudly supported by my Sponsors!

Do you want to support modules like this to improve their quality, stability and weigh in on new features? Then please consider donating to my Patreon. Not sure how much of my modules you're using? Try feross/thanks!

License

MIT

