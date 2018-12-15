Run a deployment script only once in the Travis test matrix.
This library is deprecated and will not be maintained. We recommend to use Build Stages instead. It’s a clearer and more flexible way to orchestrate jobs within a build.
For Travis builds running multiple jobs (to test with multiple Node versions and/or OSs),
travis-deploy-once run some code only once, after all other jobs have completed successfully.
travis-deploy-once is usually used in the
after_success step. But if you want your build to break in case the
travis-deploy-once script returns an error, you can set it in the
script or
before_script step (see Travis Build Lifecycle).
Your code will run only on the job identified as the build leader, which is determined as follow, by order of priority:
BUILD_LEADER_ID environment variable.
node_js: node).
node_js: lts/*).
Note: If multiple jobs match, the one with the highest job ID (which corresponds to the last one defined in
.travis.yml) will be identified as the build leader.
Usage: travis-deploy-once.js [script]
Run the
script passed in the first argument only if the current job is the build leader and all other jobs are successful and return with the exit code of the script. Return with exit code
0 otherwise.
In
.travis.yml:
language: node_js
node_js:
- 8
- 6
- 4
os:
- osx
- linux
after_success:
- npm install -g travis-deploy-once
- travis-deploy-once "deploy-script --script-arg script-arg-value"
The script
deploy-script will be called only for the node 8 job running on
linux. It will be passed the arguments
--script-arg script-arg-value.
Return with exit code
0 if the current job is the build leader and all other jobs are successful. Return with exit code
1 otherwise.
In
.travis.yml:
language: node_js
node_js:
- 8
- 6
- 4
os:
- osx
- linux
after_success:
- npm install -g travis-deploy-once
- travis-deploy-once && deploy-script --script-arg script-arg-value
The script
deploy-script will be called only for the node 8 job running on
linux. It will be passed the arguments
--script-arg script-arg-value.
Type:
String
Default:
GH_TOKEN or
GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable
GitHub OAuth token.
Type:
Number
Default:
BUILD_LEADER_ID environment variable
Define which Travis job will run the script (build leader). If not defined the build leader will be the Travis job running on the highest Node version.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
true to use Travis Pro,
false to use Travis for Open Source.
Type:
String
Default:
TRAVIS_URL environment variable
Travis Enterprise URL. If defined, the -p, --pro option will be ignored.
Note: This is the URL of the API endpoint, for example
https://travis.example.com/api.
Type:
Boolean
Show help.
Type:
Boolean
Show version number.
npm install --save travis-deploy-once
In the module
my-module:
const deployOnce = require('travis-deploy-once');
try {
const result = await deployOnce({travisOpts: {pro: true}, githubToken: 'xxxxxx', buildLeaderId: 1});
if (result === true) deployMyThing();
if (result === false) console.log('Some job(s) failed');
if (result === null) console.log('Did not run as the build leader');
} catch (err) {
// something went wrong, and err will tell you what
}
In
.travis.yml:
language: node_js
node_js:
- 8
- 6
- 4
os:
- osx
- linux
after_success:
- npm run my-module
The script
my-module with be called for each node version on both OSs and
deployMyThing will be called only for the node 8 job running on
linux.
deployOnce([options])
Returns a
Promise that resolves to:
true if the current Travis job is the build leader, the current
script phase is successful and all other job have completed successfully. => Your code can safely run.
false if at least one Travis job failed. => Your code should not run.
null if the current Travis job is not the build leader. => Your code should not run, and will be executed on the build leader.
Throws an
Error if:
Type:
Object
Type:
String
Default:
process.env.GH_TOKEN or
process.env.GITHUB_TOKEN
GitHub OAuth token.
Type:
Number
Default:
process.env.BUILD_LEADER_ID
Define which Travis job will run the script (build leader). If not defined the build leader will be the Travis job running on the highest Node version.
Type:
Object
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
true to use Travis Pro,
false to use Travis for Open Source.
Type:
String
Default:
process.env.TRAVIS_URL
Travis Enterprise URL. If defined, the pro option will be ignored.
Note: This is the URL of the API endpoint, for example
https://travis.example.com/api.