Stream live travis test results of the current commit to your terminal. Exits with the proper exit code too!

Installation

$ npm install -g travis-watch

Usage

$ travis-watch -- help Usage: travis-watch [DIRECTORY]

Supported build environments

Node.js

Ruby

PHP

Go

Python

For more, please open an issue.

JavaScript API

const differ = require ( 'ansi-diff-stream' ) const render = require ( 'render-ci-matrix' )() const Watch = require ( 'travis-watch' ) const diff = differ() diff.pipe(process.stdout) const watch = new Watch(process.cwd()) watch.start() setInterval( () => diff.write(render(watch.state)), 100 ) watch.on( 'finish' , () => { diff.write(render(watch.state)) process.exit(!watch.state.success) })

Kudos

Development of this module is sponsored by the Dat Project.

Travis is ❤️

Related

appveyor-watch — Stream live AppVeyor test results of the current commit to your terminal!

— Stream live AppVeyor test results of the current commit to your terminal! ci-watch — Travis-Watch and AppVeyor-Watch combined!

— Travis-Watch and AppVeyor-Watch combined! travis-logs — Stream live travis logs to your terminal!

— Stream live travis logs to your terminal! ansi-diff-stream — A transform stream that diffs input buffers and outputs the diff as ANSI. If you pipe this to a terminal it will update the output with minimal changes

— A transform stream that diffs input buffers and outputs the diff as ANSI. If you pipe this to a terminal it will update the output with minimal changes render-ci-matrix — Render a CI results matrix to the terminal.

This module is proudly supported by my Sponsors!

Do you want to support modules like this to improve their quality, stability and weigh in on new features? Then please consider donating to my Patreon. Not sure how much of my modules you're using? Try feross/thanks!

License

MIT